New Oberpfalz Brewing

Tap Room of New Oberpfalz. Full food menu - order online for food and beer pickup or visit us in person.

121 E Main St.

Popular Items

Hoss Burger$17.00
Pretzel Bun, Bacon, American Cheese, Grilled Onion, Horseradish House Pickles, Pub Sauce
Bacon Chicken Ranch Sandwich$13.00
Grilled Natural Cage Free Chicken Breast, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, and House Ranch Sauce on Grilled Polenta Bread
Giant Bavarian Soft Pretzel & Mustard$7.00
Add honey or beer cheese?
Cobb Salad$15.00
HB Egg, Bleu Cheese, Avocdao, Bacon, Diced Tomato, Red Onion. CHOOSE DRESSING
Sriracha Honey Chicken Tenders$12.00
Served with Celery, Carrots, & Ranch
Real Wisconsin Cheese Curds$6.00
Buffalo Creme Sauce
Crunch Wrap Von Supreme$17.00
A giant grilled tortilla stuffed with seasoned beef, beer cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, chipotle crema, a tostada, and flamin hot cheetos, served with seasoned fries.
Reuben Sandwich$15.00
Thin sliced corned beef brisket piled high with sauerkraut, cheese, and Russian dressing on grilled marble rye bread.
Oberpfalzer Burger$15.00
American Cheese, Mayo, Butterhead Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, House Pickles
Avocado Burger$17.00
Chihuaha Cheese, Roasted Poblano, Tortilla Crumble, Avocado, Roasted Red Pepper Lime Crema
Griffith IN

Griffith IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
