Main picView gallery

Byrds Hot Chicken - Indiana 800 Cedar Pkwy

review star

No reviews yet

800 Cedar Pkwy

Schererville, IN 46375

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

COMBO'S

SANDWICH

SANDWICH

$13.99

A juicy hand battered chicken tender, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles. Served with Fries & Potato Salad (or choose to double up on a side)

TENDERS

TENDERS

$12.99

Two juicy chicken tenders served on toast, 24k sauce, and pickles. Fries and potato salad (or choose to double up on a side).

BYRD BOMB

BYRD BOMB

$14.99

A juicy diced chicken tenders, cheese, slaw, 24k sauce, and pickles, served on a bed of fries and toast.

REBEL

REBEL

$15.99

A juicy plant based chicken patty, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles. Served with Fries & Potato Salad (or choose to double up on a side)

JUST WING IT

$13.99

CHICK 'N DONUT

$13.99

10 PC CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.99

SINGLES

SINGLE SANDWICH

SINGLE SANDWICH

$7.99

A juicy hand battered chicken tender, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles.

SINGLE TENDER

SINGLE TENDER

$3.99

Freshly hand battered juicy chicken tender.

REBEL

REBEL

$8.99

A juicy plant based chicken patty, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles.

KIDS & SIDES

HAPPY BYRD'S

HAPPY BYRD'S

$7.99

5 chicken nuggets served with fries 24k sauce and a small drink.

MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$6.99

Creamy dreamy mac and cheese.

BYRD'S NEST

BYRD'S NEST

$6.99

Crispy green beans dusted with your choice of spice. Served with Ranch.

LARGE FRIES

$5.99
CHEESE FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

$6.99

A bed of fries with gooey cheese on top.

POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$5.99

A cold and yummy red skin potato salad.

10 PC CHICKEN LITTLES

$7.99

10 pc chicken nuggets. Served with 24k sauce or ranch.

DESSERTS

VANILLA CAKE SHAKE

$7.99

CHOCOLATE CAKE SHAKE

$7.99

STRAWBERRY CAKE SHAKE

$7.99

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN

FOUNTAIN

$2.49

Pepsi or Stubborn Soda

SPECIALTY

$2.99

Freca

BOTTLE

$2.99

Bottle

EXTRA'S

24K Sauce

24K Sauce

$0.75

House Sauce

Ranch

Ranch

$0.75
Texas Toast

Texas Toast

$0.75

A Toasted Buttery Texas Toast

Pickles

Pickles

$0.75

Cheese

$0.75
Large Fries

Large Fries

$5.99

Large Bed of Fries

MERCH

T-Shirt

$19.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

800 Cedar Pkwy, Schererville, IN 46375

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jalapenos - 200 US-41
orange starNo Reviews
200 US-41 Schererville, IN 46375
View restaurantnext
El Salto - Schererville
orange star4.8 • 75
1090 US-41 Schererville, IN 46375
View restaurantnext
Region Ale - Boulevard Square Schererville
orange starNo Reviews
1080 US Highway 41 Schereville, IN 46375
View restaurantnext
Tandoor Cuisine of India
orange starNo Reviews
1535 US Highway 41 Schererville, IN 46375
View restaurantnext
Ciao Bella - 1514 US-41
orange starNo Reviews
1514 US-41 Schererville, IN 46375
View restaurantnext
Naan & Kabab - 1686 us 41 unit B
orange starNo Reviews
1686 us 41 unit B Schererville, IN 46375
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Schererville

Burgerhaus - Schererville
orange star4.0 • 266
813 W Lincoln Hwy STE B Schererville, IN 46375
View restaurantnext
El Salto - Schererville
orange star4.8 • 75
1090 US-41 Schererville, IN 46375
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Schererville
Dyer
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Munster
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Crown Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Merrillville
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Glenwood
review star
No reviews yet
Chicago Heights
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Hobart
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston