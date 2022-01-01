Go
Rich's Proper Food & Drink

Southern, Seafood, Cocktails, Bourbon

703 Madison Ave

Popular Items

Popular Items

Braised Pork Lettuce Wraps$18.00
Mojo Braised Pork, Bibb Lettuce, Pickled Vegetables, Fresh Cucumber, Cilantro, Served with Mild Pepper Jelly
Kentucky Bluegrass "Jambalaya"$17.00
Chicken Philly Po Boy$17.00
Marinated Chicken, Peppers and Onions, Dijonnaise, Chihuahua Cheese, Leidenheimer Po Boy Roll
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.00
Hot Honey Chicken$18.00
Our Famous Chicken Sandwich!
Secret Recipe Batter Fried Crispy Chicken Breast, Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, 1001 Island Dressing, Hot Honey, and Potato Bun
Banh Mi Po' Boy$15.00
Citrus Braised Pulled Pork, Pickled Vegetables, Herbs, Cucumber, Maggi Seasoning, Served on New Orleans Leidenheimer Po Boy Roll
Pours?!
Bloody Mary Set Ups
Corn Fritters$14.00
Crispy Corn Fritters tossed in Truffle Oil and Herbs
Fish And Chips$18.00
Buttermilk Marinated Haddock, Braxton Bavarian Lager Batter, Fries, Cole Slaw, Tartar Sauce, and Lemon Wedge
Location

703 Madison Ave

Covington KY

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Braxton Brewing Company

Libby's

Braxton Events

Parlor On 7th

NOT TOO LONG AGO HERE AT THE INTERSECTION OF PIKE AND 7TH …
Was the soul of a growing city that connected Covington to rest of the Midwest. With folks crossing through these parts daily, it was the buffalo who paved their trails that ensured safe travels for all. Around this time and location sat a parlor – a place to gather – a place for all walks of life to kick back and let loose. Today, our Parlor on Seventh is a bold reflection of our beloved Covington. Much like today’s resurgence, our menu was designed fully immersed in modern Covington culture with a reflection of the rich heritage and flavors of the past.
Each dish playfully intertwines a fusion of classic German flavor and traditional Southern staples all with a modern and bold twist. We encourage our guests to bring their friends and family, enjoy a draft or some Kentucky spirits and share our contemporary yet classic fare with one another.

