Middletown restaurants you'll love

More about Illianos's Pizzeria
Illianos's Pizzeria
534 Washington ST., Middletown
|Popular items
|Ceasar Salad w/Chicken
|$14.00
CLASSIC ROMAINE SALAD TOSSED WITH CROUTONS IN OUR HOUSE MADE CAESAR DRESSING.
|Chicken Cutlet Grinder
|$11.00
lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
TOSSED SALAD WITH ALL THE FIXINS PLUS GRILLED CHCIKEN, BACON, AVOCADO, AND HARD BOILED EGGS. CHOICE OF DRESSING ON THE SIDE
More about La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
337 Main Street, Middletown
|Popular items
|Guac App
|$10.99
|Mexican Spring Rolls
|$10.99
|Nachos
|$6.99
More about Eli Cannons Tap Room
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Eli Cannons Tap Room
695 Main Street, Middletown
|Popular items
|24 Pc
|$24.00
These can be split two ways
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
5 boneless tenders served with honey mustard and bbq sauce.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Beef patty topped with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato
More about Harrie's Jailhouse
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Harrie's Jailhouse
51 Warwick Street, Middletown
|Popular items
|Jailbird
|$14.00
crispy chicken cutlet, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, green goddess dressing, 10" grinder roll
*may substitute eggplant cutlet to make vegetarian
|Sliders
|$9.00
*two per order - mix and match if you please
Chicken : crispy cutlet, pimento cheese, house made pickles & Harrie's sauce
Eggplant : crispy cutlet, mozzarella, roasted reds &
black garlic mayo
|B.C.P
|$12.00
buffalo chicken, cheese, wrapped, floured, fried crispy (6)
More about Coyote Blue Cafe
Coyote Blue Cafe
1960 Saybrook Rd, Middletown
|Popular items
|Tostada
A crisp tortilla basket with your choice of filling topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, scallions, jalapeños, cheese and a dollop of sour cream & guacamole
|Enchiladas
Two rolled corn tortillas, choose your filling and sauce topping garnished with lettuce, tomato & sour cream served with refried beans & rice
|Soft Tacos
Twin flour tortillas filled with your choice of filling, onions, lettuce, tomato and cheese garnished with lettuce, tomato & sour cream served with refried beans & rice
More about Mezzo Grille
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mezzo Grille
106 Court St., Middletown
|Popular items
|Chicken Caprese
|$18.00
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomato, balsamic glaze, rice pilaf, roasted vegetables.
|Chicken Pesto w/fires
|$14.00
Fresh mozz, roasted red peppers, lettuce, pesto on a grinder roll (toasted or not).
|Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls
|$12.00
Served w/ Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
More about MONDO
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
MONDO
10 Main St, Middletown
|Popular items
|Fried Dough
|$8.95
Soft & crispy pillows of fried dough; served sprinkled with cinnamon & sugar, or a side of sauce
|Caesar Salad
|$8.95
Romaine, croutons & shaved romano in our own caesar dressing
|Risotto Fritters
|$9.95
Housemade three cheese risotto fritters served with whipped ricotta
More about Whey Stationary
Whey Stationary
544 Main St, Middletown
|Popular items
|Plain Mac
|$8.00
|Shorty
|$13.00
|Mutt
|$10.00
More about Perk on Main
SMOKED SALMON • CREPES
Perk on Main
386 Main Street, Middletown
|Popular items
|Egg, Cheese & Meat Sandwich
|$5.25
A fresh Baguette with two eggs scrambled, american cheese and your choice of meat.
|Egg, Cheese & Meat
|$9.25
You choose - a crepe, omelette or burrito with eggs, cheese and your choice of meat. Comes with home fries!
|Hot Latte
|$3.25
Organic, Fairly trade espresso with steamed milk.
More about Fresh Greens & Proteins Middletown
Fresh Greens & Proteins Middletown
524 Main Street, Middletown
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, Cucumbers, Grape Tomato, Banana Peppers, Chickpeas, Onions, Crumbled Feta, Greek Vinaigrette
|Acai Bowl (OO)
|$10.00
Açai blended with coconut milk, strawberry, blueberry, banana, black berry and chia seeds.
|Burrito Bowl
|$9.00
Brown Rice, Black Beans, Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Corn Salsa, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo.
More about Neil’s Donuts
Neil’s Donuts
211 South Main Street, Middletown
More about Scatz Kitchen & Catering
Scatz Kitchen & Catering
180 johnson street, middletown
More about Twisted Philly Food Truck
Twisted Philly Food Truck
180 Johnson Street, Middletown
More about Puerto Vallarta Middletown
Puerto Vallarta Middletown
200 Main Street, Middletown