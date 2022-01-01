Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Middletown

Go
Middletown restaurants
Toast

Middletown restaurants that serve taco salad

La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

337 Main Street, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Grande Salad$14.99
More about La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Coyote Blue Cafe image

 

Coyote Blue Cafe

1960 Saybrook Rd, Middletown

Avg 4.1 (467 reviews)
Takeout
COYOTE TACO SALAD$16.95
A flour tortilla basket filled with seasoned ground beef
topped with lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, olives and
jalapenos – topped with a dollop of guacamole
and sour cream
jalapeno ranch ~ citrus vinaigrette ~ creamy horseradish
More about Coyote Blue Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Middletown

Tortellini

Veggie Burgers

Caesar Salad

Clams

Chicken Burritos

Tiramisu

Antipasto Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Middletown to explore

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Middlefield

No reviews yet

Portland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (205 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (579 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (952 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (379 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (606 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston