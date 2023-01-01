Polish Falcons Nest 519 - 144 Prout Hill Rd, Middletown, CT
Open today 8:00 AM - 1:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Location
144 Prout Hill Rd, Middletown CT 06457
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Taino Smokehouse - Middletown - 482 Main Street
No Reviews
482 South Main Street Middletown, CT 06457
View restaurant
Illiano's Ristorante & Pizzeria - Middletown
No Reviews
404 S Main St. Middletown, CT 06457
View restaurant