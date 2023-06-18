Brownstone Park imageView gallery

Brownstone Park

161 Brownstone Avenue

Portland, CT 06480

Concessions Stand

Food

Cheeseburger

$9.00+

Hamburger

$9.00+

Chicken Fingers

$8.00+

Grilled Chicken

$13.00+

Hot Dog

$6.00+

Chili Dog w/ Cheese

$10.50+

Grilled Cheese

$6.00+

Pulled Pork Sandwhich

$13.00+

Steak & Cheese

$15.50+

Veggie Burger

$12.00+

Bacon, egg and cheese

$5.00+

Pizza slice

$9.00+Out of stock

Whole pizza

$20.00+Out of stock

whole pie plus 4 fries ad 4 drinks

Wings

$10.00Out of stock

Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Snacks/Starters

Bowl of Chili

$9.00

Bowl of Chili With Cheese

$11.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Chili Fries

$8.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fried Dough

$6.00Out of stock

Nachos w/ Cheese

$5.00

Chili Cheese Nachos

$6.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Chips

$3.00

Pretzel

$5.00

Wings

$9.00Out of stock

Cookies

$2.50

Desserts

Cookie

$2.50

Dip and dots

$5.00Out of stock

Add ons

Add Cheese

$1.00

Add Chili

$2.25

Add Onions & Peppers

$1.25Out of stock

All Day Drink

$6.00

DRINKS

Bottled Water

$2.50

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Your choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Root Beer, Orange, GingerAle, Lemonade, Red Powerade, Blue Powderade, XXX Vitamin Water or Dragon Fruit Vitamin Water.

Monster

$3.50

Your choice of Original, Mango or White Zero Ultra

Fountain Drink

$2.50

All Day Drink

$6.00

Refillable Brownstone bottle . Your choice Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite or Water

Hot Coffee

$2.00Out of stock

Fruit Slushy

$4.50Out of stock

Monster Slushy

$4.50Out of stock

Grab & Go

Food

Egg, Bacon, & Cheese Biscuit

$5.00

Chicken Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Salad with Grilled Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

Salad

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to the Brownstone Food Shack, our in-park food service with burgers, hot dogs, fries and more. Order here for pickup at The Shack. ~~ You must be a guest at the park to order and pickup food ~~

Website

Location

161 Brownstone Avenue, Portland, CT 06480

Directions

