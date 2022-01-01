Restaurant header imageView gallery

Biter Tom's Distillery & Kitchen

177 Reviews

$$

120 S Broadway #200

Lake Orion, MI 48362

Order Again

Popular Items

Snacks & Shareables

Loaded Totchos

Loaded Totchos

$16.00

Crispy-Fried Tots, Seasoned Grass Fed Beef, House Cheese Blend, Roasted Corn Salsa and Black Bean Pico De Gallo, Jalapeno Crema

Reuben Egg Rolls

$12.00

House-Made Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese Served with Russian Dressing

BT Cheese Bread

$14.00

House Cheese Blend, Fresh Herbs, Crushed Tomato Basil Sauce on the Side

Feta Spinach Dip

$12.00

Spinach, Feta, Cream Cheese, Grilled Naan, Shaved Parmesan, Tortilla Chips

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$18.00

Sashimi Grade Tuna, Avocado, Sesame, Wontons, Japanese Dressing, Sriracha Mayo

CPB Sliders

$15.00

3 Certified Piedmontese Beef Sliders, LTO, Pickle and Pub Sauce

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

$10.00

Grilled Sourdough, Creamy Domestic and Imported Cheeses Served with Creamy House Made Tomato Soup

Crispy Sprouts w/ Dijon Aioli

Crispy Sprouts w/ Dijon Aioli

$9.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Dijon Aioli

Ahi Poke Nacho

$18.00

Fresh Ahi, Tomato, Avocado, Wontons, Wakame, Sriracha Aioli, Teriyaki

Maple Wings

$12.00

Boneless, Breaded Chicken Bites with Maple Bourbon Sauce, Dried Apricots and Sriracha Mayo

Cordon Blue Sliders

$12.00

Ham, swiss, and pepper bacon aioli on a slider bun.

Salads

Bitter Tom’s Salad Small

$9.00

Arugula/Spring Mix Blend, Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese, Roasted Brown Sugar Pecans, Dried Apricots, Balsamic Poppy Seed Dressing

The Mighty Caesar Small

$9.00

Crisp Romaine, Bacon, Cucumber, Red Onion, Heirloom Tomato, Chickpeas, Feta, Shaved Parmesan, Egg, Croutons, Tossed with In-House Caesar Dressing

Salmon Avocado Salad

$16.00

Poached Salmon, Spiralized Squash, Avocado , Toasted Capers, Macadamia Nut Basil Pesto

Steak Salad Bowl

$18.00

Grilled Flank Steak, Arugula/Spring Mix Blend, Roasted Asparagus, Red Onion, Avocado and Gremolata Dressing

Garden Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Onion and Chickpeas Choice of Dressing

Chicken Paillard

$16.00

Seasoned Parmesan Panko Encrusted Chicken with Creamy Caesar Salad on Top and Shaved Parmesan

Ahi Poke Bowl

$20.00

Sashimi Grade Ahi Tuna, Cilantro Lime Rice, Soft Boiled Egg, Pickled Red Onion and Carrots , Green Onion and Teriyaki

Charcuterie

The Carnivore Board

The Carnivore Board

$28.00

Cured Meats, Two Imported Cheeses, Olives, Seasonal Jam, Fruit, Crackers

The Mediterranean

$18.00

House-made Hummus, Olives, Spinach Feta Dip, Fresh Vegetables and Jam, Crackers and Pita

Cheese Please

$26.00

Imported Cheeses, Fresh Fruit, Crackers, Olives, Roasted Nuts, Seasonal Jam

Charcuterie for 1

$10.00

Imported Cheese, Meat, Nuts, Seasonal Jam, Fruit and Crackers

Char-Grilled Burgers

LTO Burger

$15.00

Certified Piedmontese Grass Fed Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion and Pickle with Choice of Fries, Tater Tots, or Cole Slaw

Bitter Tom’s Burger

$17.00

Certified Piedmontese Grass Fed Beef Patty, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Poblano Barbecue Sauce

Bleu Mushroom Burger

$16.00

Certified Piedmontese Grass Fed Beef Patty with Bleu Cheese and Wild Mushrooms and Peppercorn Caesar Dressing

B.O.B Burger

$16.00

Certified Piedmontese Grass Fed Beef Patty, Bourbon Braised Onions, Lettuce, Melted Wisconsin White Cheddar Curds, Dijon Mayo

Ask your Server: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Tacos

Fried Fish Tacos

$14.00

Crispy Fried Cod, Sriracha Mayo, Cilantro Lime Slaw

Carne Asada Tacos

$16.00

Marinated Chargrilled Grass Fed Flank Steak, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Tomato Salsa, Guacamole, Cotija Cheese

Blackened Shrimp Taco

$16.00

Blackened Shrimp, Sriracha Mayo, Cilantro Lime Slaw

Baked Fish Tacos

$15.00

Oven Baked Atlantic Cod Taco's, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Sriracha Mayo

Forest Mushroom Tacos

$12.00

Cremini, Oyster and Shitake Mushrooms, Poblano and Bell Peppers, Lettuce, Onions, Cheese Blend, Pico De Gallo, Sriracha Mayo

Wahoo tacos

$18.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Tipsy Michigander

$15.00

Bourbon Cherry Relish, Smoked Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Vegan Pretzel Bun

Tom's Club

$15.00

Ham, Turkey, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Swiss, LTO, Honey Mustard Aioli, Grilled Fresh Sourdough Bread

Turkey Reuben

$14.00

Detroit Made Corned Beef or Smoked Turkey Breast, Tangy Slaw, Swiss, Russian Dressing, Marble Rye

Classic Reuben

$14.00

Detroit Made Corned Beef, Tangy Slaw, Swiss, Russian Dressing, Marble Rye

Lemongrass Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Spring Mix, Mozzarella, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato, Yogurt Dressing, Flour Tortilla

BT Sandwich

$17.00

Toasted Ciabatta, Spicy Cappocollo, Smoked Turkey, Pepperoni, Bavarian Ham, Melted Provolone, Mozzarella, Giardineria, Herb Oil

Salmon Clubhouse

$16.00

Grilled Salmon, Horseradish Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, LTO , Honey Dijon Aioli

Entrees

Grilled wahoo over asparagus and pea risotto
Salmon with Yogurt Dill Sauce

Salmon with Yogurt Dill Sauce

$25.00

Cedar Plank Grilled Faroe Island Salmon, Herb Roasted Potatoes, Fresh Seasonal Vegetable

Fish And Chips

Fish And Chips

$17.00

Crispy Fried Atlantic Cod, French Fries, Creamy Cole Slaw, Lemon Dill Tartar

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$26.00

Marinated Grilled Flank Steak, Bleu Cheese, Demi Glacé, Parmesan Fries

Pecan Crusted Chicken

Pecan Crusted Chicken

$18.00

Pan-Fried Encrusted Chicken Breast, Bourbon Maple Syrup, Whipped Potatoes, Chef’s Vegetable

Pizza & Flatbread

Build Your Own Pizza

$7.50

Build Your Own Flatbread

$7.50

4 Cheese Flatbread

$12.00

House Cheese Blend, Tomato Basil Sauce, Fresh Herbs

Pepperoni Flatbread

$14.00

Detroit Made Pepperoni, House Cheese Blend, Tomato Basil Sauce, Fresh Herbs

Vegan Flatbread

$12.00

Wild Mushrooms, Heirloom Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions, Olives, Jalapeños, Arugula, Herb Oil

New Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

Heirloom Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, House Cheese Blend, Tomato Basil Sauce, Fresh Basil, Arugula, Crushed Red Pepper, Balsamic Glaze

Bbq Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Bitter Tom’s Bourbon Barbecue Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Cheddar/ Provolone

Zucchini Flatbread

$14.00

Spiralized Zucchini, Roasted Corn and Black Beans, Mozzarella, Fontina, Herb Oil, Basil, Arugula, Red Pepper Flakes and Hot Honey

Salmon Flatbread

$16.00

4 Cheese Pizza

$14.00

House Cheese Blend, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Tomato Basil Sauce, Fresh Herbs

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Detroit Made Pepperoni, House Cheese Blend, Fresh Herbs Tomato Basil Sauce

New Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Heirloom Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, House Cheese Blend, Tomato Basil Sauce, Fresh Basil

Bbq Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Bitter Tom’s Bourbon Barbecue Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Cheddar/Provolone

Croque Madam Pizza

Croque Madam Pizza

$16.00

House Cheese Blend, Fontina, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Parmesan Cheese, Sunny Side Eggs, Spinach, Red Pepper Flakes

A La Carte Sides

Side Fried Brussels w/Crispy Bacon And Balsamic Glaze

Side Fried Brussels w/Crispy Bacon And Balsamic Glaze

$6.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts with Dijon Aioli

French Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Cheesy Tater Tots

$6.00

Tangy Slaw

$3.00

Chef Vegetable

$6.00

Add on Chicken Breast

$5.00

Add on Flank Steak

$8.00

Bowl of Soup

$5.00

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Guacamole Side Small

$2.00

Add on Shrimp

$8.00

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Parmesan or Seasoned Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Extra Pita

$1.00

Dessert

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Oreo Cookie Crust with Creamy Peanut Butter, Whipped Cream and Reese's Pieces Crumbles

Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$8.00

Gluten Free Chocolate Lava Cake, Chocolate Syrup

S'Mores Cheesecake

$9.00

A Classic Graham Cracker Crust Surrounds a Rich Chocolate Filling Topped With Toasted Marshmallow and Chocolate!

Death by Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.00

Insanely decadent Death by Chocolate Cheesecake features Chocolate Cookie Crust, Double Chocolate Cheesecake Filling, and Chocolate Ganache Topping.

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Sweet, Rich Spice Cake with Caramelized Pecans, Cream Cheese Frosting and Salted Caramel

M&M Cheesecake

$9.00

Rich, Baked Cheesecake Full of M&M's with a Graham Cracker Crust

Butter Pecan Cheesecake

$9.00

Crisp Graham Cracker Crust, Salted Brown Sugar Cheesecake Filling and Buttery Pecan Pie Topping

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$6.95

Small Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza with Tomato Basil Sauce

Kids Burger

$6.95

Min Hamburger with French Fries

Kids Board

$6.95

Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Crackers, Fruit and Fig Jam

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Served with French Fries and Fruit

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$6.95

Pasta Noodles, Plain or with Tomato Basil Sauce, Parmesan Cheese Served with Fresh Fruit

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.95

Grilled Chicken Breast Served with French Fries and Fruit

Kid's Fried Bites

$6.95

Boneless, Breaded Chicken Bites, Served with French Fries and Fruit

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Diet Coke

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Orange Soda

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Pellegrino

$3.75

GL Cold Brew

$8.00

Fresh squeezed lemonade

$4.50

Topo Chico

$6.00

San Pel Blood Orange

$4.00

Mocha Latte Can

$7.00

House Favorites

Old Fashioned $11

$11.00

Bourbon, Raw Sugar, Angostura Bitters

Manhattan $12

$12.00

Bourbon, Cherry-Infused Vermouth, Angostura Bitters

Cosmopolitan $10

$10.00

Bitter Tom's House Citrus Vodka, Dry Curacao, Cranberry, Lemon, Lime

Bitter Tom Collins $10

$10.00

Bitter Tom's London Dry Gin, House Bitter Lemon, Soda

Paper Dragon $11

$11.00

Bourbon, Dolin Genepy de Alpes, Lemon, Ginger, Orange Bitters

Casablanca $13

$13.00

Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, Drambuie, House Strawberry Shrub, Lime

Belladonna $10

Belladonna $10

$10.00

Bitter Tom's Vodka, Aperol, Lemon, Simple, Sparkling Wine

Whiskey Flight $18

$18.00

Three one ounce pours of our Rye Whiskey, 6 Year Bourbon and 8 Year Bourbon

Stirred

Eastwood $14

$14.00

Rittenhouse Rye, Averna, Dry Curacao, Angostura Bitters, Absinthe

Glasgow $13

$13.00

Famous Grouse Scotch, Dry Vermouth, Maraschino Liqueur, Amaro, Peated Scotch

Classico $13

$13.00

Reposado Tequila, Dolin Blanc Vermouth, Amaro Ramazotti, Cardamom Bitters

Commandant $13

$13.00

Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac, Flor de Cana Extra Seco, Aperol, Dry Curacao, Smith & Cross Navy Rum, Grenadine

Black Flag $12

$12.00

Bumbu Rum, Cynar, Smoked Cinnamon Bitters

Professor X $15

$15.00

Lapsang Souchong-Infused Irish Whiskey, Carpano Antica Vermouth, Benedictine, Laird's Bonded Apple Brandy, Black Walnut Bitters

Shaken

Bubble Bath $10

$10.00

House Lavender Gin, Lemon, Lavender, Sparkling Wine

Athena $10

$10.00

Vodka, Strawberry-Infused Aperol, Lemon, Honey

Paper Plane $11

$11.00

Bourbon, Aperol, Amaro, Lemon

Papa Grande $10

Zaya Aged Rum, Lime, Orgeat, Absinthe

Cactus Jack $14

$14.00

Habanero-Infused Tequila, Vida Mezcal, Chareau Aloe Liqueur, Lime, Simple

Cloud City $12

$12.00

Bitter Tom's London Dry Gin, Benedictine, Apple, Lemon, Cinnamon, Egg White

Punches/Mocktails

Touch of Grey for $2/18 or $4/34

$17.00

Bitter Tom's Vodka, Cold Brew Earl Grey Tea, Blackberry, Lemon

Gaucho for $2/19 or $4/36

$19.00

Blanco Tequila, Maraschino Liqueur, Grapefruit, Jalapeno, Lime

Fall Sangria for $2/18 or $4/34

$19.00

Red Wine, Dry Curacao, Fresh Fruit Juices, Orange , Apple and Fall Spices

Pineapple Mocktail $6

$6.00

Pineapple, Lemon, Ginger and Ginger Beer

Strawberry Mocktail $6

$6.00

Strawberry, Lime, Simple and Mint

Grapefruit Mocktail $6

$6.00

Grapefruit, Honey, Basil and Tonic

Pomegranate Mocktail $6

$6.00

Pomegranate, Lime and Cinnamon

After Dinner

Midnight Rider $11

$11.00

Bourbon, Averna, Cold Brew Coffee, Maple, Angostura Bitters

Vote for Pedro $10

$10.00

Pedro-Ximenez Sherry, Zaya Rum, Flor de Cana Anejo Rum, Honey, Egg, Cardamom Bitters, Nutmeg

Chocolate Martini $10

$10.00

Cinnamon-Vanilla Vodka, Chocolate Liqueur, Cream, Grated Chocolate

Revolver $11

$11.00

Bourbon, House Coffee Liqueur, Orange Bitters

Espresso Martini $10

$10.00

Vodka, House Coffee Liqueur, Cold Brew Coffee

Bourbon Alexander $12

$11.00

Bourbon, Creme de Cacao, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Chocolate

Coffee Break $12

$11.00

House Coffee Liqueur, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Chocolate

Salted Caramel $12

$11.00

Plantation 5 Year Rum, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Caramel, Salt

Canadian Coffee $10

$9.00

Bourbon, Maple, Coffee, Whipped Cream, Cinnamon

Cafe Amore $11

$11.00

Cognac, Amaretto, Coffee, Whipped Cream

Lebowski $11

$10.00

Vodka, House Coffee Liqueur, Grand Marnier, Coffee, Whipped Cream, Orange Zest

Dona Antonia Tawny Port

$8.00

Wine

GL Good Harbor Riesling $10/$38

$10.00

GL Godeval Godello $12/$44

$12.00

House White $7.50

$7.50

GL Cousino Cabernet $10/$38

$10.00

GL Chateau Bianca Pinot Noir $11/$42

$11.00

GL La Cuadrilla Red Blend $14/$52

$14.00

GL Château Meillier Bordeaux $10/$38

$10.00

GL Piatelli Malbec

$11.00

BTL Piatelli Malbec

$42.00

House Red

$7.50

Beer

Miller Lite $4

$4.00

Bud Light $4

$4.00

Mich Ultra $4

$4.00

Pacifico $5

$5.00

Guinness $6

$6.00

Pilsner Urquell $5

$5.00

Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier $7

$7.00

Two Hearted $7

$7.00

Bell's

Horny Monk Belgian-Style Abbey Ale $6

$6.00

Petoskey

Zombie Dust Pale Ale

$6.00

Three Floyds

Founders Porter $6

$6.00

Founders

Jam Up The Mash Sour $8

$7.00

Collective Arts

Smackintosh Cider $8

$8.00

Tandem Ciders

M-43 $10

$10.00

Old Nation

NA Beer Heineken $4

$4.00

Heineken

Hats

Black Hat-centered logo

$27.00

Black Hat-left logo

$27.00Out of stock

Black Hat- right logo

$27.00

Light gray hat-centered logo

$25.00Out of stock

Light gray hat-left logo

$25.00Out of stock

Light gray hat-right logo

$25.00Out of stock

Dark gray hat-center logo

$25.00

Dark gray hat-left logo

$25.00

dark gray hat-right logo

$25.00

Navy hat-centered logo

$25.00

Navy hat-left logo

$25.00

Navy hat-right logo

$25.00

Flask

Flask

$15.00

Bitter Tom’s Glasses To Go

BT Martini

$8.00

BT Beer Glass

$8.00

BT Rocks Glass

$8.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Bitter Tom's Distillery & Kitchen The Best Craft Cocktails Hands Down! Voted Best New Restaurant 2019, Best Restaurant 2020 and Best Lunch And Best Patio with a View 2021!

Website

Location

120 S Broadway #200, Lake Orion, MI 48362

Directions

