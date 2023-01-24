Byrds Hot Chicken - Indiana 800 Cedar Pkwy
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
800 Cedar Pkwy, Schererville, IN 46375
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Region Ale - Boulevard Square Schererville
No Reviews
1080 US Highway 41 Schereville, IN 46375
View restaurant
More near Schererville