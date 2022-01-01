Go
Regional Hospice CT

Serving patients, families, volunteers and staff at RH!

30 Milestone Road

Side Salad$4.00
Cobb Salad$6.00
Crisp romaine with grilled chicken, red onion, crisp bacon, blue cheese, and avocado. Dressing of your choice.
Eggs$2.00
2 eggs any style
Grilled Chicken$2.00
Winter Salad$6.00
Kale, red onion, pecans, pomegranate seeds, feta cheese tossed in a Dijon dressing.
Deli Sandwich$5.00
served with potato chips
Chicken California Wrap$7.00
Grilled chicken with avocado, tomatoes, pepperjack cheese and ranch dressing on a pressed flour tortilla
Diet Coke$1.00
Egg Sandwich$3.00
1 Egg on choice of bread, with your choice of meat and cheese
Water$1.00
Flat or Flavored Sparkling
Location

30 Milestone Road

Danbury CT

Sunday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
