Jerry’s Coney Island

476 Reviews

$

5744 Highland Rd

Waterford Twp, MI 48327

Order Again

Popular Items

A. 2 Eggs Hash Browns Meat & Toast
Chicken Pita
2 Coneys, Fries, and 16 oz. Pop

Breakfast Specials

A. 2 Eggs Hash Browns Meat & Toast

$8.49

B. Cheese Omelet, Hash Browns & Toast

$7.89

C. French Toast and Choice of Meat

$7.99

C. Pancakes and Choice of Meat

$7.99

D. 2 Eggs with half order of Biscuits and Gravy

$6.99

E. Big One 3 Eggs Hash Browns Meat & Toast

$9.49

F. Steak & Eggs 2 Eggs Hash Browns Steak & Toast

$13.49

Breakfast Favorites

1 Egg, 2 Bacon or 2 Sausage Links & Toast

$5.49

2 Eggs and Toast

$5.49

2 Eggs, Hash Browns, and Toast

$6.49

2 Pancakes, 2 Sausage Links or 2 Bacon

$6.49

2 Eggs, 4 Bac or 4 Saus or Ham and Toast

$6.99

2 Eggs, Corned Beef Hash, and Toast

$7.59

2 Eggs, O’Brien Hash Potatoes, 4 Bac or 4 Saus or Ham and Toast

$9.99

Egg Sandwich

$4.59

Eggs Benedict

$7.99

O’Brien Hash Browns

$5.99

Breakfast Wrap

$6.49

Biscuits and Gravy Half Order

$4.59

Biscuits and Gravy Full Order

$5.59

Omeletes

Piggy Omelet

$9.99

Meat and Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Sierra Omelet

$8.49

Western Omelet

$8.99

Irish Omelet

$9.49

Farmers Omelet

$9.49

Veggie Omelet

$8.49

Greek Omelet

$8.49

Italian Sausage Omelet

$9.49

Ultimate Omelet

$10.49

Gyro Omelet

$9.49

Broccoli Omelet

$8.49

Spinach Omelet

$8.49

Mexican Omelet

$8.99

From The Griddle

2 Large Pancakes

$5.49

2 French Toast

$5.49

3 Large Pancakes

$5.99

3 French Toast

$5.99

Waffle

$5.99

2 Bacon

$1.99

4 Bacon

$3.59

2 Sausage Links

$1.99

4 Sausage Links

$3.59

1 Sausage Patty

$1.99

2 Sausage Patties

$3.59

Ham

$3.59

Italian Sausage

$3.59

2 Pieces of Gyro Meat

$3.59

4 Pieces of Gyro Meat

$5.59

Breakfast Sides

Toast and Jelly

$1.59

Texas Toast

$1.69

English Muffin

$1.69

Raisin Toast

$1.79

Biscuit

$2.59

Bagel

$2.59

Pita Bread

$1.69

Grits

$2.79

Oatmeal

$2.99

Hash Browns

$2.99

Corned Beef Hash

$4.59

Side of Gravy

$2.29

Side of Chili

$2.29

Egg

$1.39

Burgers & Dogs

Jerrys Original Coney

$2.59

Plain Hot Dog

$2.29

Jerry’s Original Coney with Cheese

$2.89

Loose Hamburger

$3.09

Kielbasa

$3.09

Italian Sausage

$3.59

Combo (Hot Dog and Loose Meat)(Comes with Chii, Mustard, and Onions)

$3.39

2 Coneys, Fries, and 16 oz. Pop

$8.99

Coney 6 Pack

$12.99

1/4 Lb. Burger

$5.99

1/4 Lb. Bacon Burger

$6.79

1/4 Lb. Burger, Fries, and a 16oz. Pop

$9.19

1/2 Lb. Burger

$6.49

1/2 Lb. Bacon Burger

$7.99

1/2 Lb. Burger, Fries, and a 16oz. Pop

$10.49

Slider (mini burger)(Comes with chili, mustard, and onions)

$3.49

3 Sliders, Fries, and 16 oz. Pop

$10.49

South Of The Border

Wet Burrito

$7.99

Super Burrito

$6.99

1/2 Wet Burrito

$5.99

Nachos Small

$6.99

Nachos Large

$7.99

Taco Salad

$8.49

Pitas & Wraps

Ham Pita

$7.29

Turkey Pita

$7.29

Gyro Pita

$7.29

Chicken Pita

$7.29

Tuna Pita

$9.49

Greek Salad Wrap

$6.19

Chicken Wrap

$7.09

Turkey Wrap

$7.09

Ham Wrap

$7.09

Lunch Favorites

Lite Plate 2 Hard Boiled Eggs

$7.79

Lite Plate 1/4 Lb. Burger

$7.99

Lite Plate Grilled 5 oz. Chicken Breast

$8.49

Lite Plate Tuna Salad

$10.49

8 oz. Steak Dinner

$13.69

Fish and Chips Dinner

$9.29

Chicken Strips Dinner

$9.29

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$9.29

Soups & Salads

Homemade Soups Cup

$3.69

Homemade Soups Bowl

$4.19

Homestyle or Coney Chili Cup

$4.49

Homestyle or Coney Chili Bowl

$4.89

House Salad

$5.99

Tuna Salad

$9.49

Chef Salad w/Pita

$9.49

Taco Salad

$8.49

Hanni Salad w/Pita

$9.49

Mini Greek Salad w/Pita

$6.99

Large Greek Salad w/Pita

$7.99

Mini Greek Salad topped with Chicken Breast

$9.99

Large Greek Salad topped with Chicken Breast

$10.99

Pita Bread

$1.69

Extra Chicken Breast

$3.49

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.39

Especially For Kids

Kids Pancake

$5.99

Kids French Toast

$5.99

Kids 1 Egg, Meat and Toast

$5.99

Kids 1 Egg, Hash Browns, and Toast

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog and Fries

$5.99

Kids Burger and Fries

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$5.99

Kids 2 Chicken Strips and Fries

$5.99

Beverages

Water

Pop Small (16 oz.)

$2.49

Pop Large (20 oz.)

$2.79

Juice Small (12 oz.)

$2.49

Juice Large (16 oz.)

$2.79

Milk Small (12 oz.)

$2.49

Milk Large (16 oz.)

$2.79

Coffee

$2.59+

Tea

$2.59

Hot Chocolate with Whipped Cream

$2.59

Fries & Sides

Fries

$2.99

Cheese Fries

$3.59

Chili Fries

$3.99

Chili and Cheese Fries

$4.89

Onion Rings

$3.69

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.49

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Cole Slaw

$2.49

4 Chicken Strips

$6.49

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6)

$5.99

Potato Chips

$1.59

Classic Sandwiches

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato

$6.49

Club Sandwich

$7.99

Egg Salad Sandwich w/ Chips

$5.79

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$6.49

Patty Melt

$6.29

Reuben

$8.19

Turkey Melt

$7.99

Tuna Melt (White Albacore)

$7.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.49

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.89

Fish (Cod) Sandwich

$6.89

Stacked Corn Beef

$7.49

Stacked Ham

$6.49

Stacked Turkey

$6.49

Ham Sub

$7.59

Italian Sausage Sub

$8.19

Jerrys Sub

$8.19

Philly Sub

$8.19

Turkey Sub

$7.59

Specials

Monday Special Grilled Cheese & German Tomato

$7.18

Tuesday Special BLT & Cream of Broccoli

$9.68

Wednesday Special Ham Sandwich & Bean and Ham

$9.68

Thursday Special Turkey Sandwich & Cream of Potato

$9.68

Friday Special Tuna Salad Sandwich & Clam Chowder

$10.68

2 Eggs Hashbrowns Meat & 1/2 B&G (No Toast)

$9.49

3 Chicken strip and 1 Waffle

$10.49

BLT Omelet

$9.99

BLTE Pita

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.69

Chicken Club Omelet

$12.99

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Coney Omelet

$8.99

Cowboy Burger w/ French Fries

$10.49

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.49

French Toast Breakfast Sandwich

$5.79

Hawaiian Omelet

$9.49

Humpty Dumpty Burger

$8.29

Kielbasa Cheesesteak

$9.59

Meat lovers Breakfast Bowl

$10.99

Monterey Chicken Omelet

$10.99

Philly Quesadilla

$8.99

Philly Steak and Cheese Omelet

$10.49

Polish Omelet

$9.99

Southern Benedict

$8.99

Veggie Breakfast Wrap

$8.49

Veggie Pita

$6.49

Western Breakfast Bowl

$10.99

Southern Omelet

$10.99

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$8.89

Miscellaneous

Candy

$0.25

Egg

$1.39

Hat or Shirt

$15.00

Potato Chips

$1.59

Slice of Pie

$3.99

Ice Cream

$1.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5744 Highland Rd, Waterford Twp, MI 48327

Directions

