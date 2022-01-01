Go
River Oaks Donuts image
Bagels

River Oaks Donuts

Open today 4:00 AM - 4:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

738 Reviews

$$

3601 Westheimer Road Suite A

Houston, TX 77027

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markContactless Delivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location

3601 Westheimer Road Suite A, Houston TX 77027

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Bebidas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tiny Boxwoods - Houston

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roka Akor | Houston

No reviews yet

Located in Houston’s River Oaks district (within The Loop boarding Upper Kirby), Roka Akor is modern in approach, Japanese in spirit, and features a contemporary, chef-driven menu with dishes meant to be shared. Menu highlights include exquisite cuts of prime steak, rare Wagyu from various regions of Japan, grilled seafood, and sushi. Roka’s signature robata grill creates an experience you won’t find in any other steakhouse. Our cuisine is complemented by signature cocktails, wine, sake, and an extensive and award-winning list of fine whiskies.

Avalon Diner Westheimer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

River Oaks Donuts

orange star4.2 • 738 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston