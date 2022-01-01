Race Street Cafe
Sit inside the low-key café and you'll feel like you've settled into a rustic bistro: heavy wood beams hold up the ceiling, a wood stove warms the room, and a gas street lamp throws dim light on exposed brick. During the warmer months you are likely to find the large barn doors on the front of the building propped wide open looking out onto the sidewalk dining and passers by.
Friendly bartenders and a broad selection of 15 beers on tap, with one hand pump, help you wet your whistle. The menu is simple but accomplished with a blackboard list of specials and a focus on seasonality of local products.
From housemade hot and cold soups to an extensive sandwich collection and entrees from a Fish of the Day to a Grilled New York Strip Steak you are sure to find something for everyone!
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
208 Race St • $$
Location
208 Race St
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
