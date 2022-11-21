Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jon Smith Subs 80033-02 White Lake, MI

218 Reviews

$$

8178 Cooley Lake Rd

White Lake, MI 48386

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Fry
Authentic Italian 12"
Medium Fry

STEAK

Classic Steak 6"

$7.50

Grilled onions, provolone & mayo

Steak Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Teriyaki Steak 6"

$7.75

Grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, provolone, mayo & topped with sesame seeds

Cajun Steak 6"

$7.75

Grilled onions & jalapeno with spicy Cajun seasoning, hickory sauce, provolone & mayo

Classic Steak 12"

$11.95

Grilled onions, provolone & mayo

Steak Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Teriyaki Steak 12"

$12.50

Grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, provolone, mayo & topped with sesame seeds

Cajun Steak 12"

$12.50

Grilled onions & jalapeno with spicy Cajun seasoning, hickory sauce, provolone & mayo

CHICKEN

Classic Chicken 6"

$7.50

Grilled onions, provolone & mayo

Chicken Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Teriyaki Chicken 6"

$7.75

Grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, provolone, mayo & topped with sesame seeds

Cajun Chicken 6"

$7.75

Grilled on ions & jalapeno with spicy Cajun seasoning, hickory sauce, provolone & mayo

Crispy Chicken 6''

$7.95

Classic Chicken 12"

$11.95

Grilled onions, provolone & mayo

Chicken Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Teriyaki Chicken 12"

$12.50

Grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, provolone, mayo & topped with sesame seeds

Cajun Chicken 12"

$12.50

Grilled on ions & jalapeno with spicy Cajun seasoning, hickory sauce, provolone & mayo

Crispy Chicken 12''

$12.95

DELI

Garden Veggies 6"

$6.95

Ham & Cheese 6"

$7.50

Turkey Breast 6"

$7.50

Authentic Italian 6"

$7.50

Roast Beef 6"

$7.50

Tuna Salad Sub 6"

$7.50

Garden Veggies 12"

$10.95

Ham & Cheese 12"

$11.95

Turkey Breast 12"

$11.95

Authentic Italian 12"

$11.95

Roast Beef 12"

$11.95

Tuna Salad Sub 12"

$11.95

Triple Deli Classic 12"

$13.95

GRILLED

Cheeseburger 6"

$7.50

Grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle & provolone cheese

Cheesburger Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Grilled Kielbasa 6"

$7.50

Kielbasa Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Hot Pastrami 6"

$7.50

Pastrami Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Meatball with Marinara 6"

$7.50

Meatball Bomb 6"

$7.95

BLT 6"

$7.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Grilled Veggies 6"

$6.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes & provolone, topped with oil and vinegar

The Reuben

$9.50

The Cuban

$9.50

Cheeseburger 12"

$11.95

Grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle & provolone cheese

Cheesburger Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Grilled Kielbasa 12"

$11.95

Kielbasa Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Hot Pastrami 12"

$11.95

Pastrami Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Meatball with Marinara 12"

$11.95

Meatball Bomb 12"

$12.95

BLT 12"

$11.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Grilled Veggies 12"

$10.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes & provolone, topped with oil and vinegar

The Gator 12"

$14.95

Sirloin steak, chicken, kielbasa, onions & provolone in our swamp sauce, topped with bacon bits

KIDS/SALADS

Garden Salad

$6.95

Kid's Turkey

$3.95

Kid's Ham & Cheese

$4.50

Kid's Meatball

$4.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$3.95

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$5.50

MORE/DRINKS

Chips

$1.95

Small Fry

$3.50

Small Fountain

$2.50

Medium Fry

$3.75

Medium Fountain

$2.75

Large Fry

$3.95

Large Fountain

$2.95

Cookies

$1.95

Combos

Extra Meat

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8178 Cooley Lake Rd, White Lake, MI 48386

Directions

Gallery
Jon Smith Subs image
Jon Smith Subs image
Jon Smith Subs image

Similar restaurants in your area

Willson's Pub N Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2256 Union Lake Road Commerce Township, MI 48382
View restaurantnext
Green Apple Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
7156 COOLEY LAKE RD Waterford, MI 48327
View restaurantnext
Pita Way - White Lake
orange starNo Reviews
10531 Highland Rd White Lake, MI 48386
View restaurantnext
Mochi Sushi - 7538 Highland Road
orange starNo Reviews
7538 Highland Road Waterford Township, MI 48327
View restaurantnext
Detroit Wing Company - White Lake
orange starNo Reviews
9278 Highland Road White Lake, MI 48386
View restaurantnext
Highland House Cafe + Carry Out - White Lake
orange star3.0 • 39
10719 Highland Rd White Lake, MI 48386
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in White Lake

Mugs Coffee & Grub
orange star5.0 • 64
330 town center blvd white lake, MI 48386
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near White Lake
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Waterford
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Clarkston
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Walled Lake
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
West Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Novi
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Auburn Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston