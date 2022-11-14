Restaurant header imageView gallery

So Thai Restaurant

1,329 Reviews

$$

2553 Elizabeth Lake Rd

Waterford Twp, MI 48328

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Crab Rangoon
So Thai House F/R

Starters

Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)

$3.75

Shredded cabbage, carrots, vermicelli noodle, sweet and sour sauce

Vegetable Spring Rolls (5)

$7.25

Shredded cabbage, carrots, vermicelli noodle, sweet and sour sauce

Crab Rangoon

$5.95

Cream cheese, crab meat, celery, sweet and sour sauce

Chicken Satay

$6.25

Marinated chicken skewers, peanut sauce, cucumber salad

Shrimp Rolls (5)

$7.50

Shrimp, ground pork, cilantro, sweet and sour sauce

Fresh Rolls - Chicken

$5.25

Rice wraps, chicken, shredded lettuce, vermicelli noodle, sprouts, cilantro, cucumber

Fresh Rolls - Shrimp

$6.25

Rice wraps, shrimp, shredded lettuce, vermicelli noodle, sprouts, cilantro, cucumber

Spicy Calamari

$12.95

Lightly fried, garlic, onion, jalapenos, salt and pepper mix

Pot Stickers (6)

$5.95

Ground pork dumplings, soy-vinegar dipping sauce

So Thai Sampler

$13.95

Spring rolls, shrimp rolls, crab rangoon, pot stickers

Soups

Shrimp Wonton

$4.95

Minced shrimp dumplings, house-made broth, scallions, cilantro, toasted garlic

Hot & Sour

$3.95

Bamboo shoots, mushrooms, carrots, tofu, eggs

Tom Yum

$3.95

Lemongrass, mushrooms, lime leaves, red onion, scallions, cilantro

Tom Ka

$3.95

Thai coconut-broth, mushrooms, lime leaves, red onion, scallions, cilantro

Salads

So Thai House Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, noodle crisp, ginger dressing

Papaya Salad

$8.95

Green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, palm sugar, lime juice

Thai Larb Chicken Salad

$10.95

Minced chicken, rice powder, cilantro, red onions, scallions, house dressing

Thai Shrimp Salad

$12.95

Shrimp, cilantro, garlic, house dressing

Thai Beef Salad

$11.95

Shrimp, cilantro, garlic, house dressing

So Thai Creations

Kickboxing Chicken

$13.95

Lightly fried, house sweet and sour sauce, scallions, lettuce

Green Curry Spaghetti

$13.95

Spaghetti, green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, jalapenos, red bell peppers, Thai basil

Sweet Chili Noodle

$13.95

Rice noodles, bell peppers, jalapenos, onion, Thai basil, sweet chili sauce

Lemon Grass Chicken

$13.95

Grilled marinated chicken, sweet lemongrass sauce

Drunken Spaghetti

$13.95

Spaghetti, seared chili, onions, jalapenos, bell peppers, Thai basil

Ba Mee Moo Dang - BBQ Pork Noodles

$13.95

Egg noodles, sprouts, scallions, cilantro, toasted garlic, sweet soy sauce

Flipped Fried Rice

$13.95

Fried rice, egg, onions, baby corn, peas and carrots, sweet chili sauce

Panang Curry

$13.95

Creamy panang curry, coconut milk, jalapenos, bell peppers, kaffir lime leaves

Fried Rice

So Thai House F/R

Fried rice, egg, onions, peas and carrots

Basil F/R

Fried rice, seared chili, jalapenos, red bell peppers, onions, Thai basil

Pineapple Fried Rice

Fried rice, egg, pineapple, tomatoes, onions, raisins

Curry Fried Rice

Fried rice, egg, onion, cashews, curry powder

Noodles

Pad Thai

Rice noodles, eggs, sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts

Pad See Ew

Wide rice noodles, eggs, sprouts, chinese broccoli

Pad Kee Mow - Drunken Noodle

Wide rice noodles, seared chili, eggs, onions, jalapenos, bell peppers, Thai basil

Pad Laad Na

Saucy pan-fried rice noodles, Chinese broccoli

Curry Noodle

Rice noodles, eggs, scallions, sprouts, red curry coconut milk

Five Spice Noodle Soup

Rice noodles, sliced beef, sprouts, scallions, cilantro, toasted garlic, Five Spice broth

Thai Curry

Gang Dang - Red

Red curry coconut milk, bamboo shoots, onions, eggplant, jalapenos, red bell peppers

Gang Keaw Waan - Green

Green curry coconut milk, bamboo shoots, eggplant, jalapenos, red bell peppers

Peanut Curry

Peanut curry coconut milk, peanuts, bamboo shoots, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers

Pineapple Curry

Red curry coconut milk, pineapple, carrots, onion, tomatoes, jalapenos

Gang Garee - Yellow

Yellow curry coconut milk, potatoes, onions, carrots

Stir-Fry

Pad Bi Kra Pow - Basil

Thai basil, seared chili's, jalapenos, red bell peppers, onions

Pad Pak - Vegetable Delight

Bamboo shoots, peapods, baby corn, onions, carrots, zucchini, broccoli

Sweet Chili Cashews

Cashews, water chestnuts, onions, carrots, bell peppers

Pad Cashew

Cashews, bamboo shoots, onions, carrots, bell peppers

Pad Preaw Waan - Sweet & Sour Thai Style

Pineapples, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers

Pad Khing - Ginger

Ginger, seared chili, jalapenos, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, scallions

Pad Ma Kher- Eggplant

Eggplant, onions, bell peppers

Pra Lam Rong Song

Steamed broccoli, peanut sauce

Seafood

Sweet Chili Seafood

$20.95

Shrimp, scallops, squid, mussels, jalapenos, bell peppers, Thai basil, sweet chili sauce

Shrimp and Scallop Curry

$18.95

Shrimp, scallops, red curry coconut milk, red bell peppers, kaffir lime leaves

Salmon Green Curry

$18.95

Salmon, green curry coconut milk, bell peppers, jalapenos, wild ginger, kaffir lime leaves

Garlic Salmon

$18.95

Grilled salmon, minced garlic, steamed broccoli

Red Snapper

$25.00

Fried whole red snapper fish, jalapenos, bell peppers, sweet tamarind Thai sauce

Catfish Curry

$15.95

Lightly fried catfish, red curry coconut milk, eggplant, jalapenos

Sauces

Plum Sauce

$0.25+

Pot Sticker Sauce

$0.25+

Fresh Roll Sauce

$0.25+

Satay Peanut Sauce - 4oz

$2.95

Crushed Peanuts - 4oz

$1.50

Sides

Steamed White Rice

$1.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Cucumber Salad

$2.95

Satay Peanut Sauce - 4oz

$2.95

Shrimp Chips

$2.00

Steamed Rice Noodles

$2.00

Steamed Mixed Veggies

$3.00

Steam Broccoli

$3.00

Desserts

Sweet Sticky Rice with Banana and Black Bean

$3.95

Sweet Sticky Rice

$3.50

Mango

$5.95

Misc

Plastic Ware

Chopsticks

Extra Napkins

Thai Chili Peppers - 2oz

$1.50

Beverages

Water

Thai Ice Tea

$2.95

Lime Thai Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Red Bull Can

$4.00Out of stock

Bubly Can

$2.50

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2553 Elizabeth Lake Rd, Waterford Twp, MI 48328

Directions

Gallery
So Thai Restaurant image
So Thai Restaurant image
So Thai Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lodge Grill and Bar - 2812 Orchard Lake Road
orange starNo Reviews
2812 Orchard Lake Road Keego Harbor, MI 48320
View restaurantnext
Trini & Carmen's Waterford
orange star4.3 • 390
1715 N Telegraph Waterford, MI 48328
View restaurantnext
!
orange star4.7 • 216
31 North Saginaw Pontiac, MI 48342
View restaurantnext
LM - CATERING
orange starNo Reviews
154 N Saginaw St Pontiac, MI 48342
View restaurantnext
Lucky Duck Pizza & Subs - Lucky Duck Waterford
orange star4.6 • 2,586
5127 Highland Rd Waterford, MI 48327
View restaurantnext
Detroit Wing Company - Waterford
orange starNo Reviews
5385 Highland Road Waterford Township, MI 48327
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Waterford Twp

Lucky Duck Pizza & Subs - Lucky Duck Waterford
orange star4.6 • 2,586
5127 Highland Rd Waterford, MI 48327
View restaurantnext
Jerry’s Coney Island
orange star4.5 • 476
5744 Highland Rd Waterford Twp, MI 48327
View restaurantnext
Trini & Carmen's Waterford
orange star4.3 • 390
1715 N Telegraph Waterford, MI 48328
View restaurantnext
Pizza Expressions
orange star4.4 • 287
3487 Sashabaw Rd Waterford, MI 48329
View restaurantnext
Rustic Leaf Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 164
7200 Highland Rd Waterford Twp, MI 48327
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Waterford Twp
Clarkston
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
White Lake
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
West Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Auburn Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Walled Lake
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Lake Orion
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston