Main picView gallery

Mochi Sushi 7538 Highland Road

review star

No reviews yet

7538 Highland Road

Waterford Township, MI 48327

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

California Roll
Spicy California Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll

Lunch Special

S1. Pick 2 Rolls

$9.99

S2. 4pcs Nigiri+California

$13.50

S3. Hibachi Bowl + California

S4. Korean Spicy Ramen + California

$13.50

Soup & Salad

Miso Soup

$1.99

soy bean broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions

Gyoza Soup

$4.99

Gyoza, egg, green onion in broth

Cucumber Salad

$3.50

Pickled Cucumber, crabstick

Seaweed Salad

$4.99

Seasoned wakame with sesame seeds

Squid (Ika) Salad

$5.99

Marinated squid with sesame seeds

House Salad

$2.99

green lettuce with red cabbage, carrots and ginger dressing

Avocado Salad

$7.99

Greens, tomato, cucumber, sliced avocado. ginger dressing

Crab Salad

$6.99

Crab Salad, avocado

Spicy Crab Salad

$6.99

Spicy crab salad, avocado

Appetizer

Edamame

$4.50

Sushi Sampler

$8.99

4pcs- Chef's choice

Sashimi Sampler

$13.99

6pcs- Chef's choice

Beef Asparagus

$8.99

5pcs-Asparagus wrapped in beef, teriyaki sauce, green onion, sesame seeds

Pork Gyoza

$5.99

5pcs- Pork and chicken dumplings

Vegetable Gyoza

$5.99

5pcs- Stuffed vegetable dumplings

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$3.99

Shrimp Tempura App

$7.99

3pcs Shrimp tempura, 3pcs vegetable tempura

Vegetable Tempura App

$6.99

6pcs assorted vegetables tempura

Jalapeno Bomb

$8.50

4pcs- Spicy Tuna, cream cheese, filled in jalapeno, fried, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Rice Cake

$6.99

4pcs- Spicy tuna, rice, fried, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha

Noodles

Kake Udon

$8.99

Udon noodle in kelp broth, garnished with seaweed, crabstick

Vegetable Udon

$10.99

Broccoli, zucchini, carrot, seaweed, mushroom, green onion, udon noodle in kelp broth

Tempura Udon

$12.99

2 shrimp tempura, 3 vegetable tempura, green onion, udon noodle in kelp broth

Tori Udon

$12.99

Chicken, zucchini, carrot, seaweed, green onion, udon noodle in kelp broth

Spicy Seafood Udon

$14.99

Shrimp, Scallop, Squid, zucchini, carrot, green onion, udon noodle in spicy broth

Yakisoba

$11.99

Cabbage, broccoli, carrot, onion, soba noodle, pan fried with house soy based sauce

Korean Spicy Ramen

$9.99

Bean sprout, carrot, green onion, poached egg

Fried Rice

Egg, pea, carrot, onion

Veg Fried Rice

$10.99

Broccoli, mushroom, egg, pea, carrot, green onion

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.99

Chicken, egg, pea, carrot, green onion

Beef Fried Rice

$13.99

Egg, pea, carrot, green onion

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.99

Egg, pea, carrot, green onion

Hibachi Platter

-Served with noodle, mixed vegetables (mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion), white rice, a choice of sauces, and miso soup or salad

Vegetable Hibachi

$12.99

-Served with noodle, mixed vegetables (mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion), white rice, a choice of sauces, and miso soup or salad

Tofu Hibachi

$14.99

-Served with noodle, mixed vegetables (mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion), white rice, a choice of sauces, and miso soup or salad

Chicken Hibachi

$16.99

-Served with noodle, mixed vegetables (mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion), white rice, a choice of sauces, and miso soup or salad

Shrimp Hibachi

$18.99

-Served with noodle, mixed vegetables (mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion), white rice, a choice of sauces, and miso soup or salad

Steak Hibachi

$19.99

-Served with noodle, mixed vegetables (mushroom, zucchini, carrot, onion), white rice, a choice of sauces, and miso soup or salad

Entree

Chicken Katsu

$14.99

Chicken cutlet, rice, cabbage, katsu sauce

Hot Stone Bibimbap

$12.99

Korean rice dish with assorted vegetables, a fried sunny side up egg, gochujang sauce(spicy)

Bulgogi Dinner

$15.99

Korean style marinated beef with sweet soy sauce, served with a bowl of white rice

Sashimi (1pc)

Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi

$2.99

Salmon (Sake) Sashimi

$2.75

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi

$3.25

Scallop Sashimi

$2.99

Squid (Ika) Sashimi

$2.75

Mackerel (Saba) Sashimi

$2.60

Tilapia (Izmidai) Sashimi

$2.60

Escolar White Tuna Sashimi

$2.99

Smelt (Masago) Sashimi

$2.75

Flying Fish (Tobiko) Sashimi

$2.75

Salmon Roe (Ikura) Sashimi

$3.99

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$2.99

Egg (Tamago) Sashimi

$2.25

Shrimp (Ebi) Sashimi

$2.25

Crabstick (Kani) Sashimi

$1.99

Eel (Unagi) Sashimi

$2.99

Inari Sashimi

$1.99

Octopus Sashimi

$2.99

Nigiri (1pc)-Fish over rice

Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri

$2.99

Salmon (Sake) Nigiri

$2.75

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri

$3.25

Tilapia (Izmidai) Nigiri

$2.60

Squid (Ika) Nigiri

$2.75

Mackerel (Saba) Nigiri

$2.60

Escolar White Tuna Nigiri

$2.99

Scallop Nigiri

$2.99

Smelt (Masago) Nigiri

$2.75

Flying Fish (Tobiko) Nigiri

$2.75

Salmon Roe (Ikura) Nigiri

$3.99

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$2.99

Egg (Tamago) Nigiri

$2.25

Shrimp (Ebi) Nigiri

$2.25

Crabstick (Kani) Nigiri

$1.99

Eel (Unagi) Nigiri

$2.99

Inari Nigiri

$1.99

Octopus (Tako) Nigiri

$2.99

Avocado Nigiri

$1.99

Asparagus Nigiri

$1.99

Classic Rolls (8pcs)

California Roll

$4.99

Crabstick, cucumber and avocado

California Special

$5.99

Crab Salad, Avocado

Spicy California Roll

$5.99

Spicy crab, avocado, cucumber

Crunchy California Roll

$5.99

Crabstick, avocado, cucumber, crunchy flakes

Chili Cali

$6.50

Crab salad, avocado, jalapeno

Tempura Cali

$6.99

Fried california roll, eel sauce top

Spicy Tempura Cali

$8.99

Fried spicy cali, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Shrimp California

$5.99

Cooked shrimp, avocado, cucumber

Yellowtail and Onion Roll

$5.99

Tuna Roll

$5.99

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.99

Spicy tuna, avocado, spicy mayo top

Salmon Roll

$5.99

Alaskan Roll

$6.99

Fresh salmon, avocado, cucumber

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.99

Spicy salmon, cucumber, spicy mayo

Smoked Salmon Roll

$5.99

Philadelphia Roll

$7.50

Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.50

Shrimp tempura, avocado, eel sauce

Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.99

Spicy scallop, cucumber, spicy mayo

Eel Avocado Roll

$7.99

Eel Cucumber Roll

$7.50

Vegetable Rolls - Rice Outside

R21. Avocado Roll

$4.50

8pcs

R22. Cucumber Roll

$3.99

8pcs

R23. Avocado $ Cucumber Roll

$4.99

8pcs

R24. AAC Roll

$5.99

8pcs-Asparagus, avocado, cucumber

R25. Shitake Roll

$4.99

8pcs- Seasoned mushroom

R26. Kanpyo Roll

$4.99

8pcs-Sweet gourd strips

R27. Pickled Radish Roll

$4.99

8pcs

R28. Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$7.50

5pcs- Fried Japanese sweet potato, vegan eel sauce

R29. Frutti Veggie

$7.50

8pcs- Pineapple, avocado, cucumber, vegan mayo

R30. Buddah's Harvest

$8.99

8pcs- Asparagus, kanyo, avocado, cucumber, carrot, vegan mayo top

R31. Angry Buddah

$11.99

8pcs- Asparagus, avocado, kanpyo, cucumber, carrot, topped with vegan mayo, sriracha, jalapeno, crunchy potato

Raw Specialty Rolls

Trio

$10.99

8pcs- Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, green onion, topped with masago

Volcano

$11.99

5pcs- Salmon, avocado, spicy crab, topped with spicy mayo, masago

Sex On The Beach

$13.99

8pcs- Shrimp tempura, topped with salmon, tuna, mango, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Lemon Tree

$11.99

8pcs- Crabstick, avocado, cucumber, topped with salmon, lemon slice

Signature

$17.99

10pcs- Fried soft shell crab, shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, topped with salmon, white tuna, tobiko, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Rainbow

$12.99

8pcs- Crabstick, avocado, cucumber, topped with 5 kinds of fish

Salmon Lover

$13.99

8pcs- Spicy salmon, cucumber, topped with salmon, crab salad, spicy mayo, crunchy flakes

Tuna Lover

$13.99

8pcs- Spicy tuna, avocado, topped with tuna, crab salad, spicy mayo, crunchy flake

Kim's Burrito

$13.99

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, crab salad, avocado, wrapped in soy paper

Spicy Rainbow

$13.99

8pcs- Spicy crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with 5 kinds fish, spicy mayo, jalapeno

Millionaire Roll

$12.99

8pcs- Crabstick, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna, crab salad, green onion

Cooked Specialty Rolls

Spider

$10.99

5pcs- Fried Soft Shell Crab, crab salad, avocado, eel sauce,

Shrimp Lover

$13.99

8pcs- Shrimp tempura, topped with crab salad, cooked shrimp, crunchy flakes, eel sauce

Crunchy

$11.99

8pcs- Shrimp tempura, spicy crab salad, avocado, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, cruncy flakes

Dragon

$12.99

8pcs- Shrimp tempura, topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce

Amigo Loco

$13.99

8pcs- Shrimp tempura, topped with spicy crab salad, jalapeno, crunchy, sriracha, eel sauce

Caterpillar

$11.99

8pcs- Eel, cucumber, topped with avocado, eel sauce

Pineapple Fantasy

$10.99

8pcs- Pineapple, cooked shrimp, avocado, topped with potato crunchy, eel sauce, yumyum sauce

Chicken Tempura Roll

$9.99

8pcs- Chicken strips, cucumber, topped with eel sauce

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$9.99

8pcs- Chicken Teriyaki, asparagus, eel sauce

Amazing Salmon

$9.99

8pcs- Fried salmon, avocado, topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunchy flakes

Big Mama

$13.99

8pcs- Shrimp tempura, crabstick, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, cruchy flakes

Fried Specialty Rolls

Kayla's Special (Fried Roll)

$11.99

8pcs- Crab salad, cream cheese, avocado, topped with potato crunchy, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Las Vegas (Fried Roll)

$11.99

8pcs- Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, topped with jalapeno eel sauce, sriracha

Spicy Girl (Fried Roll)

$12.99

8pcs- Spicy tuna, cream cheese, topped with jalapeno, potato crunchy, spicy mayo, yumyum sauce, eel sauce

Superbowl (Fried Roll)

$12.99

8pcs- Crab Salad, cream cheese, topped with crab salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Sunday Morning (Fried Roll)

$7.99

6pcs- Salmon, cream cheese, eel sauce

Try Me (Fried Roll)

$13.99

10pcs- Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, crabstick, jalapeno, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Mimi Roll (Fried Roll)

$6.99

6pcs- Crabstick, cream cheese, eel sauce

Unagi Fly (Fried Roll)

$11.99

8pcs-Eel, avocado, cream cheese, eel sauce

Tropical (Fried Roll)

$13.99

10pcs- Tuna, Mango, Crab Salad, Cream cheese, avocado, panko fried, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Baked Specialty Rolls

Fire Cracker (Baked Roll)

$12.99

8pcs- Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topped with spicy crab salad, spicy mayo, yumyum sauce, eel sauce

Salmon Cracker (Baked Roll)

$12.99

8pcs- Crab salad, avocado, topped with salmon spicy mayo, eel sauce

Dynamite (Baked Roll)

$13.99

8pcs- Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topped with spicy salmon, spicy mayo, yumyum sauce, sriracha

Phily Mountain (Baked Roll)

$13.99

8pcs- Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, topped with crab salad, sliced onion, yumyum sauce, baked, eel sauce

Sides

White Rice

$1.99

Sushi Rice

$1.99

Extra side Spicy Mayo

$0.99

Extra side Eel Sauce

$0.99

Extra side Sriracha

$0.99

Extra side Teriyaki Sauce

$0.99

Extra side Ginger Dressing

$0.99

Extra side Vegan Mayo

$0.99

Extra side Ginger Sauce (Hibachi)

Dessert

Tempura Cheese Cake

$7.99

Fried cheese cake, ice cream, whip cream, drizzled with chocolate and strawberry syrup

Tempura Banana

$5.99

Fried Banana, whip cream, drizzled with cholate and caramel

Beverage

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Cherry Coke

$1.99

Fanta Orange

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Mt. Dew

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Coconut Milk Drink

$4.25

Ramune

$3.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7538 Highland Road, Waterford Township, MI 48327

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jerry’s Coney Island
orange star4.5 • 476
5744 Highland Rd Waterford Twp, MI 48327
View restaurantnext
Detroit Wing Company - White Lake
orange starNo Reviews
9278 Highland Road White Lake, MI 48386
View restaurantnext
Lucky Duck Pizza & Subs - Lucky Duck Waterford
orange star4.6 • 2,586
5127 Highland Rd Waterford, MI 48327
View restaurantnext
Detroit Wing Company - Waterford
orange starNo Reviews
5385 Highland Road Waterford Township, MI 48327
View restaurantnext
Green Apple Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
7156 COOLEY LAKE RD Waterford, MI 48327
View restaurantnext
Pita Way - White Lake
orange starNo Reviews
10531 Highland Rd White Lake, MI 48386
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Waterford Township

Lucky Duck Pizza & Subs - Lucky Duck Waterford
orange star4.6 • 2,586
5127 Highland Rd Waterford, MI 48327
View restaurantnext
So Thai Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,329
2553 Elizabeth Lake Rd Waterford Twp, MI 48328
View restaurantnext
Jerry’s Coney Island
orange star4.5 • 476
5744 Highland Rd Waterford Twp, MI 48327
View restaurantnext
Trini & Carmen's Waterford
orange star4.3 • 390
1715 N Telegraph Waterford, MI 48328
View restaurantnext
Pizza Expressions
orange star4.4 • 287
3487 Sashabaw Rd Waterford, MI 48329
View restaurantnext
Rustic Leaf Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 164
7200 Highland Rd Waterford Twp, MI 48327
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Waterford Township
Clarkston
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
White Lake
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
West Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Auburn Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Walled Lake
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Lake Orion
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston