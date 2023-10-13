Melilli Caffe & Grill
264 Main Street
Portland, CT 06480
Small 12' Pizza
12' Veggie
(Red or white) broccoli, mushrooms, red roasted peppers, sautéed peppers & onions, spinach
12' Tomato Basil
(White) tomato, garlic, fresh basil
12' Pesto Chicken
Pesto, shredded chicken, sliced tomato, roasted peppers
12' Melilli Special
Sauce, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni & meatball
12' Meat Lover's
Bacon, hamburg, pepperoni, sausage
12' Margherita
Fresh basil, garlic, fresh mozzarella & tomatoes
12' Long Island
Sauce, breaded eggplant, sliced tomato, basil, mozzarella, & ricotta
12' Hawaiian
(Red or white) ham, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella
12' Clam Casino
(White) chopped clams, sautéed onions, roasted peppers, bacon, garlic & mozzarella
12' Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch sauce, breaded chicken, bacon, mozzarella
12' Cheeseburger
Hamburger, American & Cheddar, red onions, ketchup, mustard
12' Buffalo Chicken
Our own Melilli sauce, breaded chicken cheeses & mozzarella
12' Buffalo Bleu
Shredded chicken, homemade buffalo blue cheese and mozzarella
12' Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
White pizza with broccoli rabe, Italian sausage, garlic and crushed red pepper
12' Bostonian
Olive oil, bacon, broccoli, ricotta, garlic & mozzarella
12' BBQ Chicken
Breaded chicken, BBQ sauce and mozzarella
12' Baked Potato
House made mashed potatoes, bacon, broccoli, cheddar cheese, sour cream
12' Cheese Pizza
12' Gluten Free Cheese Pizza
12' Cauliflower Cheese Pizza
Large 18' Pizza
18' Veggie Pizza
(Red or white) broccoli, mushrooms, red roasted peppers, sautéed peppers & onions, spinach
18' Tomato Basil
(White) tomato, garlic, fresh basil
18' Pesto Chicken
Pesto, shredded chicken, sliced tomato, roasted peppers
18' Melilli Special
Sauce, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, sausage, pepperoni & meatball
18' Meat Lover's
Bacon, hamburg, pepperoni, sausage
18' Margherita
Fresh basil, garlic, fresh mozzarella & tomatoes
18' Long Island
Sauce, breaded eggplant, sliced tomato, basil, mozzarella, & ricotta
18' Hawaiian
(Red or white) ham, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella
18' Clam Casino
(White) chopped clams, sautéed onions, roasted peppers, bacon, garlic & mozzarella
18' Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch sauce, breaded chicken, bacon, mozzarella
18' Cheeseburger
Hamburger, American & Cheddar, red onions, ketchup, mustard
18' Buffalo Chicken
Our own Melilli sauce, breaded chicken cheeses & mozzarella
18' Buffalo Bleu
Shredded chicken, homemade buffalo blue cheese and mozzarella
18' Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
White pizza with broccoli rabe, Italian sausage, garlic and crushed red pepper
18' Bostonian
Olive oil, bacon, broccoli, ricotta, garlic & mozzarella
18' BBQ Chicken
Breaded chicken, BBQ sauce and mozzarella
18' Baked Potato
House made mashed potatoes, bacon, broccoli, cheddar cheese, sour cream
18' Cheese Pizza
18' Breakfast Pizza
8" grinders
8" BYO
8" Beef Cutlet Parm
8" Capicola
8" Chicken Cutlet (LTM)
8" Chicken Cutlet Parm
8" Eggplant Parm
8" Fairground Sausage
8" Grilled Chicken
8" Ham
8" Italian Combo
8" Meatball
8" Melilli Steak
8" Monster Cutlet
8" Mortadella & Sopresatta
8" Pastrami
8" Pepper & Egg
8" Philly Steak
8" Philly Steak Special
8" Roast Beef
8" Salami
8" Sausage Parm
8" Seby's Favorite
8" Sicilian Bomber
8" Tuna
8" Turkey
8" Veggie
16" grinders
16" Beef Cutlet
16" BYO
16" Capicola
16" Chicken Cutlet (LTM)
16" Chicken Cutlet Parm
16" Eggplant Parm
16" Fairground Sausage
16" Grilled Chicken
16" Ham
16" Italian Combo
16" Meatball
16" Melilli Steak
16" Monster Cutlet
16" Mortadella & Sopressata
16" Pastrami
16" Pepper & Egg
16" Philly Steak & Cheese
16" Philly Steak Special
16" Roast Beef
16" Salami
16" Sausage Parm
16" Seby's Favorite
16" Sicilian Bomber
16" Tuna
16" Turkey
16" Veggie
Bakery
Beverages
Bottled Soda
Cappuccino
Espresso
Small Coffee
Medium Coffee
Large Coffee
Small Juice
Large Juice
Small Tea
Medium Tea
Large Tea
Small Iced Coffee
Large Iced Coffee
Water
Lemon Soda
Can Soda
Box Coffee
Small Chocolate Milk
Large Chocolate Milk
Small Milk
Large Milk
Fountain Soda
2 Liter Soda
Bread
Breakfast Sandwiches
Eggs Only Sandwich
Eggs and Cheese Sandwich
Eggs, Cheese and Meat Sandwich
With your choice of ham, bacon, sausage patty or Italian sausage
Homemade Corned Beef Hash Egg Sandwich
Two eggs and cheese
Kielbasa Egg Sandwich
Two eggs and cheese
Pastrami Egg Sandwich
Pepper & Egg Sandwich
Two scrambled eggs, roasted peppers & provolone cheese
Porky Egg Sandwich
Two eggs, American cheese, bacon and sausage served on thick Texas toast
Steak Egg Sandwich
Two eggs and cheese
Breakfast Sides
Classic Sandwiches
BYO SW
1/4 Monster Sandwich
BLT SW
Capicola SW
Chicken Cutlet Parm SW
Chicken Cutlet SW (LTM)
Chicken Salad SW
Egg Salad SW
Grilled Cheese
Grill Chicken SW
Ham Salad SW
Ham SW
Italian Combo SW
Roast Beef SW
Salami SW
Tuna SW
Turkey SW
Melilli Hot Dog
All beef long dog with your choice of classic toppings: mustard, ketchup, onions or relish
Melilli Burger
8 oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, ketchup & mayo with your choice of American or provolone cheese
Turkey Rueben
Grilled turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread
The Classic Rueben
House made corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread
BLT Club
Grilled Chicken Club
Ham Club
Hamburg Club
Roast Beef Club
Tuna Club
Turkey Club
PB & J
Whole Monster Sandwich
Deli
Chicken Cutlets
Chicken Salad
Coleslaw
Egg Salad
Eggplant Cutlets
Fruit Salad
Ham Salad
Meatballs
Mozz Salad
Olives Stampede
Pasta Salad
Potato Salad
Stuffed Peppers
Tortellini Salad
Tuna Mac Salad
Broccoli Salad
Zinfandel Salad
Tuna
Ice Cream & Italian Ice
Salads
Large Antipasto Salad
Our house salad topped with capicola, ham, salami, red roasted peppers, and pepperoncini peppers
Large Caesar Salad
Freshly cut Romaine lettuce topped with Romano cheese, mandarin oranges and homemade croutons
Large Chef Salad
Our house salad topped with turkey, ham, salami, and hard boiled egg
Large House Salad
Cucumber, tomatoes & black olives on freshly cut Romaine lettuce
Pear & Gorgonzola Salad
Mixed greens with sliced pears, gorgonzola crumbles, craisins and glazed walnuts served with a honey balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Small Antipasto Salad
Our house salad topped with capicola, ham, salami, red roasted peppers, and pepperoncini peppers
Small Caesar Salad
Freshly cut Romaine lettuce topped with Romano cheese, mandarin oranges and homemade croutons
Small Chef Salad
Our house salad topped with turkey, ham, salami, and hard boiled egg
Small House Salad
Cucumber, tomatoes & black olives on freshly cut Romaine lettuce
Strawberry Blueberry Salad
Large. Mixed greens topped with sliced strawberries, blueberries, craisins and glazed walnuts with our own strawberry dressing
Slices and Specialty Pizza
Individual Scacciata
Choice of fillings: broccoli, onion, potato, spinach, cheeses: Romano, mozzarella. 24 hour notice please
Ricotta & Mozzarella Calzone
Specialty Pizza Slice
Cheese Pizza Slice
Half Sheet Pizza with Sauce
Half Melilli Hamburger Pizza
Half Cudduruni Pizza
Full Sheet Pizza with Sauce
Full Melilli Hamburger Pizza
Full Cudduruni Pizza
Soups
Starters
Eggplant Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
6 pieces served with marinara sauce
Fried Ravioli
8 Pieces served with marinara sauce
Chicken Tenders
Served with honey mustard or BBQ sauce
Full onion Rings
Full french Fries
8 Pieces Wings
Choice of BBQ, bourbon, mango-habanero, Melilli, plain, teriyaki, and red hot or sweet chilli. Served with bleu-cheese or ranch dressing
12 Pieces Wings
Choice of BBQ, bourbon, mango-habanero, Melilli, plain, teriyaki, and red hot or sweet chilli. Served with bleu-cheese or ranch dressing
20 Pieces Wings
Choice of BBQ, bourbon, mango-habanero, Melilli, plain, teriyaki, and red hot or sweet chilli. Served with bleu-cheese or ranch dressing
Arancina
Meat sauce, mozzarella cheese, peas, hard-boiled egg, surrounded by rice and deep-fried to perfection served with marinara sauce
Side Fries
Side Onion Rings
Wraps
Beef Cutlet Parm Wrap
Capicola Wrap
Chicken Cutlet Wrap (LTM)
Chicken Parm Wrap
Eggplant Parm Wrap
Fairground Sausage Wrap
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Ham Wrap
Italian Combo Wrap
Meatball Wrap
Melilli Steak Wrap
Mortadella & Sopressata Wrap
Pastrami Wrap
Philly Steak Wrap
Philly Steak Special Wrap
Roast Beef Wrap
Salami Wrap
Sausage Parm Wrap
Sicilian Bomber Wrap
Tuna Wrap
Turkey Wrap
Veggie Wrap
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Italian Bakery and Eatery offering the best and freshest of ingredients.
264 Main Street, Portland, CT 06480