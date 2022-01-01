Go
Rafters

Come in and enjoy!

Rafters

315 1/2 Mallery St.

Saint Simons Island GA

Saint Simons Island GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Iguana's Seafood Restaurant

Located in the Pier Villiage on Historic St. Simons Island Georgia, Iguanas Seafood Restaurant offers a wide variety of food for any taste. We are known for our famous fried Wild Georgia Shrimp but also have Steaks, Pasta dishes, Chicken Sandwiches, and probably the best hamburgers you will ever eat.
We offer a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee! Give us a try and let our friendly staff make your next meal a memorable experience you will tell your friends about.

Palm Coast Coffee

Great island casual setting - in the village.- Indoor & Patio seating . Breakfast/ Lunch served all day

The Half Shell

The Half Shell

Georgia Sea Grill

Georgia Sea Grill

