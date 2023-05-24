Fork n' Pint on Cass Lake/Waterford 4000 Cass Elizabeth Rd,
4000 Cass Elizabeth Rd,
Waterford Twp, MI 48328
Food
Weekly Specials
Starters
Brussel Sprouts
Tossed with bacon, honey, sriracha, truffle salt and lime glaze
Rustic Rib
Marinated, flashed fried and dry-rubbed ribs served with coleslaw
Seared Ahi Tuna
Thin-sliced sushi-grade ahi tuna drizzled with sweet soy n' sesame, Dijonaisse and fried wontons
Poutine Fries
Crispy fries with savory poutine gravy and cheese curds.
Sweet N' Spicy Cauliflower
Deep-fried cauliflower with Korean Gojuchang sweet and spicy sauce
Pretzel Bread N' Cheese
Pretzel sticks served with cheese fondue and Dijonaisse sauce
F N' P Spinach N' Queso Dip
Our house-made recipe cheese fondue loaded with fresh spinach and tomatoes. Served with house-made tortilla chips
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Seared ground chicken, shiitake mushrooms, and water chestnuts in a sweet and savory glaze, served with cool lettuce cups
Cass Lake Calamari
Calamari, flash-fried golden brown. Served with sriracha horseradish remoulade
BC Chicken Wings
Eight chicken wings, dusted with seasoned flour, fried, and served with your choice of sauce or seasoning: House BBQ, Carolina BBQ, or six-pepper blend seasoning
Garlic Cheese Bread
House streached dough with garlic aioli spread, topped with our four cheese blend, served with pizza sauce and garlic aioli
FNP House Mac
FNP House Mac N' Cheese
Cavatappi noodles tossed with our house mac cheese blend oven finished with toasted Parmesan and butter bread crumbs
Bacon Tomato Mac
House mac tossed with diced bacon and tomato topped with fresh green scallion
Fried Chicken Mac
House mac topped with crispy southern fried chicken
Cowboy Mac
House mac topped with our house smoked pulled pork
Shepherd Pie Mac
Our house smoked brisket, roasted root vegetables, and potatoes, covered with our house mac and cheese and topped with poutine gravy
Salads
Ahi Tuna Wasabi Salad
Ahi tuna, shaved brussels mix, spring mix, guacamole, red onions, hard boiled egg, crispy wontons, black sesame seeds, roasted roma tomato, served with wasabi vinaigrette
Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad
Fresh brussels sprouts, kale, red cabbage dates, semi-soft goat cheese, candied walnuts, and grilled red onion served with a creamy sweet onion dressing
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, chopped eggs, red onion, diced smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, shredded mixed cheese, and spring mix. Served with your choice of dressing
Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken on top of chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
Roasted Root Salad
Roasted carrots, cauliflower, red pepper, butternut squash, parsnips, tri-colored beets, crispy chickpeas, and semi-soft goat cheese tossed with mixed greens and creamy Parmesan dressing
House Side Salad
Mixed greens with red onion, Parmesan cheese, and fire-roasted tomatoes
Side Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, & Caesar dressing
Artisan Pizza
Meat Luv'rs Pie
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, ground beef, Romano, Parmesan, mozzarella, & pizza sauce
Classic Cheese N' Pepperoni
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, Romano, Parmesan, pepperoni, fresh basil, and minced garlic
Cass Lake Sausage
Fresh sausage, spinach, fresh basil, Parmesan, feta, and oven-roasted tomatoes
Margherita Pizza
Olive oil, garlic, roma tomatoes, basil, cracked black pepper, kosher salt, Parmesan cheese, and mozzarella
4 Cheese Pizza
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, and Cheddar
Burgers
The Classic
Served with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of bleu, Cheddar, Swiss or Muenster cheese. Served on a brioche bun
PB N' C Burger
Beef patty topped with peanut butter, crispy brussels sprouts, mango chutney, and goat cheese served on a brioche bun
The Impossible Burger
Meatless patty served with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of bleu, Cheddar, Swiss, or Muenster cheese. Served on a brioche bun
Black N' Bleu Burger
Blackened to temp topped with melted bleu cheese served on a brioche bun
The Barnyard
Michigan Cheddar cheese, smoked pork, cherry wood smoked bacon, and a sunny side egg on Texas toast
The Muenster Monster
Smoked sausage, Muenster cheese, haystack onions, coleslaw and f n'p sauce and yes, a burger patty too! Served on a brioche bun
Sammies
Stacked Pulled Pork
Pulled pork tossed with our f n' p sauce and topped with coleslaw served on a brioche bun with a pickle spear
Beef Brisket
Smoked sliced brisket drizzled with our molé BBQ sauce, Muenster cheese, and fried onion. Topped with coleslaw served on a brioche bun with a pickle spear
Nashville Hot Chicken
Crispy southern boneless chicken thigh, tossed in a Nashville hot sauce topped with, coleslaw, pickle chips, onion straws, & served on a brioche bun
Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast topped with hardwood smoked bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato. Served on a brioche bun with a pickle spear
Walleye Sandwich
Walleye fillet dipped in beer batter, flash fried to a golden brown & placed on a hoagie roll with lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of tartar sauce
House Entrees
Chicken N' Waffle
Large Belgian waffle topped with crispy Southern fried boneless chicken thigh, powdered sugar, and a side of brown sugar bourbon syrup
Char-grilled Sirloin
Hand-cut sirloin n' two house sides of your choice
Char-grilled Ribeye
Hand-cut ribeye n' two house sides of your choice
Walleye N' Chips
Lightly battered walleye, seasoned fries, coleslaw garnish, and housemade tartar
Ying Yang Shrimp
Flash-fried shrimp tossed in a sweet n' spicy sauce, served with broccoli, red pepper, and steamed rice
Poppin Pork Chops
Brined, marinated and tenderized pork chops grilled or fried, served with two house sides of your choice
Salmon
Hand-cut salmon, prepared either grilled, Dijonaisse, blackened, or bronzed with a choice of two house sides
Lakeside Nacho
Corn tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, chipotle queso, jalapenos, diced tomato, green onion, red pepper, lettuce, sour cream, and drizzled with mole sauce
Lemon Crusted White Fish
White fish filet encrusted with lemon zest breadcrumbs served with your choice of two house sides
Cass Lake Chicken
Sliced chicken breast flash fried and tossed in our sweet, sour, spicy, savory sauce with broccoli and red pepper. Served with steamed rice
Coconut Curry Veggie
Sweet curry sauce tossed with portobello mushrooms, red peppers, broccoli, onions, carrots, and tofu. Topped with green onion and roasted peanuts. Served with steamed rice. Choice: sweet, medium, or hot
Cass Lake Vegetables
Broccoli, carrots, red pepper, portobello mushrooms, onions, and fried tofu, tossed in our sweet, sour, spicy n' savory sauce. Served with steamed rice
Ma Pa Tofu
Brussel sprouts and tofu tossed in a sweet ginger glaze, topped with fire-roasted red peppers, broccoli, and green onion. Served with steamed rice
Adult tenders
The Pit
Pulled Pork
House-smoked, hand-pulled pork served on Texas toast and a choice of two house sides
Smoked Sausage Plate
1 pound of house-smoked sausage and a choice of two house sides
Brisket Dinner
House smoked and sliced brisket, served on Texas toast and choice of two house sides
1/2 Chicken Dinner
Slow-smoked half chicken flash fried and finished with your choice of rustic, BBQ or blackened style, and choice of two house sides
Soups
Premium Sides
House Sides
Dessert Menu
Carrot Cake
A summer classic topped with cream cheese frosting & finished with a vanilla drizzle
Cheesecake of the Week
Different cheesecake every week ask your server for details
Romanik Brownie
Giant housemade brownie topped with butter pecan ice cream and Saunders hot fudge
Tiramisu
Layers of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, filled with vanilla mousse topped with chocolate mousse & finished with dark chocolate
Cobbler of Week
Different Cobbler every week asks your server for details
Carnival Bread
Fried bread topped with maple cinnamon sugar and chocolate sauce, vanilla sauce, maple sauce, and powdered sugar
Ice Cream
