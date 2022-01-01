Rustic Leaf Brewing Company
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
164 Reviews
$$
7200 Highland Rd
Waterford Twp, MI 48327
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
7200 Highland Rd, Waterford Twp MI 48327
Nearby restaurants
Jerry's Coney Island
Come on in and enjoy!
Detroit Wing Company
Fresh Wings, Homemade Sauces.
Lucky Duck Pizza & Subs
Pizza, Wings and more
Sprader's On The Lake
Come in and enjoy!