Race Street Cafe

Sit inside the low-key café and you'll feel like you've settled into a rustic bistro: heavy wood beams hold up the ceiling, a wood stove warms the room, and a gas street lamp throws dim light on exposed brick. During the warmer months you are likely to find the large barn doors on the front of the building propped wide open looking out onto the sidewalk dining and passers by.
Friendly bartenders and a broad selection of 15 beers on tap, with one hand pump, help you wet your whistle. The menu is simple but accomplished with a blackboard list of specials and a focus on seasonality of local products.
From housemade hot and cold soups to an extensive sandwich collection and entrees from a Fish of the Day to a Grilled New York Strip Steak you are sure to find something for everyone!
Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

208 Race St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1085 reviews)

Popular Items

Race Street Burger$11.50
1/2# custom blend burger, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles on a challah bun served with french fries
Turkey Burger$11.25
Jalapeño and cumin scented turkey burger, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles served with french fries
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.75
Chicken breast fried golden brown with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing, served with french fries
Brisket Sandwich$12.95
Sweet and sour brisket, cheddar and jack cheeses on a multigrain bun served with french fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles served on a challah bun and served with french fries.
Chicken Fingers$10.25
Panko crusted and deep fried chicken fingers served with french fries and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ dipping sauce
Lg Caesar Salad$10.95
Romaine, house made dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons
Steak Salad$15.25
Baby lettuces, balsamic vinaigrette, crumbled bleu cheese, grilled tomatoes, poblano vinaigrette drizzle, filet bites
Wings$12.95
Sweet and spicy with bleu cheese and celery
Tilapia Tortilla$12.75
Flour tortilla, cheddar and jack cheeses, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and shredded lettuce served with french fries
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

208 Race St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
