SALADBAR - Middletown
No reviews yet
425 Main Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Salads & Wraps
Seasonal - Build Me Up Butternut
Build Me Up Butternut Wrap
*Limited Time Fall/ Winter Wrap* Baby Kale - Quinoa - Scallion - Roasted Brussels Sprouts - Roasted Butternut Squash - Pumpkin Seeds - Dried Cranberries Recommended Dressing - Maple Honey Mustard
Build Me Up Butternut Salad
*Limited Time Fall/ Winter Salad* Baby Kale - Quinoa - Scallion - Roasted Brussels Sprouts - Roasted Butternut Squash - Pumpkin Seeds - Dried Cranberries Recommended Dressing - Maple Honey Mustard
Seasonal - Apple Harvest
Apple Harvest Wrap
*Limited Time Fall/Winter Wrap* Mixed Greens - Granny Smith Apple - Roasted Sweet Potato - Candied Walnut - Dried Cranberries Recommended Dressing - Cranberry Vinaigrette
Apple Harvest Salad
*Limited Time Fall/Winter Salad* Mixed Greens - Granny Smith Apple - Roasted Sweet Potato - Candied Walnut - Dried Cranberries Recommended Dressing - Cranberry Vinaigrette
Seasonal - Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap
*Limited Time Fall/ Winter Wrap* Romaine - Tomato - Red Onion - Dill Pickle - Cheddar Jack Cheese - Ground Beef - Hardwood Smoked Bacon Recommended Dressing - Thousand Island Dressing
Bacon Cheeseburger Salad
*Limited Time Fall/ Winter Salad* Romaine - Tomato - Red Onion - Dill Pickle - Cheddar Jack Cheese - Ground Beef - Hardwood Smoked Bacon Recommended Dressing - Thousand Island Dressing
Create Your Own
Kale Caesar
Greek
Tex Mex Taco
Tex Mex Wrap
Romaine - Tomato - Mixed Peppers - Red Onion - Jalapeños - Shoepeg Corn - Black Beans - Cheddar Jack Cheese - Tortilla Strips Recommended Dressing - Avocado Ranch Dressing
Tex Mex Salad
Romaine - Tomato - Mixed Peppers - Red Onion - Jalapeños - Shoepeg Corn - Black Beans - Cheddar Jack Cheese - Tortilla Strips Recommended Dressing - Avocado Ranch Dressing
California Cobb
California Cobb Wrap
Romaine - Tomato - Scallion - Kalamata Olives - Blue Cheese - Hard Boiled Egg - Smashed Hass Avocado - Hardwood Smoked Bacon Recommended Dressing - Buttermilk Ranch dressing
California Cobb Salad
Romaine - Tomato - Scallion - Kalamata Olives - Blue Cheese - Hard Boiled Egg - Smashed Hass Avocado - Hardwood Smoked Bacon Recommended Dressing - Buttermilk Ranch dressing
Nihon
Chef
Chef Wrap
Romaine - Tomato - Cucumber - Red Onion - Hard Boiled Egg - Cheddar Jack Cheese - Hardwood Smoked Bacon - Chef Mix Recommended Dressing - Golden Italian Dressing
Chef Salad
Romaine - Tomato - Cucumber - Red Onion - Hard Boiled Egg - Cheddar Jack Cheese - Hardwood Smoked Bacon - Chef Mix Recommended Dressing - Golden Italian Dressing
Roasted Beet w/ Goat Cheese
Roasted Beet Wrap
Mixed Greens - Scallion - Roasted Beets - Pistachios - Goat Cheese - Honey Drizzle Recommended Dressing - Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing
Roasted Beet Salad
Mixed Greens - Scallion - Roasted Beets - Pistachios - Goat Cheese - Honey Drizzle Recommended Dressing - Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing
Spicy Buffalo Chicken
Ranch Hand
Ranch Hand Wrap
Romaine - Tomato - Scallion - Roasted Red Peppers - Baby Bella Mushroom - Blue Cheese - Candied Walnuts - Crispy Fried Onion Recommended Dressing - Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Glaze
Ranch Hand Salad
Romaine - Tomato - Scallion - Roasted Red Peppers - Baby Bella Mushroom - Blue Cheese - Candied Walnuts - Crispy Fried Onion Recommended Dressing - Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Glaze
House
Kids Meals
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Chicken Nuggets
Kids Mac and Cheese
Kids Meatballs & Marinara
Sides & Extras
Grilled Cheese
Chicken Nuggets
Mac & Cheese
Meatballs & Marinara
Box O’ Croutons
Ciabatta Bread
Chips
Pop Chips Ridges Tangy BBQ
Pop Chips Ridges Cheddar & Sour Cream
Pop Chips Ridges Buffalo Ranch
Pop Chips Sea Salt
Pop Chips BBQ
Pop Chips Sour Cream & Onion
Sun Chips Original
Sun Chips French Onion
Sun Chips Garden Salsa
Sun Chips Harvest Cheddar
Miss Vickie's Sea Salt
Miss Vickie's Smokehouse BBQ
Miss Vickie's Jalapeños
Miss Vickie's Sea Salt and Vinegar
Quaker Rice Crisps Caramel
Quaker Rice Crisps Cheddar
Quaker Rice Crisps Buttermilk Ranch
Quaker Rice Crisps Apple Cinnamon
Nuts
Sweets
Beverages
Saladbar Refreshers
Strawberry Refresher
The perfect combination of sweet and bubbly. Enhancing energy levels, focus, and cognitive function.
Mango Refresher
The perfect combination of sweet and bubbly. Enhancing energy levels, focus, and cognitive function.
Wildberry Refresher
The perfect combination of sweet and bubbly. Enhancing energy levels, focus, and cognitive function.
Raspberry Refresher
The perfect combination of sweet and bubbly. Enhancing energy levels, focus, and cognitive function.
Black Cherry Refresher
The perfect combination of sweet and bubbly. Enhancing energy levels, focus, and cognitive function.
Passion Fruit Refresher
The perfect combination of sweet and bubbly. Enhancing energy levels, focus, and cognitive function.
Guava Refresher
The perfect combination of sweet and bubbly. Enhancing energy levels, focus, and cognitive function.
Tractor Beverage Co.
Green Tea
Awaken your senses with the infused aromas of plump orange blossoms and invigorating mint leaves blended into our signature Green Tea. The type of drink that makes you want to skip ahead to the “ahh.”
Sweet Tea
Delightfully nectarous, our sugarcane-sweetened black tea is brewed for those who want summer to last forever. Hospitality doesn’t get much more Southern than this.