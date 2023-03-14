Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eli Cannons Tap Room

160 Reviews

$$

695 Main Street

Middletown, CT 06457

Hats

Eli Cannons Badge Hats

Eli Cannons Badge Hats

$25.00Out of stock

Black Trucker Hat with badge on front

ECBC Black Dad Hat

ECBC Black Dad Hat

$25.00

Adams Brand Black Dad Hat embroidered with new brewery logo. Adams hats are top notch and come with a moisture wicking material and adjustable band

Eli Cannons Denim Hat

Eli Cannons Denim Hat

$30.00

Denim Eli Cannons Hat embroidered with our logo, adjustable band and brown brim

Staff Denim Hat

$17.00

Staff Eli Cannons Badge

$16.25

Staff ECBC Dad Hat

$14.00

ECBC 5 Panel Snap

$25.00

Navy Crewneck Sweatshirt

Navy Crewneck - Small

$45.00

Navy Crewneck - Medium

$45.00

Navy Crewneck - Large

$45.00

Navy Crewneck - XLarge

$45.00

Nacy Crewneck - XXLarge

$45.00

Navy Crewneck - Staff

$22.25

Zip Up Sweatshirt

Medium Zip Up

$45.00

Large Zip Up

$45.00

X-Large Zip Up

$45.00

XX-Large

$45.00

Staff Zip Up

$24.00

ECBC Long Sleeves

Grey Long Sleeve - Small

$35.00

Grey Long Sleeve - Medium

$35.00

Grey Long Sleeve - Large

$35.00

Grey Ling Sleeve - XLarge

$35.00

Grey Long Sleeve - XXLarge

$35.00

Grey Long Sleeve - 3X

$35.00

Black Long Sleeve - Small

$35.00

Black Long Sleeve - Medium

$35.00

Black Long Sleeve - Large

$35.00

Black Long Sleeve - XLarge

$35.00

Black Long Sleeve - XXLarge

$35.00

Black Long Sleeve - 3X

$35.00

Grey Long Sleeve Sweatshirt Staff

$20.00

Black Long Sleeve Sweatshirt Staff

$20.00

Lightweight Athletic 1/4 Zip

Mens Small 1/4 Zip

$35.00

Mens Medium 1/4 Zip

$35.00

Mens Large 1/4 Zip

$35.00

Mens X-Large 1/4 Zip

$35.00

Mens XX-Large 1/4 Zip

$35.00

Womens Small 1/4 Zip

$35.00

Womens Medium 1/4 Zip

$35.00

Womens Large 1/4 Zip

$35.00

Womens X-Large 1/4 Zip

$35.00

Womens XX-Large 1/4 Zip

$35.00

Dri-Fit T-Shirts

Mens Large Dri-Fit

$20.00

Mens Medium Dri-Fit

$20.00

Mens Small Dri-Fit

$20.00

Mens X-Large Dri-Fit

$20.00

Mens XX-Large Dri-Fit

$20.00

Womens Large Dri-Fit

$20.00

Womens Medium Dri-Fit

$20.00

Womens Small Dri-Fit

$20.00

Womens X-Large Dri-Fit

$20.00

Womens XX-Large Dri-Fit

$20.00

Staff Dri-Fit

$10.00

Great Hambino 2021

Great Hambino - Small

$10.00Out of stock

Great Hambino - Medium

$10.00

Great Hambino - Large

$10.00

Great Hambino - XL

$10.00Out of stock

Great Hambino - XXL

$10.00Out of stock

Great Hambino-XXXL

T-Shirt

Small Black T-Shirt

Small Black T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock
Medium Black T-Shirt

Medium Black T-Shirt

$20.00
Large Black T-Shirt

Large Black T-Shirt

$20.00
XL Black T-Shirt

XL Black T-Shirt

$20.00
XXL Black T-Shirt

XXL Black T-Shirt

$22.50Out of stock
XXXL Black T-Shirt

XXXL Black T-Shirt

$25.00
Men's Small Grey T-Shirt

Men's Small Grey T-Shirt

$10.00
Women's Small Grey T-Shirt

Women's Small Grey T-Shirt

$10.00
Men's Medium Grey T-Shirt

Men's Medium Grey T-Shirt

$10.00
Women's Medium Grey T-Shirt

Women's Medium Grey T-Shirt

$10.00
Men's Large Grey T-Shirt

Men's Large Grey T-Shirt

$10.00
Women's Large Grey T-Shirt

Women's Large Grey T-Shirt

$10.00
Men's XL Grey T-Shirt

Men's XL Grey T-Shirt

$10.00
Women's XL Grey T-Shirt

Women's XL Grey T-Shirt

$10.00
Men's XXL Grey T-Shirt

Men's XXL Grey T-Shirt

$10.00Out of stock

Turbo Man Shirt

$25.00

Mardi Gras Shirt

$20.00

Socks

Black Socks

$16.00

Yellow Socks

$16.00

Glassware

Stout Glass

Stout Glass

$10.00

14oz Brim Full Stout Glass. This glass is designed to enhance the flavor specifically for your Dark Beverages. The wide base allows for the beer to warm up to appropriate temp and the straight lip allows for the proper aromatics!

Stemmless Glassware

Stemmless Glassware

$10.00

This stemmed glass is ideal for the at home IPA drinker! This glass fits comfortably in your hand while providing a great nose for your beers!

Dimpled Mug

Dimpled Mug

$10.00

Our Half Liter Dimpled Glass Mugs are a thing of beauty! These are designed perfectly for your Lager drinking experience! The heavy sturdy feel of this glass makes it an at home and at Eli's favorite!

Stemmed Glass (Old Logo)

Stemmed Glass (Old Logo)

$10.00

Our Stemmed Glasses exuded beer drinking excellence! Perfect for your Wild Beers or even your NE IPA's this glass allows your to bring your proper glassware experience home with you!

Pint Glass

$6.00

Used Pint Glass

$3.00

Staff Tank

Mens Tank

$10.00

ECBC Tanks

All White

$20.00

White with Black Trim

$20.00
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Craft Beer focused restaurant featuring American Pub grub and delicious micro, mostly local brews

