Lake Orion restaurants you'll love

Must-try Lake Orion restaurants

Anita's Kitchen image

FALAFEL

Anita's Kitchen

45 W Flint St, Lake Orion

Avg 4.7 (372 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Stuffed Grape Leaves$7.00
House-rolled vine leaves with lamb and rice (gluten-free, soy-free, halal), or vegetarian style with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, parsley, and onion (vegetarian, gluten-free, soy-free). Both served with yogurt.
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$13.00
Marinated chicken served with rice, hommus, tabbouleh, garlic sauce, and pickles. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, halal)
Hommus
Choose our traditional, roasted red pepper, or jalapeño. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)
Bitter Tom's Distillery image

FRENCH FRIES

Bitter Tom's Distillery

120 S Broadway #200, Lake Orion

Avg 4.8 (177 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Totchos$16.00
Crispy-Fried Tots, Seasoned Grass Fed Beef, House Cheese Blend, Roasted Corn Salsa and Black Bean Pico De Gallo, Cumin Crema
Bitter Tom’s Burger$16.00
Half-Pound Certified Piedmontese, Grass Fed Beef Patty, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Poblano Strings, Lettuce tomato, and bourbon barbecue sauce
CPB Sliders$16.00
Certified Piedmontese Beef Sliders, LTO, Pickle and Pub Sauce
Pita Way image

 

Pita Way

193 N Park Rd, Lake Orion

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
-Side of Hummus
Homemade Hommus with Pita Bread or Chips
-Chicken Tenders and Fries$6.99
Comes with Two Chicken Tenders, Fries and your choice of Sauce!
Mini Combos$29.99
Feed The Family! Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hommus, Fattoush Dressing and Pita Chips.
sheldons street pizza image

 

sheldons street pizza

3767 south baldwin road, Lake orion

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Bread 12pcs$8.99
Mozzarella cheese, garnished with garlic butter, topped with parmesan
Garlic Breadsticks 12pcs$6.99
Garnished with garlic butter, topped w/parmesan
Greek Salad Small$8.49
Fresh romaine, fetta cheese, beets, red onion, pepperochini, tomato, kalamata olives
Thai Fix image

 

Thai Fix

3763 South Baldwin Road, Orion charter Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
