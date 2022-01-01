Mac and cheese in Middletown
Middletown restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Illianos's Pizzeria
534 Washington ST., Middletown
|Slice Mac and Cheese
|$4.50
|Mac-N-Cheese
|$23.00
La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
337 Main Street, Middletown
|Kids Mac N Cheese
|$5.95
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Eli Cannons Tap Room
695 Main Street, Middletown
|Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
|$16.00
Melinda Mae Cheese Sauce, Gobetti Pasta topped with breadcrumbs and baked