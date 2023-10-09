Salads & Wraps

Seasonal - Build Me Up Butternut

*Limited Time Fall/Winter Salad*

Build Me Up Butternut Wrap

$10.25

*Limited Time Fall/ Winter Wrap* Baby Kale - Quinoa - Scallion - Roasted Brussels Sprouts - Roasted Butternut Squash - Pumpkin Seeds - Dried Cranberries Recommended Dressing - Maple Honey Mustard

Build Me Up Butternut Salad

$10.25+

*Limited Time Fall/ Winter Salad* Baby Kale - Quinoa - Scallion - Roasted Brussels Sprouts - Roasted Butternut Squash - Pumpkin Seeds - Dried Cranberries Recommended Dressing - Maple Honey Mustard

Seasonal - Apple Harvest

*Limited Time Fall/Winter Salad*

Apple Harvest Wrap

$9.50

*Limited Time Fall/Winter Wrap* Mixed Greens - Granny Smith Apple - Roasted Sweet Potato - Candied Walnut - Dried Cranberries Recommended Dressing - Cranberry Vinaigrette

Apple Harvest Salad

$9.50+

*Limited Time Fall/Winter Salad* Mixed Greens - Granny Smith Apple - Roasted Sweet Potato - Candied Walnut - Dried Cranberries Recommended Dressing - Cranberry Vinaigrette

Seasonal - Bacon Cheeseburger

*Limited Time Fall/ Winter Salad*

Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

$12.25

*Limited Time Fall/ Winter Wrap* Romaine - Tomato - Red Onion - Dill Pickle - Cheddar Jack Cheese - Ground Beef - Hardwood Smoked Bacon Recommended Dressing - Thousand Island Dressing

Bacon Cheeseburger Salad

$12.25+

*Limited Time Fall/ Winter Salad* Romaine - Tomato - Red Onion - Dill Pickle - Cheddar Jack Cheese - Ground Beef - Hardwood Smoked Bacon Recommended Dressing - Thousand Island Dressing

Create Your Own

Create Your Own Wrap

$7.50

Choose from any of our ingredients to create a wrap just the way you want it!

Create Your Own Salad

$7.50+

Choose from any of our ingredients to create a salad just the way you want it!

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar Wrap

$8.25

Romaine - Baby Kale - Shaved Parmesan Cheese - Homemade Croutons Recommended Dressing - Royal Caesar Dressing

Kale Caesar Salad

$8.25+

Romaine - Baby Kale - Shaved Parmesan Cheese - Homemade Croutons Recommended Dressing - Royal Caesar Dressing

Greek

Greek Wrap

$8.25

Romaine - Tomato - Red Onion - Kalamata Olives - Peperoncini - Feta Cheese Recommended Dressing - Cucumber Tzatziki Dressing

Greek Salad

$8.25+

Romaine - Tomato - Red Onion - Kalamata Olives - Peperoncini - Feta Cheese Recommended Dressing - Cucumber Tzatziki Dressing

Tex Mex Taco

Tex Mex Wrap

$9.00

Romaine - Tomato - Mixed Peppers - Red Onion - Jalapeños - Shoepeg Corn - Black Beans - Cheddar Jack Cheese - Tortilla Strips Recommended Dressing - Avocado Ranch Dressing

Tex Mex Salad

$9.00+

Romaine - Tomato - Mixed Peppers - Red Onion - Jalapeños - Shoepeg Corn - Black Beans - Cheddar Jack Cheese - Tortilla Strips Recommended Dressing - Avocado Ranch Dressing

California Cobb

California Cobb Wrap

$11.25

Romaine - Tomato - Scallion - Kalamata Olives - Blue Cheese - Hard Boiled Egg - Smashed Hass Avocado - Hardwood Smoked Bacon Recommended Dressing - Buttermilk Ranch dressing

California Cobb Salad

$11.25+

Romaine - Tomato - Scallion - Kalamata Olives - Blue Cheese - Hard Boiled Egg - Smashed Hass Avocado - Hardwood Smoked Bacon Recommended Dressing - Buttermilk Ranch dressing

Nihon

Nihon Wrap

$9.50

Mixed Greens - Cucumber - Carrots - Edamame - Half Hass Avocado - Wonton Strips Recommended Dressing - Asian Sesame Dressing

Nihon Salad

$9.50+

Mixed Greens - Cucumber - Carrots - Edamame - Half Hass Avocado - Wonton Strips Recommended Dressing - Asian Sesame Dressing

Chef

Chef Wrap

$12.25

Romaine - Tomato - Cucumber - Red Onion - Hard Boiled Egg - Cheddar Jack Cheese - Hardwood Smoked Bacon - Chef Mix Recommended Dressing - Golden Italian Dressing

Chef Salad

$12.25+

Romaine - Tomato - Cucumber - Red Onion - Hard Boiled Egg - Cheddar Jack Cheese - Hardwood Smoked Bacon - Chef Mix Recommended Dressing - Golden Italian Dressing

Roasted Beet w/ Goat Cheese

Roasted Beet Wrap

$9.00

Mixed Greens - Scallion - Roasted Beets - Pistachios - Goat Cheese - Honey Drizzle Recommended Dressing - Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

$9.00+

Mixed Greens - Scallion - Roasted Beets - Pistachios - Goat Cheese - Honey Drizzle Recommended Dressing - Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing

Spicy Buffalo Chicken

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.25

Romaine - Carrot - Celery - Blue Cheese - Buffalo Chicken Recommended Dressing - Blue Cheese Dressing

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.25+

Romaine - Carrot - Celery - Blue Cheese - Buffalo Chicken Recommended Dressing - Blue Cheese Dressing

Ranch Hand

Ranch Hand Wrap

$9.00

Romaine - Tomato - Scallion - Roasted Red Peppers - Baby Bella Mushroom - Blue Cheese - Candied Walnuts - Crispy Fried Onion Recommended Dressing - Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Glaze

Ranch Hand Salad

$9.00+

Romaine - Tomato - Scallion - Roasted Red Peppers - Baby Bella Mushroom - Blue Cheese - Candied Walnuts - Crispy Fried Onion Recommended Dressing - Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Glaze

House

House Salad

$7.50+

Romaine - Tomato - Cucumber - Red Onion - Carrot - Homemade Croutons Recommended Dressing - Golden Italian

House Party Salad (80 oz)

$15.00

Romaine - Tomato - Cucumber - Red Onion - Carrot - Homemade Croutons Recommended Dressing - Golden Italian

Kids Meals

Kids Grilled Cheese

oui gui melty cheddar cheese with organic breads always free from hfcs and unnessesary preservities - Includes drink and side
Organic Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Oui gui melty cheddar cheese with organic breads always free from hfcs and unnessesary preservities

Kids Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$4.00+

All-natural gluten free chicken nuggets

Kids Mac and Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.00+

Homemade four cheese mac

Kids Meatballs & Marinara

Meatballs & Marinara

$4.50+

All-natural gluten free meatballs tossed in a sweet marinara sauce topped with shaved parmesan

Vegan Meatballs & Marinara

$4.50+

All-natural vegan meatballs tossed in a sweet marinara sauce

Sides & Extras

Grilled Cheese

Oui gui melty cheddar cheese with organic breads always free from hfcs and unnessesary preservities
Organic Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Oui gui melty cheddar cheese with organic breads always free from hfcs and unnessesary preservities

Chicken Nuggets

All-natural gluten free chicken nuggets
Chicken Nuggets

$4.00+

All-natural gluten free chicken nuggets

Mac & Cheese

Homemade four cheese mac
Mac & Cheese

$5.00+

Homemade four cheese mac

Meatballs & Marinara

all-natural gluten free meatballs tossed in a sweet marinara sauce topped with shaved parmesan
Meatballs & Marinara

$4.50+

All-natural gluten free meatballs tossed in a sweet marinara sauce topped with shaved parmesan

Vegan Meatballs & Marinara

$4.50+

All-natural vegan meatballs tossed in a sweet marinara sauce

Box O’ Croutons

Our world famous croutons by the box!
Box O’ Croutons

$4.00+

Our world famous croutons by the box!

Ciabatta Bread

Ciabatta Bread

$0.75+

Chips

Pop Chips Ridges Tangy BBQ

$1.75
Pop Chips Ridges Cheddar & Sour Cream

$1.75
Pop Chips Ridges Buffalo Ranch

$1.75
Pop Chips Sea Salt

$1.75
Pop Chips BBQ

$1.75
Pop Chips Sour Cream & Onion

$1.75
Sun Chips Original

$1.75
Sun Chips French Onion

$1.75
Sun Chips Garden Salsa

$1.75
Sun Chips Harvest Cheddar

$1.75
Miss Vickie's Sea Salt

$1.75
Miss Vickie's Smokehouse BBQ

$1.75
Miss Vickie's Jalapeños

$1.75
Miss Vickie's Sea Salt and Vinegar

$1.75
Quaker Rice Crisps Caramel

$1.75
Quaker Rice Crisps Cheddar

$1.75
Quaker Rice Crisps Buttermilk Ranch

$1.75
Quaker Rice Crisps Apple Cinnamon

$1.75

Nuts

Wonderful Pistachios Salted

$2.00
Wonderful Pistachios Honey Roasted

$2.00
Wonderful Pistachios Chili Roasted

$2.00

Sweets

Iced Lemon Loaf Cake

$3.00
Pumpkin Vanilla Swirl Loaf Cake

$3.00
Banana Chocolate Swirl Loaf Cake

$3.00
Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Loaf Cake

$3.00
Chocolate Salted Caramel Brownie

$3.00
Double Chocolate Chunk Salted Cookie

$3.00

Beverages

Saladbar Refreshers

Strawberry Refresher

$5.00

The perfect combination of sweet and bubbly. Enhancing energy levels, focus, and cognitive function.

Mango Refresher

$5.00

The perfect combination of sweet and bubbly. Enhancing energy levels, focus, and cognitive function.

Wildberry Refresher

$5.00

The perfect combination of sweet and bubbly. Enhancing energy levels, focus, and cognitive function.

Raspberry Refresher

$5.00

The perfect combination of sweet and bubbly. Enhancing energy levels, focus, and cognitive function.

Black Cherry Refresher

$5.00

The perfect combination of sweet and bubbly. Enhancing energy levels, focus, and cognitive function.

Passion Fruit Refresher

$5.00

The perfect combination of sweet and bubbly. Enhancing energy levels, focus, and cognitive function.

Guava Refresher

$5.00

The perfect combination of sweet and bubbly. Enhancing energy levels, focus, and cognitive function.

Tractor Beverage Co.

Green Tea

$3.50

Awaken your senses with the infused aromas of plump orange blossoms and invigorating mint leaves blended into our signature Green Tea. The type of drink that makes you want to skip ahead to the “ahh.”

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Delightfully nectarous, our sugarcane-sweetened black tea is brewed for those who want summer to last forever. Hospitality doesn’t get much more Southern than this.