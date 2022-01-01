Auburn Hills restaurants you'll love

Auburn Hills restaurants
Toast
  • Auburn Hills

Auburn Hills's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad
Must-try Auburn Hills restaurants

Family Table Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Family Table Cafe

3343 Auburn Rd, Auburn Hills

Avg 4.6 (463 reviews)
Mexican Om$9.95
Chorizo, Red Onion, Red and Green Pepper, Pepper Jack Salsa, and Sour Cream
Patty Melt$9.75
Veggie Om$9.50
El Fogon Mexican Grill image

TACOS

El Fogon Mexican Grill

3047 E Walton blvd, Auburn Hills

Avg 4.5 (710 reviews)
Chips & Salsa$3.50
Burrito California
Asada/Steak Taco$2.75
Buddy's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Buddy's Pizza

2612 North Squirrel Road, Auburn Hills

Avg 4.4 (793 reviews)
Buddy Rolls$3.69
Oven-baked soft garlic rolls
Sbarro image

 

Sbarro

4002 Baldwin Road, Auburn Hills

No reviews yet
Banana Leaf, INC image

 

Got Wings?

3375 University Drive, Auburn Hills

No reviews yet
