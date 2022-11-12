Restaurant header imageView gallery

Twisted Philly Food Truck 180 Johnson Street

180 Johnson Street

Middletown, CT 06457

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Phillyz

Philly Bomb

$19.00

11" Beef and Chicken, Onions, Rainbow Peppers, Mushrooms, American and Provolone Cheese Topped with Housemade Cheese Sauce Served on a Fresh Baked Hogie Roll

Jerk Philly

$16.00

Jerk Sauce,onions, rainbow peppers, American cheese, Housemade cheese sauce

Original Philly

$16.00

Beef, Onions, Provolone Cheese, Housemade Cheese sauce

Asian Philly

$16.00

American cheese, Onions, Housemade Teriyaki Sauce

Spicy Philly

$16.00

Onions,rainbow peppers, pickled Jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, pepper sauce

BBQ Philly

$18.00

American cheese, onions, Housemade cheese sauce, bacon,

Scatz Philly

$16.00

Provolone, american cheese, Housemade cheese sauce, onions, peppers, mushrooms,

SouthWest Philly

$16.00

SouthWest seasoning, onions, peppers, pepper jack cheese, cheese sauce

Plain Jane Philly

$15.00

American Cheese, Housemade cheese sauce

TWISTED Philly Bomb

$20.00

Beef, Chicken, Bacon, Provolone, American cheese, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Jalapenos

Vegetarian Philly

$16.00

Portobello mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Provolone, American cheese, Housemade Cheese sauce

Chopped Cheese

$16.00

Well seasoned ground Beef, diced onions, American Cheese, Scatz Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato

Spicy Chopped Cheese

$16.00

Well seasoned ground beef, American cheese, spicy Scatz sauce, diced onion, Lettuce, and Tomato

Cuban Philly

$19.00

Scatz Famous BBQ Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, yellow mustard

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Grape

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Bubbly

$3.00

Wingz

Smoked Wings

$16.00

8 Piece Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce

Egg Rollz

Beef

$12.00

Shaved Beef, American cheese, Provolone,Housemade cheese sauce, diced onions, diced peppers

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Housemade Buffalo sauce, chicken, Blue cheese crumble

Veggie

$12.00

Beer & Alcohol

Corona

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Smoked Jalapeno Margarita

$13.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$13.00

Tequila shot

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy a great Philly Cheesesteak

180 Johnson Street, Middletown, CT 06457

Directions

