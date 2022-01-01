Go
Toast

Rossini’s Restaurant & Pizza

BUSINESS HOURS: SUNDAY, WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY 11:30am - 8:00pm
FRIDAY & SATURDAY 11:30am - 8:30pm Closed on Monday & Tuesday

62 West High St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

LG House Salad$7.99
L Mozzarella Pizza$15.99
Sauce & mozzarella, add your toppings!
SM House Salad$5.99
M Mozzarella Pizza$13.99
sauce & mozzarella, add your toppings!
Chicken Tenders & Fries$12.99
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Wings (12)$12.99
choice of Hot, Mild, BBQ, Bourbon, Caribbean Jerk, Garlic Parm, Ruffalo (Ranch/Buffalo Mix) or Mango Habanero
Fried Mozzarella$7.99
Hand breaded mozzarella square, golden fried & served w/ side of marinara
NEW! Vita Bella Pizza
Our crumbled sweet Italian sausage, roasted grape tomatoes marinated in olive oil & Italian spices, fresh mozzarella & basil (DELIZIOSO!)
S Mozzarella Pizza$10.99
sauce & mozzarella, add your toppings!
Cauli-Crust Mozzarella Pizza$10.99
sauce & mozzarella, add your toppings!
See full menu

Location

62 West High St.

East Hampton CT

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Robert's LakeHouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant & Bakery

No reviews yet

Sadlers restaurant has been an institution in the greater Marlborough community for over 40 years. We provide quality food at fair prices, and take pride in serving the finest available ingredients prepared fresh every day. Our staff works hard to ensure that every customer feels appreciated and cared for.

Zina's Cucina

No reviews yet

Authentic Italian Cuisine.
Fresh - Natural - Delicious

Marlborough Country Bakery & Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston