Go
Toast

Rustic Bakery

Come in and enjoy!

1407 Grant Avenue • $$

Avg 4.8 (3667 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1407 Grant Avenue

Novato CA

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Finnegan's Marin Restaurant

No reviews yet

Finnegan's Marin, an American bar and grill meets Irish pub in downtown Novato, is North Marin's gathering place. Awarded Best Bar/Restaurant & Bar in Marin by the Pacific Sun, Finnegan's offers wonderful food, a full bar, and a community oriented nightlife.

Le Col Rouge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Marin Coffee Roasters

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ayawaska Novato

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston