Ramen Kazama Select

RAMEN

1510 Como Ave SE • $$

Avg 4.3 (440 reviews)

Popular Items

Strawberry Milk$2.50
Onigiri 1pc$3.00
Japanese rice ball with choice of filling.
Spicy Gyoza$5.00
Deep fried dumplings with spicy ground pork and cheese.
Karaage Don
Japanese style fried chicken over rice with spicy mayo dipping sauce
Karaage$7.95
Japanese style fried chicken
Shoyu Ramen$13.95
Pork and chicken broth, menma, green onion, nitamago, chashu, and nori. Please boil your noodles for 90 seconds before enjoying!
Veggie Curry$14.95
Vegetable broth, Japanese curry, inari, pickled ginger, green onion, and cabbage. Please boil your noodles for 90 seconds before enjoying!
Torishio Ramen$13.95
Chicken broth, green onion, shiso, kaiware, nitamago, and chicken karaage. Please boil your noodles for 90 seconds before enjoying!
Tonkotsu Ramen$14.95
Pork broth, menma, kikurage, green onion, chashu, nitamago, and nori. Please boil your noodles for 90 seconds before enjoying!
Karamiso Ramen$14.95
Spicy pork broth, spicy pork, and green onion. Please boil your noodles for 90 seconds before enjoying!
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1510 Como Ave SE

Minneapolis MN

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
