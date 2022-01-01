Jerry's Coney Island
Come on in and enjoy!
HOT DOGS
5744 Highland Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5744 Highland Rd
Waterford Twp MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Detroit Wing Co
Fresh Wings, Homemade Sauces.
Lucky Duck Pizza & Subs
Pizza, Wings and more
Rustic Leaf Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Pizza Expressions
A Whole Lot More than a Pizza Store!