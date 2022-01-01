- Home
Biter Tom's Distillery & Kitchen
177 Reviews
$$
120 S Broadway #200
Lake Orion, MI 48362
Popular Items
Snacks & Shareables
Loaded Totchos
Crispy-Fried Tots, Seasoned Grass Fed Beef, House Cheese Blend, Roasted Corn Salsa and Black Bean Pico De Gallo, Jalapeno Crema
Reuben Egg Rolls
House-Made Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese Served with Russian Dressing
BT Cheese Bread
House Cheese Blend, Fresh Herbs, Crushed Tomato Basil Sauce on the Side
Feta Spinach Dip
Spinach, Feta, Cream Cheese, Grilled Naan, Shaved Parmesan, Tortilla Chips
Tuna Poke
Sashimi Grade Tuna, Avocado, Sesame, Wontons, Japanese Dressing, Sriracha Mayo
CPB Sliders
3 Certified Piedmontese Beef Sliders, LTO, Pickle and Pub Sauce
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup
Grilled Sourdough, Creamy Domestic and Imported Cheeses Served with Creamy House Made Tomato Soup
Crispy Sprouts w/ Dijon Aioli
Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Dijon Aioli
Ahi Poke Nacho
Fresh Ahi, Tomato, Avocado, Wontons, Wakame, Sriracha Aioli, Teriyaki
Maple Wings
Boneless, Breaded Chicken Bites with Maple Bourbon Sauce, Dried Apricots and Sriracha Mayo
Cordon Blue Sliders
Ham, swiss, and pepper bacon aioli on a slider bun.
Salads
Bitter Tom’s Salad Small
Arugula/Spring Mix Blend, Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese, Roasted Brown Sugar Pecans, Dried Apricots, Balsamic Poppy Seed Dressing
The Mighty Caesar Small
Crisp Romaine, Bacon, Cucumber, Red Onion, Heirloom Tomato, Chickpeas, Feta, Shaved Parmesan, Egg, Croutons, Tossed with In-House Caesar Dressing
Salmon Avocado Salad
Poached Salmon, Spiralized Squash, Avocado , Toasted Capers, Macadamia Nut Basil Pesto
Steak Salad Bowl
Grilled Flank Steak, Arugula/Spring Mix Blend, Roasted Asparagus, Red Onion, Avocado and Gremolata Dressing
Garden Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Onion and Chickpeas Choice of Dressing
Chicken Paillard
Seasoned Parmesan Panko Encrusted Chicken with Creamy Caesar Salad on Top and Shaved Parmesan
Ahi Poke Bowl
Sashimi Grade Ahi Tuna, Cilantro Lime Rice, Soft Boiled Egg, Pickled Red Onion and Carrots , Green Onion and Teriyaki
Charcuterie
The Carnivore Board
Cured Meats, Two Imported Cheeses, Olives, Seasonal Jam, Fruit, Crackers
The Mediterranean
House-made Hummus, Olives, Spinach Feta Dip, Fresh Vegetables and Jam, Crackers and Pita
Cheese Please
Imported Cheeses, Fresh Fruit, Crackers, Olives, Roasted Nuts, Seasonal Jam
Charcuterie for 1
Imported Cheese, Meat, Nuts, Seasonal Jam, Fruit and Crackers
Char-Grilled Burgers
LTO Burger
Certified Piedmontese Grass Fed Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion and Pickle with Choice of Fries, Tater Tots, or Cole Slaw
Bitter Tom’s Burger
Certified Piedmontese Grass Fed Beef Patty, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Poblano Barbecue Sauce
Bleu Mushroom Burger
Certified Piedmontese Grass Fed Beef Patty with Bleu Cheese and Wild Mushrooms and Peppercorn Caesar Dressing
B.O.B Burger
Certified Piedmontese Grass Fed Beef Patty, Bourbon Braised Onions, Lettuce, Melted Wisconsin White Cheddar Curds, Dijon Mayo
Ask your Server: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Tacos
Fried Fish Tacos
Crispy Fried Cod, Sriracha Mayo, Cilantro Lime Slaw
Carne Asada Tacos
Marinated Chargrilled Grass Fed Flank Steak, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Tomato Salsa, Guacamole, Cotija Cheese
Blackened Shrimp Taco
Blackened Shrimp, Sriracha Mayo, Cilantro Lime Slaw
Baked Fish Tacos
Oven Baked Atlantic Cod Taco's, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Sriracha Mayo
Forest Mushroom Tacos
Cremini, Oyster and Shitake Mushrooms, Poblano and Bell Peppers, Lettuce, Onions, Cheese Blend, Pico De Gallo, Sriracha Mayo
Wahoo tacos
Sandwiches & Wraps
Tipsy Michigander
Bourbon Cherry Relish, Smoked Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Vegan Pretzel Bun
Tom's Club
Ham, Turkey, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Swiss, LTO, Honey Mustard Aioli, Grilled Fresh Sourdough Bread
Turkey Reuben
Detroit Made Corned Beef or Smoked Turkey Breast, Tangy Slaw, Swiss, Russian Dressing, Marble Rye
Classic Reuben
Detroit Made Corned Beef, Tangy Slaw, Swiss, Russian Dressing, Marble Rye
Lemongrass Chicken Wrap
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Spring Mix, Mozzarella, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato, Yogurt Dressing, Flour Tortilla
BT Sandwich
Toasted Ciabatta, Spicy Cappocollo, Smoked Turkey, Pepperoni, Bavarian Ham, Melted Provolone, Mozzarella, Giardineria, Herb Oil
Salmon Clubhouse
Grilled Salmon, Horseradish Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, LTO , Honey Dijon Aioli
Entrees
Salmon with Yogurt Dill Sauce
Cedar Plank Grilled Faroe Island Salmon, Herb Roasted Potatoes, Fresh Seasonal Vegetable
Fish And Chips
Crispy Fried Atlantic Cod, French Fries, Creamy Cole Slaw, Lemon Dill Tartar
Steak Frites
Marinated Grilled Flank Steak, Bleu Cheese, Demi Glacé, Parmesan Fries
Pecan Crusted Chicken
Pan-Fried Encrusted Chicken Breast, Bourbon Maple Syrup, Whipped Potatoes, Chef’s Vegetable
Pizza & Flatbread
Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own Flatbread
4 Cheese Flatbread
House Cheese Blend, Tomato Basil Sauce, Fresh Herbs
Pepperoni Flatbread
Detroit Made Pepperoni, House Cheese Blend, Tomato Basil Sauce, Fresh Herbs
Vegan Flatbread
Wild Mushrooms, Heirloom Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions, Olives, Jalapeños, Arugula, Herb Oil
New Margherita Flatbread
Heirloom Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, House Cheese Blend, Tomato Basil Sauce, Fresh Basil, Arugula, Crushed Red Pepper, Balsamic Glaze
Bbq Chicken Flatbread
Grilled Chicken, Bitter Tom’s Bourbon Barbecue Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Cheddar/ Provolone
Zucchini Flatbread
Spiralized Zucchini, Roasted Corn and Black Beans, Mozzarella, Fontina, Herb Oil, Basil, Arugula, Red Pepper Flakes and Hot Honey
Salmon Flatbread
4 Cheese Pizza
House Cheese Blend, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Tomato Basil Sauce, Fresh Herbs
Pepperoni Pizza
Detroit Made Pepperoni, House Cheese Blend, Fresh Herbs Tomato Basil Sauce
New Margherita Pizza
Heirloom Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, House Cheese Blend, Tomato Basil Sauce, Fresh Basil
Bbq Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Bitter Tom’s Bourbon Barbecue Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Cheddar/Provolone
Croque Madam Pizza
House Cheese Blend, Fontina, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Parmesan Cheese, Sunny Side Eggs, Spinach, Red Pepper Flakes
A La Carte Sides
Side Fried Brussels w/Crispy Bacon And Balsamic Glaze
Crispy Brussel Sprouts with Dijon Aioli
French Fries
Tater Tots
Cheesy Tater Tots
Tangy Slaw
Chef Vegetable
Add on Chicken Breast
Add on Flank Steak
Bowl of Soup
Sliced Avocado
Guacamole Side Small
Add on Shrimp
Roasted Potatoes
Parmesan or Seasoned Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Side Mac N Cheese
Extra Pita
Dessert
Peanut Butter Pie
Oreo Cookie Crust with Creamy Peanut Butter, Whipped Cream and Reese's Pieces Crumbles
Lava Cake
Gluten Free Chocolate Lava Cake, Chocolate Syrup
S'Mores Cheesecake
A Classic Graham Cracker Crust Surrounds a Rich Chocolate Filling Topped With Toasted Marshmallow and Chocolate!
Death by Chocolate Cheesecake
Insanely decadent Death by Chocolate Cheesecake features Chocolate Cookie Crust, Double Chocolate Cheesecake Filling, and Chocolate Ganache Topping.
Carrot Cake
Sweet, Rich Spice Cake with Caramelized Pecans, Cream Cheese Frosting and Salted Caramel
M&M Cheesecake
Rich, Baked Cheesecake Full of M&M's with a Graham Cracker Crust
Butter Pecan Cheesecake
Crisp Graham Cracker Crust, Salted Brown Sugar Cheesecake Filling and Buttery Pecan Pie Topping
Kids Menu
Kids Pizza
Small Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza with Tomato Basil Sauce
Kids Burger
Min Hamburger with French Fries
Kids Board
Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Crackers, Fruit and Fig Jam
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Served with French Fries and Fruit
Kid's Buttered Noodles
Pasta Noodles, Plain or with Tomato Basil Sauce, Parmesan Cheese Served with Fresh Fruit
Kids Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast Served with French Fries and Fruit
Kid's Fried Bites
Boneless, Breaded Chicken Bites, Served with French Fries and Fruit
NA Beverages
House Favorites
Old Fashioned $11
Bourbon, Raw Sugar, Angostura Bitters
Manhattan $12
Bourbon, Cherry-Infused Vermouth, Angostura Bitters
Cosmopolitan $10
Bitter Tom's House Citrus Vodka, Dry Curacao, Cranberry, Lemon, Lime
Bitter Tom Collins $10
Bitter Tom's London Dry Gin, House Bitter Lemon, Soda
Paper Dragon $11
Bourbon, Dolin Genepy de Alpes, Lemon, Ginger, Orange Bitters
Casablanca $13
Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, Drambuie, House Strawberry Shrub, Lime
Belladonna $10
Bitter Tom's Vodka, Aperol, Lemon, Simple, Sparkling Wine
Whiskey Flight $18
Three one ounce pours of our Rye Whiskey, 6 Year Bourbon and 8 Year Bourbon
Stirred
Eastwood $14
Rittenhouse Rye, Averna, Dry Curacao, Angostura Bitters, Absinthe
Glasgow $13
Famous Grouse Scotch, Dry Vermouth, Maraschino Liqueur, Amaro, Peated Scotch
Classico $13
Reposado Tequila, Dolin Blanc Vermouth, Amaro Ramazotti, Cardamom Bitters
Commandant $13
Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac, Flor de Cana Extra Seco, Aperol, Dry Curacao, Smith & Cross Navy Rum, Grenadine
Black Flag $12
Bumbu Rum, Cynar, Smoked Cinnamon Bitters
Professor X $15
Lapsang Souchong-Infused Irish Whiskey, Carpano Antica Vermouth, Benedictine, Laird's Bonded Apple Brandy, Black Walnut Bitters
Shaken
Bubble Bath $10
House Lavender Gin, Lemon, Lavender, Sparkling Wine
Athena $10
Vodka, Strawberry-Infused Aperol, Lemon, Honey
Paper Plane $11
Bourbon, Aperol, Amaro, Lemon
Papa Grande $10
Zaya Aged Rum, Lime, Orgeat, Absinthe
Cactus Jack $14
Habanero-Infused Tequila, Vida Mezcal, Chareau Aloe Liqueur, Lime, Simple
Cloud City $12
Bitter Tom's London Dry Gin, Benedictine, Apple, Lemon, Cinnamon, Egg White
Punches/Mocktails
Touch of Grey for $2/18 or $4/34
Bitter Tom's Vodka, Cold Brew Earl Grey Tea, Blackberry, Lemon
Gaucho for $2/19 or $4/36
Blanco Tequila, Maraschino Liqueur, Grapefruit, Jalapeno, Lime
Fall Sangria for $2/18 or $4/34
Red Wine, Dry Curacao, Fresh Fruit Juices, Orange , Apple and Fall Spices
Pineapple Mocktail $6
Pineapple, Lemon, Ginger and Ginger Beer
Strawberry Mocktail $6
Strawberry, Lime, Simple and Mint
Grapefruit Mocktail $6
Grapefruit, Honey, Basil and Tonic
Pomegranate Mocktail $6
Pomegranate, Lime and Cinnamon
After Dinner
Midnight Rider $11
Bourbon, Averna, Cold Brew Coffee, Maple, Angostura Bitters
Vote for Pedro $10
Pedro-Ximenez Sherry, Zaya Rum, Flor de Cana Anejo Rum, Honey, Egg, Cardamom Bitters, Nutmeg
Chocolate Martini $10
Cinnamon-Vanilla Vodka, Chocolate Liqueur, Cream, Grated Chocolate
Revolver $11
Bourbon, House Coffee Liqueur, Orange Bitters
Espresso Martini $10
Vodka, House Coffee Liqueur, Cold Brew Coffee
Bourbon Alexander $12
Bourbon, Creme de Cacao, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Chocolate
Coffee Break $12
House Coffee Liqueur, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Chocolate
Salted Caramel $12
Plantation 5 Year Rum, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Caramel, Salt
Canadian Coffee $10
Bourbon, Maple, Coffee, Whipped Cream, Cinnamon
Cafe Amore $11
Cognac, Amaretto, Coffee, Whipped Cream
Lebowski $11
Vodka, House Coffee Liqueur, Grand Marnier, Coffee, Whipped Cream, Orange Zest
Dona Antonia Tawny Port
Wine
GL Good Harbor Riesling $10/$38
GL Godeval Godello $12/$44
House White $7.50
GL Cousino Cabernet $10/$38
GL Chateau Bianca Pinot Noir $11/$42
GL La Cuadrilla Red Blend $14/$52
GL Château Meillier Bordeaux $10/$38
GL Piatelli Malbec
BTL Piatelli Malbec
House Red
Beer
Miller Lite $4
Bud Light $4
Mich Ultra $4
Pacifico $5
Guinness $6
Pilsner Urquell $5
Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier $7
Two Hearted $7
Bell's
Horny Monk Belgian-Style Abbey Ale $6
Petoskey
Zombie Dust Pale Ale
Three Floyds
Founders Porter $6
Founders
Jam Up The Mash Sour $8
Collective Arts
Smackintosh Cider $8
Tandem Ciders
M-43 $10
Old Nation
NA Beer Heineken $4
Heineken
Hats
Black Hat-centered logo
Black Hat-left logo
Black Hat- right logo
Light gray hat-centered logo
Light gray hat-left logo
Light gray hat-right logo
Dark gray hat-center logo
Dark gray hat-left logo
dark gray hat-right logo
Navy hat-centered logo
Navy hat-left logo
Navy hat-right logo
Flask
Bitter Tom’s Glasses To Go
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
Bitter Tom's Distillery & Kitchen The Best Craft Cocktails Hands Down! Voted Best New Restaurant 2019, Best Restaurant 2020 and Best Lunch And Best Patio with a View 2021!
120 S Broadway #200, Lake Orion, MI 48362