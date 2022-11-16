Mochi Sushi 7538 Highland Road
7538 Highland Road
Waterford Township, MI 48327
Popular Items
Soup & Salad
Miso Soup
soy bean broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
Gyoza Soup
Gyoza, egg, green onion in broth
Cucumber Salad
Pickled Cucumber, crabstick
Seaweed Salad
Seasoned wakame with sesame seeds
Squid (Ika) Salad
Marinated squid with sesame seeds
House Salad
green lettuce with red cabbage, carrots and ginger dressing
Avocado Salad
Greens, tomato, cucumber, sliced avocado. ginger dressing
Crab Salad
Crab Salad, avocado
Spicy Crab Salad
Spicy crab salad, avocado
Appetizer
Edamame
Sushi Sampler
4pcs- Chef's choice
Sashimi Sampler
6pcs- Chef's choice
Beef Asparagus
5pcs-Asparagus wrapped in beef, teriyaki sauce, green onion, sesame seeds
Pork Gyoza
5pcs- Pork and chicken dumplings
Vegetable Gyoza
5pcs- Stuffed vegetable dumplings
Vegetable Spring Rolls
Shrimp Tempura App
3pcs Shrimp tempura, 3pcs vegetable tempura
Vegetable Tempura App
6pcs assorted vegetables tempura
Jalapeno Bomb
4pcs- Spicy Tuna, cream cheese, filled in jalapeno, fried, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Rice Cake
4pcs- Spicy tuna, rice, fried, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha
Noodles
Kake Udon
Udon noodle in kelp broth, garnished with seaweed, crabstick
Vegetable Udon
Broccoli, zucchini, carrot, seaweed, mushroom, green onion, udon noodle in kelp broth
Tempura Udon
2 shrimp tempura, 3 vegetable tempura, green onion, udon noodle in kelp broth
Tori Udon
Chicken, zucchini, carrot, seaweed, green onion, udon noodle in kelp broth
Spicy Seafood Udon
Shrimp, Scallop, Squid, zucchini, carrot, green onion, udon noodle in spicy broth
Yakisoba
Cabbage, broccoli, carrot, onion, soba noodle, pan fried with house soy based sauce
Korean Spicy Ramen
Bean sprout, carrot, green onion, poached egg
Fried Rice
Hibachi Platter
Vegetable Hibachi
-Served with noodle, mixed vegetables (mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion), white rice, a choice of sauces, and miso soup or salad
Tofu Hibachi
-Served with noodle, mixed vegetables (mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion), white rice, a choice of sauces, and miso soup or salad
Chicken Hibachi
-Served with noodle, mixed vegetables (mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion), white rice, a choice of sauces, and miso soup or salad
Shrimp Hibachi
-Served with noodle, mixed vegetables (mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion), white rice, a choice of sauces, and miso soup or salad
Steak Hibachi
-Served with noodle, mixed vegetables (mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion), white rice, a choice of sauces, and miso soup or salad
Entree
Sashimi (1pc)
Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi
Salmon (Sake) Sashimi
Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi
Scallop Sashimi
Squid (Ika) Sashimi
Mackerel (Saba) Sashimi
Tilapia (Izmidai) Sashimi
Escolar White Tuna Sashimi
Smelt (Masago) Sashimi
Flying Fish (Tobiko) Sashimi
Salmon Roe (Ikura) Sashimi
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Egg (Tamago) Sashimi
Shrimp (Ebi) Sashimi
Crabstick (Kani) Sashimi
Eel (Unagi) Sashimi
Inari Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
Nigiri (1pc)-Fish over rice
Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri
Salmon (Sake) Nigiri
Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri
Tilapia (Izmidai) Nigiri
Squid (Ika) Nigiri
Mackerel (Saba) Nigiri
Escolar White Tuna Nigiri
Scallop Nigiri
Smelt (Masago) Nigiri
Flying Fish (Tobiko) Nigiri
Salmon Roe (Ikura) Nigiri
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Egg (Tamago) Nigiri
Shrimp (Ebi) Nigiri
Crabstick (Kani) Nigiri
Eel (Unagi) Nigiri
Inari Nigiri
Octopus (Tako) Nigiri
Avocado Nigiri
Asparagus Nigiri
Classic Rolls (8pcs)
California Roll
Crabstick, cucumber and avocado
California Special
Crab Salad, Avocado
Spicy California Roll
Spicy crab, avocado, cucumber
Crunchy California Roll
Crabstick, avocado, cucumber, crunchy flakes
Chili Cali
Crab salad, avocado, jalapeno
Tempura Cali
Fried california roll, eel sauce top
Spicy Tempura Cali
Fried spicy cali, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Shrimp California
Cooked shrimp, avocado, cucumber
Yellowtail and Onion Roll
Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, spicy mayo top
Salmon Roll
Alaskan Roll
Fresh salmon, avocado, cucumber
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon, cucumber, spicy mayo
Smoked Salmon Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, eel sauce
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy scallop, cucumber, spicy mayo
Eel Avocado Roll
Eel Cucumber Roll
Vegetable Rolls - Rice Outside
R21. Avocado Roll
8pcs
R22. Cucumber Roll
8pcs
R23. Avocado $ Cucumber Roll
8pcs
R24. AAC Roll
8pcs-Asparagus, avocado, cucumber
R25. Shitake Roll
8pcs- Seasoned mushroom
R26. Kanpyo Roll
8pcs-Sweet gourd strips
R27. Pickled Radish Roll
8pcs
R28. Sweet Potato Tempura Roll
5pcs- Fried Japanese sweet potato, vegan eel sauce
R29. Frutti Veggie
8pcs- Pineapple, avocado, cucumber, vegan mayo
R30. Buddah's Harvest
8pcs- Asparagus, kanyo, avocado, cucumber, carrot, vegan mayo top
R31. Angry Buddah
8pcs- Asparagus, avocado, kanpyo, cucumber, carrot, topped with vegan mayo, sriracha, jalapeno, crunchy potato
Raw Specialty Rolls
Trio
8pcs- Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, green onion, topped with masago
Volcano
5pcs- Salmon, avocado, spicy crab, topped with spicy mayo, masago
Sex On The Beach
8pcs- Shrimp tempura, topped with salmon, tuna, mango, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Lemon Tree
8pcs- Crabstick, avocado, cucumber, topped with salmon, lemon slice
Signature
10pcs- Fried soft shell crab, shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, topped with salmon, white tuna, tobiko, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Rainbow
8pcs- Crabstick, avocado, cucumber, topped with 5 kinds of fish
Salmon Lover
8pcs- Spicy salmon, cucumber, topped with salmon, crab salad, spicy mayo, crunchy flakes
Tuna Lover
8pcs- Spicy tuna, avocado, topped with tuna, crab salad, spicy mayo, crunchy flake
Kim's Burrito
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, crab salad, avocado, wrapped in soy paper
Spicy Rainbow
8pcs- Spicy crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with 5 kinds fish, spicy mayo, jalapeno
Millionaire Roll
8pcs- Crabstick, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna, crab salad, green onion
Cooked Specialty Rolls
Spider
5pcs- Fried Soft Shell Crab, crab salad, avocado, eel sauce,
Shrimp Lover
8pcs- Shrimp tempura, topped with crab salad, cooked shrimp, crunchy flakes, eel sauce
Crunchy
8pcs- Shrimp tempura, spicy crab salad, avocado, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, cruncy flakes
Dragon
8pcs- Shrimp tempura, topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce
Amigo Loco
8pcs- Shrimp tempura, topped with spicy crab salad, jalapeno, crunchy, sriracha, eel sauce
Caterpillar
8pcs- Eel, cucumber, topped with avocado, eel sauce
Pineapple Fantasy
8pcs- Pineapple, cooked shrimp, avocado, topped with potato crunchy, eel sauce, yumyum sauce
Chicken Tempura Roll
8pcs- Chicken strips, cucumber, topped with eel sauce
Chicken Teriyaki Roll
8pcs- Chicken Teriyaki, asparagus, eel sauce
Amazing Salmon
8pcs- Fried salmon, avocado, topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunchy flakes
Big Mama
8pcs- Shrimp tempura, crabstick, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, cruchy flakes
Fried Specialty Rolls
Kayla's Special (Fried Roll)
8pcs- Crab salad, cream cheese, avocado, topped with potato crunchy, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Las Vegas (Fried Roll)
8pcs- Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, topped with jalapeno eel sauce, sriracha
Spicy Girl (Fried Roll)
8pcs- Spicy tuna, cream cheese, topped with jalapeno, potato crunchy, spicy mayo, yumyum sauce, eel sauce
Superbowl (Fried Roll)
8pcs- Crab Salad, cream cheese, topped with crab salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Sunday Morning (Fried Roll)
6pcs- Salmon, cream cheese, eel sauce
Try Me (Fried Roll)
10pcs- Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, crabstick, jalapeno, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Mimi Roll (Fried Roll)
6pcs- Crabstick, cream cheese, eel sauce
Unagi Fly (Fried Roll)
8pcs-Eel, avocado, cream cheese, eel sauce
Tropical (Fried Roll)
10pcs- Tuna, Mango, Crab Salad, Cream cheese, avocado, panko fried, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Baked Specialty Rolls
Fire Cracker (Baked Roll)
8pcs- Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topped with spicy crab salad, spicy mayo, yumyum sauce, eel sauce
Salmon Cracker (Baked Roll)
8pcs- Crab salad, avocado, topped with salmon spicy mayo, eel sauce
Dynamite (Baked Roll)
8pcs- Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topped with spicy salmon, spicy mayo, yumyum sauce, sriracha
Phily Mountain (Baked Roll)
8pcs- Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, topped with crab salad, sliced onion, yumyum sauce, baked, eel sauce
Sides
Dessert
7538 Highland Road, Waterford Township, MI 48327