Rockin' A Cafe

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3520 W Cardinal Dr • $

Avg 4.8 (126 reviews)

Popular Items

Bread Pudding$1.00
This recipe is over 100 years old.
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$5.95
Cajun-style gumbo.
Lemon Cake$1.00
Light icing Lemon cake.
Brownie$1.00
House made fresh daily.
Taco Soup w/Chips$4.95
Ground meat, corn, pintos, tomatoes, and jack cheese.
Beef Tips Special$9.93
Tender cubed beef in our own beef gravy.
Smothered Pork Chops Special$9.93
Cooked in our own pork gravy with onions.
Grilled Fish$12.00
Seasoned and grilled on our grill. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Chicken Fried Steak$12.00
Hand battered Texas Favorite. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Hamburger Steak$12.00
Slow cooked in our brown gravy with onions. Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

3520 W Cardinal Dr

Beaumont TX

SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 1:30 pm
Friday10:45 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

