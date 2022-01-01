Lake Orion restaurants you'll love
Anita's Kitchen
45 W Flint St, Lake Orion
Stuffed Grape Leaves
|$7.00
House-rolled vine leaves with lamb and rice (gluten-free, soy-free, halal), or vegetarian style with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, parsley, and onion (vegetarian, gluten-free, soy-free). Both served with yogurt.
Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$13.00
Marinated chicken served with rice, hommus, tabbouleh, garlic sauce, and pickles. (gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, halal)
Hommus
Choose our traditional, roasted red pepper, or jalapeño. (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free)
Bitter Tom's Distillery
120 S Broadway #200, Lake Orion
Loaded Totchos
|$16.00
Crispy-Fried Tots, Seasoned Grass Fed Beef, House Cheese Blend, Roasted Corn Salsa and Black Bean Pico De Gallo, Cumin Crema
Bitter Tom's Burger
|$16.00
Half-Pound Certified Piedmontese, Grass Fed Beef Patty, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Poblano Strings, Lettuce tomato, and bourbon barbecue sauce
CPB Sliders
|$16.00
Certified Piedmontese Beef Sliders, LTO, Pickle and Pub Sauce
Pita Way
193 N Park Rd, Lake Orion
Side of Hummus
Homemade Hommus with Pita Bread or Chips
Chicken Tenders and Fries
|$6.99
Comes with Two Chicken Tenders, Fries and your choice of Sauce!
Mini Combos
|$29.99
Feed The Family! Our Mini Combo comes with 6 servings of Meat or Falafel served over Rice, a Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread, Pickled Veggies, Pita Way White Sauce, Garlic, Hommus, Fattoush Dressing and Pita Chips.
sheldons street pizza
3767 south baldwin road, Lake orion
Cheese Bread 12pcs
|$8.99
Mozzarella cheese, garnished with garlic butter, topped with parmesan
Garlic Breadsticks 12pcs
|$6.99
Garnished with garlic butter, topped w/parmesan
Greek Salad Small
|$8.49
Fresh romaine, fetta cheese, beets, red onion, pepperochini, tomato, kalamata olives
Thai Fix
3763 South Baldwin Road, Orion charter Township
