  • Fork n' Pint on Cass Lake/Waterford - 4000 Cass Elizabeth Rd,
A map showing the location of Fork n' Pint on Cass Lake/Waterford 4000 Cass Elizabeth Rd,View gallery

Fork n' Pint on Cass Lake/Waterford 4000 Cass Elizabeth Rd,

4000 Cass Elizabeth Rd,

Waterford Twp, MI 48328

Food

Weekly Specials

Weekly special 1

$28.00Out of stock

weekly special 2

$22.00Out of stock

weekly special 3

$26.00Out of stock

weekly special 4

$9.00

Starters

Brussel Sprouts

$12.95

Tossed with bacon, honey, sriracha, truffle salt and lime glaze

Rustic Rib

Rustic Rib

$14.95

Marinated, flashed fried and dry-rubbed ribs served with coleslaw

Seared Ahi Tuna

$14.45

Thin-sliced sushi-grade ahi tuna drizzled with sweet soy n' sesame, Dijonaisse and fried wontons

Poutine Fries

$10.45

Crispy fries with savory poutine gravy and cheese curds.

Sweet N' Spicy Cauliflower

Sweet N' Spicy Cauliflower

$10.45

Deep-fried cauliflower with Korean Gojuchang sweet and spicy sauce

Pretzel Bread N' Cheese

Pretzel Bread N' Cheese

$10.95

Pretzel sticks served with cheese fondue and Dijonaisse sauce

F N' P Spinach N' Queso Dip

F N' P Spinach N' Queso Dip

$11.95

Our house-made recipe cheese fondue loaded with fresh spinach and tomatoes. Served with house-made tortilla chips

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$13.95

Seared ground chicken, shiitake mushrooms, and water chestnuts in a sweet and savory glaze, served with cool lettuce cups

Cass Lake Calamari

Cass Lake Calamari

$13.95

Calamari, flash-fried golden brown. Served with sriracha horseradish remoulade

BC Chicken Wings

$14.95

Eight chicken wings, dusted with seasoned flour, fried, and served with your choice of sauce or seasoning: House BBQ, Carolina BBQ, or six-pepper blend seasoning

Garlic Cheese Bread

$11.95

House streached dough with garlic aioli spread, topped with our four cheese blend, served with pizza sauce and garlic aioli

FNP House Mac

FNP House Mac N' Cheese

FNP House Mac N' Cheese

$14.95

Cavatappi noodles tossed with our house mac cheese blend oven finished with toasted Parmesan and butter bread crumbs

Bacon Tomato Mac

Bacon Tomato Mac

$15.95

House mac tossed with diced bacon and tomato topped with fresh green scallion

Fried Chicken Mac

Fried Chicken Mac

$17.95

House mac topped with crispy southern fried chicken

Cowboy Mac

$17.95

House mac topped with our house smoked pulled pork

Shepherd Pie Mac

Shepherd Pie Mac

$17.95

Our house smoked brisket, roasted root vegetables, and potatoes, covered with our house mac and cheese and topped with poutine gravy

Salads

Ahi Tuna Wasabi Salad

$16.95

Ahi tuna, shaved brussels mix, spring mix, guacamole, red onions, hard boiled egg, crispy wontons, black sesame seeds, roasted roma tomato, served with wasabi vinaigrette

Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad

Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad

$14.65

Fresh brussels sprouts, kale, red cabbage dates, semi-soft goat cheese, candied walnuts, and grilled red onion served with a creamy sweet onion dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.95

Grilled chicken, chopped eggs, red onion, diced smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, shredded mixed cheese, and spring mix. Served with your choice of dressing

Chicken Caesar

$15.45

Grilled chicken on top of chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing

Roasted Root Salad

Roasted Root Salad

$14.25

Roasted carrots, cauliflower, red pepper, butternut squash, parsnips, tri-colored beets, crispy chickpeas, and semi-soft goat cheese tossed with mixed greens and creamy Parmesan dressing

House Side Salad

House Side Salad

$6.95

Mixed greens with red onion, Parmesan cheese, and fire-roasted tomatoes

Side Caesar Salad

$7.95

Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, & Caesar dressing

Artisan Pizza

Meat Luv'rs Pie

Meat Luv'rs Pie

$18.95

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, ground beef, Romano, Parmesan, mozzarella, & pizza sauce

Classic Cheese N' Pepperoni

Classic Cheese N' Pepperoni

$15.95

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, Romano, Parmesan, pepperoni, fresh basil, and minced garlic

Cass Lake Sausage

Cass Lake Sausage

$16.95

Fresh sausage, spinach, fresh basil, Parmesan, feta, and oven-roasted tomatoes

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.95

Olive oil, garlic, roma tomatoes, basil, cracked black pepper, kosher salt, Parmesan cheese, and mozzarella

4 Cheese Pizza

$15.95

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, and Cheddar

Burgers

The Classic

The Classic

$14.95

Served with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of bleu, Cheddar, Swiss or Muenster cheese. Served on a brioche bun

PB N' C Burger

PB N' C Burger

$16.95

Beef patty topped with peanut butter, crispy brussels sprouts, mango chutney, and goat cheese served on a brioche bun

The Impossible Burger

$16.95

Meatless patty served with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of bleu, Cheddar, Swiss, or Muenster cheese. Served on a brioche bun

Black N' Bleu Burger

$15.95

Blackened to temp topped with melted bleu cheese served on a brioche bun

The Barnyard

The Barnyard

$16.95

Michigan Cheddar cheese, smoked pork, cherry wood smoked bacon, and a sunny side egg on Texas toast

The Muenster Monster

The Muenster Monster

$16.95

Smoked sausage, Muenster cheese, haystack onions, coleslaw and f n'p sauce and yes, a burger patty too! Served on a brioche bun

Sammies

Stacked Pulled Pork

Stacked Pulled Pork

$13.95

Pulled pork tossed with our f n' p sauce and topped with coleslaw served on a brioche bun with a pickle spear

Beef Brisket

$15.95

Smoked sliced brisket drizzled with our molé BBQ sauce, Muenster cheese, and fried onion. Topped with coleslaw served on a brioche bun with a pickle spear

Nashville Hot Chicken

$13.95

Crispy southern boneless chicken thigh, tossed in a Nashville hot sauce topped with, coleslaw, pickle chips, onion straws, & served on a brioche bun

Chicken Club

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with hardwood smoked bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato. Served on a brioche bun with a pickle spear

Walleye Sandwich

$16.95

Walleye fillet dipped in beer batter, flash fried to a golden brown & placed on a hoagie roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of tartar sauce

House Entrees

Chicken N' Waffle

Chicken N' Waffle

$17.65

Large Belgian waffle topped with crispy Southern fried boneless chicken thigh, powdered sugar, and a side of brown sugar bourbon syrup

Char-grilled Sirloin

$23.95

Hand-cut sirloin n' two house sides of your choice

Char-grilled Ribeye

Char-grilled Ribeye

$29.95

Hand-cut ribeye n' two house sides of your choice

Walleye N' Chips

Walleye N' Chips

$22.55

Lightly battered walleye, seasoned fries, coleslaw garnish, and housemade tartar

Ying Yang Shrimp

Ying Yang Shrimp

$18.75

Flash-fried shrimp tossed in a sweet n' spicy sauce, served with broccoli, red pepper, and steamed rice

Poppin Pork Chops

Poppin Pork Chops

$16.95

Brined, marinated and tenderized pork chops grilled or fried, served with two house sides of your choice

Salmon

Salmon

$22.95

Hand-cut salmon, prepared either grilled, Dijonaisse, blackened, or bronzed with a choice of two house sides

Lakeside Nacho

Lakeside Nacho

$16.95

Corn tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, chipotle queso, jalapenos, diced tomato, green onion, red pepper, lettuce, sour cream, and drizzled with mole sauce

Lemon Crusted White Fish

$23.95

White fish filet encrusted with lemon zest breadcrumbs served with your choice of two house sides

Cass Lake Chicken

Cass Lake Chicken

$18.55

Sliced chicken breast flash fried and tossed in our sweet, sour, spicy, savory sauce with broccoli and red pepper. Served with steamed rice

Coconut Curry Veggie

Coconut Curry Veggie

$16.95

Sweet curry sauce tossed with portobello mushrooms, red peppers, broccoli, onions, carrots, and tofu. Topped with green onion and roasted peanuts. Served with steamed rice. Choice: sweet, medium, or hot

Cass Lake Vegetables

$16.95

Broccoli, carrots, red pepper, portobello mushrooms, onions, and fried tofu, tossed in our sweet, sour, spicy n' savory sauce. Served with steamed rice

Ma Pa Tofu

Ma Pa Tofu

$16.45

Brussel sprouts and tofu tossed in a sweet ginger glaze, topped with fire-roasted red peppers, broccoli, and green onion. Served with steamed rice

Adult tenders

$14.95

The Pit

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$16.95

House-smoked, hand-pulled pork served on Texas toast and a choice of two house sides

Smoked Sausage Plate

Smoked Sausage Plate

$16.95

1 pound of house-smoked sausage and a choice of two house sides

Brisket Dinner

Brisket Dinner

$19.75

House smoked and sliced brisket, served on Texas toast and choice of two house sides

1/2 Chicken Dinner

1/2 Chicken Dinner

$16.95

Slow-smoked half chicken flash fried and finished with your choice of rustic, BBQ or blackened style, and choice of two house sides

Soups

First Place Chili

$7.00

Award-winning chili made with brisket, ground sirloin, pulled pork, and smoked sausage

Chefs Soup of the Day

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kid burger

$5.00

kid grilled cheese

$5.00

kid mac

$5.00

kids tenders

$5.00

Premium Sides

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

1/2 Brussel Sprouts

$6.00
Root Veg

Root Veg

$6.00

Loaded Mash

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

House Sides

Broccoli

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Crispy Fries

$4.00

Steamed Rice

$4.00

Vegetable of the Day

$4.00Out of stock

Smashed Potatoes

$4.00

Dessert Menu

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.00

A summer classic topped with cream cheese frosting & finished with a vanilla drizzle

Cheesecake of the Week

Cheesecake of the Week

$7.00

Different cheesecake every week ask your server for details

Romanik Brownie

$9.00

Giant housemade brownie topped with butter pecan ice cream and Saunders hot fudge

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00

Layers of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, filled with vanilla mousse topped with chocolate mousse & finished with dark chocolate

Cobbler of Week

Cobbler of Week

$8.00

Different Cobbler every week asks your server for details

Carnival Bread

$8.00

Fried bread topped with maple cinnamon sugar and chocolate sauce, vanilla sauce, maple sauce, and powdered sugar

Ice Cream

$2.00+

Beer

Bottled Beer

45'Er IPA

$6.00

51K

$6.00

Albino Stout

$6.00

Alexander 10

$8.00

Blake's American Apple

$8.00

Blake's Triple Jam

$8.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Budweiser Black

$6.00

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Devil Dog

$6.00

Dogfish 90 Minute IPA

$8.00

Founders CBS 22 Oz 2018

$45.00

Guinness

$6.00

Heineken

$6.50

High Noon Pineapple

$7.00

Hopewell Taxon Cycle

$52.00

In the Clouds

$8.00

Labatt

$5.50

Labatt-light

$5.50

Lat 42 Party at the Moon Tower

$7.00

Long Drink reg

$7.00

Long Drink Strong

$9.00

Long Drink Zero

$7.00

Mich Ultra

$5.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Modelo Especal

$5.00

Molotov Cocktail

$6.00

Monkey Mouth

$7.00

Na Bitburger Drive Na

$6.00

Na Phoney Negroni

$10.00

Na Wellbeing IPA

$8.00

Negro Modelo

$5.00

Oddside Seltzer Cotton Candy

$5.00

Oddside Seltzer Fruit Punch

$5.00

Oddside Seltzer Pineapple

$5.00

Oddside Seltzer Pink Lemonade

$5.00

Oddside Seltzer Piña Colada

$5.00

Oddside Seltzer Pog

$5.00

Oddside Seltzer Red White and Boom

$5.00

Old Third Coast

$8.00

Paulaner Oktoberfest 1 Ltr

$10.00

PBR Can

$4.50

PBR Hard Coffee

$6.00

Peanut Butter Porter

$6.00

Rainmaker

$5.50

RGB Bubbles

$6.00

RGB Lemon

$6.00

RGB Zango

$6.00

Salted Caramel

$6.00

Schneider Weisse

$12.00

Smooj Apple Pi

$10.00

Smooj Pina Colada Prickly Pear

$10.00

Smooj Piña Colada

$10.00

Smooj Strawberry Banana

$10.00

Smooj Tropical Trip

$10.00

Staff Magician

$6.00