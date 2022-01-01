Rosie's Taco Shop - Buckeye
Open today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
21055 W Main St.
Buckeye, AZ 85396
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
21055 W Main St., Buckeye AZ 85396
Nearby restaurants
Jackrabbit Java
Have a great day!
The Crooked Putter Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Jalistaco LLC
Jalistaco cooking and serving up authentic homemade Mexican food made with fresh handpicked ingredients with flavors from Jalisco!
Saddle Mountain Brewing Company
Come on in and enjoy!