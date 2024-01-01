River City Cafe 5 - Surfside Beach - 11 North Seaside Drive
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
11 North Seaside Drive, Surfside Beach SC 29575
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Legends Sports Pub & Grille
No Reviews
1410 North Ocean Boulevard Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurant
Los Cabos Mexican Grill and Cantina
No Reviews
670 US Hwy 17 - Business Surfside Beach, SC 29575
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Surfside Beach
Jimmyz Original Hibachi House - Pine Island Road, Myrtle Beach
4.1 • 1,541
1780 Pine Island Rd Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurant