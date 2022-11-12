Twisted Philly Food Truck 180 Johnson Street
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy a great Philly Cheesesteak
180 Johnson Street, Middletown, CT 06457
