Brownstone Park
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Welcome to the Brownstone Food Shack, our in-park food service with burgers, hot dogs, fries and more. Order here for pickup at The Shack. ~~ You must be a guest at the park to order and pickup food ~~
Location
161 Brownstone Avenue, Portland, CT 06480
