Middletown restaurants you'll love

Middletown restaurants
Toast
  • Middletown

Middletown's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
Salad
Food Trucks
Vietnamese
Illianos's Pizzeria image

 

Illianos's Pizzeria

534 Washington ST., Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ceasar Salad w/Chicken$14.00
CLASSIC ROMAINE SALAD TOSSED WITH CROUTONS IN OUR HOUSE MADE CAESAR DRESSING.
Chicken Cutlet Grinder$11.00
lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese
Cobb Salad$14.00
TOSSED SALAD WITH ALL THE FIXINS PLUS GRILLED CHCIKEN, BACON, AVOCADO, AND HARD BOILED EGGS. CHOICE OF DRESSING ON THE SIDE
La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

337 Main Street, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Guac App$10.99
Mexican Spring Rolls$10.99
Nachos$6.99
Eli Cannons Tap Room image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Eli Cannons Tap Room

695 Main Street, Middletown

Avg 3.5 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
24 Pc$24.00
These can be split two ways
Chicken Tenders$10.00
5 boneless tenders served with honey mustard and bbq sauce.
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
Beef patty topped with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Harrie's Jailhouse image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Harrie's Jailhouse

51 Warwick Street, Middletown

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jailbird$14.00
crispy chicken cutlet, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, green goddess dressing, 10" grinder roll
*may substitute eggplant cutlet to make vegetarian
Sliders$9.00
*two per order - mix and match if you please
Chicken : crispy cutlet, pimento cheese, house made pickles & Harrie's sauce
Eggplant : crispy cutlet, mozzarella, roasted reds &
black garlic mayo
B.C.P$12.00
buffalo chicken, cheese, wrapped, floured, fried crispy (6)
Coyote Blue Cafe image

 

Coyote Blue Cafe

1960 Saybrook Rd, Middletown

Avg 4.1 (467 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tostada
A crisp tortilla basket with your choice of filling topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, scallions, jalapeños, cheese and a dollop of sour cream & guacamole
Enchiladas
Two rolled corn tortillas, choose your filling and sauce topping garnished with lettuce, tomato & sour cream served with refried beans & rice
Soft Tacos
Twin flour tortillas filled with your choice of filling, onions, lettuce, tomato and cheese garnished with lettuce, tomato & sour cream served with refried beans & rice
Mezzo Grille image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mezzo Grille

106 Court St., Middletown

Avg 4.3 (648 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Caprese$18.00
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomato, balsamic glaze, rice pilaf, roasted vegetables.
Chicken Pesto w/fires$14.00
Fresh mozz, roasted red peppers, lettuce, pesto on a grinder roll (toasted or not).
Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls$12.00
Served w/ Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
MONDO image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

MONDO

10 Main St, Middletown

Avg 4.5 (662 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Dough$8.95
Soft & crispy pillows of fried dough; served sprinkled with cinnamon & sugar, or a side of sauce
Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine, croutons & shaved romano in our own caesar dressing
Risotto Fritters$9.95
Housemade three cheese risotto fritters served with whipped ricotta
Whey Stationary image

 

Whey Stationary

544 Main St, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Plain Mac$8.00
Shorty$13.00
Mutt$10.00
Perk on Main image

SMOKED SALMON • CREPES

Perk on Main

386 Main Street, Middletown

Avg 4.3 (543 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg, Cheese & Meat Sandwich$5.25
A fresh Baguette with two eggs scrambled, american cheese and your choice of meat.
Egg, Cheese & Meat$9.25
You choose - a crepe, omelette or burrito with eggs, cheese and your choice of meat. Comes with home fries!
Hot Latte$3.25
Organic, Fairly trade espresso with steamed milk.
Lan Chi’s Vietnamese Restaurant image

 

Lan Chi’s Vietnamese Restaurant

505 Main St, Middletown

Avg 4.4 (353 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Greens & Proteins Middletown image

 

Fresh Greens & Proteins Middletown

524 Main Street, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mediterranean Salad$9.00
Romaine, Cucumbers, Grape Tomato, Banana Peppers, Chickpeas, Onions, Crumbled Feta, Greek Vinaigrette
Acai Bowl (OO)$10.00
Açai blended with coconut milk, strawberry, blueberry, banana, black berry and chia seeds.
Burrito Bowl$9.00
Brown Rice, Black Beans, Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Corn Salsa, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo.
Main pic

 

Neil’s Donuts

211 South Main Street, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Scatz Kitchen & Catering

180 johnson street, middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Twisted Philly Food Truck

180 Johnson Street, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Puerto Vallarta Middletown

200 Main Street, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders

Enchiladas

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Tacos

