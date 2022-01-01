Go
RASA

RASA is an Indian Fine Fast Casual Restaurant.
The locally-owned restaurant was founded in 2017, and shares authentic Indian food in a welcoming and cozy environment.
Navy Yard / Ballpark Location.

CURRY

1247 First St SE • $

Avg 4.6 (4617 reviews)

Popular Items

Home Cooking$13.25
turmeric ginger shrimp | tamarind chili sauce | south indian rice noodles | tossed green beans | mango salsa | tamarind coconut powder | lentil crisp | tamarind ginger chutney | mango coconut yogurt
[gf]
Open Sesame$12.75
lamb kebab | peanut sesame sauce | basmati rice | charred eggplant | cucumber cubes | pickled onions | mint cilantro chutney | mango coconut yogurt
[gf] [contains nuts]
Salad Bowl$10.75
DIY - Build your own salad bowl.
Garlic Naan$2.50
freshly baked homemade white flour Indian bread with fresh garlic and cilantro.
[contains gluten]
Aloo Need Is Love$11.75
$1 from this purchase will be donated to Feed the Fridge!
sweet potato tikki | coconut ginger sauce | lemon turmeric rice | charred eggplant | pickled radish | masala beets | cucumber cubes | roasted lentils | tamarind ginger chutney
[gf] [vegan]
Grain Bowl$10.75
DIY - Build your own grain bowl.
Greens + Grains Bowl$10.75
DIY - Build your own greens + grains bowl.
Caul Me Maybe$10.75
tofu + cauliflower | peanut sesame sauce | lemon turmeric rice | sautéed spinach | cucumber cubes | masala beets | coriander chili | pumpkin seeds
[gf] [vegan] [contains nuts]
Mini Samosas$2.50
two savory puffed pastries stuffed with spiced potatoes and green peas. served with tamarind + mint cilantro chutney.
[contains gluten] [vegan upon request]
Tikka Chance On Me$10.75
chicken tikka | tomato garlic sauce | basmati rice | sauteed spinach | pickled radish | kachumber salad | pickled onions | toasted cumin yogurt | mint cilantro chutney
[gf]
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1247 First St SE

Washington DC

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

