Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Trini & Carmen's Waterford

390 Reviews

$$

1715 N Telegraph

Waterford, MI 48328

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef T & C Sampler Platter
Homemade Fried Ice Cream
Refried Beans

Appetizers

Bean Dip Caliente

$6.99

Beans Quesadilla El Grande

$11.99

Beef Quesadilla El Grande

$12.99

Beef T & C Sampler Platter

$16.99

Sample of Mexico

Cheese Quesadilla El Grande

$10.99

Chicken Quesadilla El Grande

$12.99

Chicken T & C Sampler Platter

$16.99

Crispa Con Queso

$4.99

Fajita Chicken Quesadilla El Grande

$13.99

Fajita Steak Quesadilla El Grande

$13.99

Fajita Veggie Quesadilla El Grande

$11.99

Gaucamole Dip

$9.99

Guisado Steak Quesadilla El Grande

$13.49

LG Chips & Cheese

$7.99

Lg Chips and Salsa

$7.99

Queso dip

$7.99

Shrimp Quesadilla El Grande

$13.99

SM Chips & Cheese

$5.99

Sm Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Salads

Seasoned Ground Beef Taco Salad

$9.99

Seasoned Chicken Taco Salad

$9.99

Steak Fajita Salad

$10.99

Chicken Fajita Salad

$10.99

Garden Salad

$4.99

Nachos

Micro Beef

$8.99

Micro Chicken

$8.99

Micro Beans

$8.99

Micro Beans & Rice

$7.99

Micro Guisado

$10.99

Micro Shrimp

$12.99

Micro Fajita Steak

$12.99

Micro Fajita Chicken

$12.99

Micro beef and bean

$9.98

Micro chicken and bean

$9.98

Mini Beef Nachos

$10.99

Mini Chicken Nachos

$10.99

Mini Beans Nachos

$9.99

Mini Beans & Rice Nachos

$9.99

Mini Guisado Nacho

$13.99

Mini Shrimp Nacho

$16.99

Mini Fajita Steak Nacho

$16.99

Mini Fajita Chicken Nacho

$16.99

Mini beef and beans

$11.98

Mini chicken and beans

$11.98

Supreme Beef Nachos

$21.99

Supreme Chicken Nachos

$21.99

Supreme Beans Nachos

$18.99

Supreme Rice Nachos

$18.99

Supreme Guisado Steak Nacho

$23.99

Supreme Shrimp Nacho

$27.99

Supreme Fajita Steak Nacho

$27.99

Supreme Fajita Chicken Nacho

$27.99

Supreme beef and bean

$22.98

Supreme chicken and bean

$22.98

Soups

Cup Tortilla Soup

$3.99

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$6.99

Bowl Gazpacho

$6.99

Bowl Chili

$6.99

Tortilla Soup & Salad

$7.99

Cup Gazpacho

$3.99

Cup Chili

$3.99

Desserts

Homemade Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Munelos Con Honey

$4.99

Flan

$5.99

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.99

Sopapilla

$5.99

Birthday FIC

New York Style Cheesecake w/topping

$6.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.95

Hamburger

$5.95

Cheeseburger

$6.95

Hotdog

$4.95

Taco Dinner

Beef Carmela Tacos

$10.98

Chicken Carmela Tacos

$10.98

Beans Carmela Tacos

$9.99

Shrimp Carmela Tacos

$12.97

Guisado Carmela Tacos

$11.97

Beef Hard Tacos

$9.98

Chicken Hard Tacos

$9.98

Beans Hard Tacos

$9.98

Shrimp Hard Tacos

$10.97

Guisado Hard Tacos

$11.97

Beef Soft Tacos

$9.98

Chicken Soft Tacos

$9.98

Beans Soft Tacos

$9.98

Shrimp Soft Tacos

$11.97

guisado Soft Tacos

$10.97

Beef Street Tacos (2 Tacos)

$11.95

Chimichanga Dinner

Beans Chimichanga

$10.98

Bean and Rice Chimichanga

$10.98

Beef Chimichanga

$11.98

Chicken Chimichanga

$11.98

guisado Chimichanga

$12.98

Shrimp Chimichanga

$13.98

Burrito Dinner

Beef Burritos

$11.98

Chicken Burritos

$11.98

Guisado Burritos

$12.97

Shrimp Burritos

$13.97

Fajita Veggie Burritos

$11.98

Bean Burritos Dinner

$10.98

Quesadilla Dinner

Cheese Quesadillas

$9.98

Bean Quesadillas

$9.98

Beef Quesadillas

$10.98

Chicken Quesadillas

$10.98

guisado Quesadillas

$11.97

Shrimp Quesadillas

$12.97

Enchilada Dinner

Cheese Enchiladas

$10.98

Bean Enchiladas

$10.98

Beef Enchiladas

$11.98

Chicken Enchiladas

$11.98

Shrimp Enchiladas

$13.97

Guisado Enchiladas Dinner

$12.97

Taquito Dinner

Bean Taquitos

$9.98

Beef Taquitos

$10.98

Chicken Taquitos

$10.98

guisado Taquitos

$11.97

Shrimp Taquitos

$12.97

Specials

Tampico Style NY Strip Steak Dinner

$21.99

Guisado Steak Dinner

$12.99

1/2 Guisado Steak Dinner

$8.99

Build-A-Combo Dinner Choose 2

$12.99

Burrito El Grande

$10.99

Bean burrito el grande

$8.99

Build a Combo Choose 3

$14.99

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$17.99

Chicken Fajitas

$17.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99

Veggies Only Fajitas

$13.99

Choose 2 Fajitas

$18.99

Choose 3 Fajitas

$19.99

Steak Fajitas for 2

$28.99

Chicken Fajitas for 2

$28.99

Shrimp Fajitas for 2

$28.99

Fajita Stk MEAT ONLY

$9.99

Fajita Shrimp MEAT ONLY

$9.99

Chicken Fajita MEAT ONLY

$9.99

Shrimp and Veggies only

$12.99

Chicken and Veggies only

$12.99

Steak and Veggies only

$12.99

Veggies Fajita for 2

$23.99

Fajita For 2 Combo 2

$28.99

Fajita For 2 Combo 3

$28.99

Ala Carte

Hard Shell Beef Taco "Carte"

$6.99

Hard Shell Chicken Taco "Carte"

$6.99

Hard Shell Refried Beans Taco "Carte"

$6.99

Hard Shell Guisdo Taco "Carte"

$7.98

Hard Shell Shrimp Taco "Carte"

$8.98

Soft Shell Beef Taco "Carte"

$6.99

Soft Shell Chicken Taco "Carte"

$6.99

Soft Shell guisdao Taco "Carte"

$7.98

Soft Shell Shrimp Taco "Carte"

$8.98

Soft Shell Bean Taco

$6.99

Carmelas Beef Taco "Carte"

$7.99

Carmelas Chicken Taco "Carte"

$7.99

Carmelas guisado Taco "Carte"

$8.98

Carmelas Shrimp Taco "Carte"

$9.98

Carmelas Bean

$6.99

Beef Taquito "Carte"

$7.99

Chicken Taquito "Carte"

$7.99

Refried Bean Taquito "Carte"

$7.99

guisado Taquito "Carte"

$8.98

Shrimp Taquito "Carte"

$9.98

Hot Tamales "Carte"

$7.99

Refried Beans & Rice Chimichanga "Carte"

$7.99

Beef Chimichanga "Carte"

$8.99

Chicken Chimichanga "Carte"

$8.99

guisdao chimichanga "carte"

$9.98

Shrimp Chimichanga "Carte"

$10.98

Refried Bean Chimichanga

$7.99

Refried Bean Burrito "Carte"

$6.99

Fajita Veggie Burrito "Carte"

$8.99

Beef Burrito "Carte"

$8.99

Chicken Burrito "Carte"

$8.99

Guisado Burrito "Carte"

$9.98

Shrimp Burrito "Carte"

$10.98

Queso Quesadilla "Carte"

$6.99

Refried Beans Quesadilla "Carte"

$6.99

Beef Quesadilla "Carte"

$7.99

Chicken Quesadilla "Carte"

$7.99

Guisado Quesadilla "Carte"

$8.98

Shrimp Quesadilla "Carte"

$9.98

Beef Tostadas Carte

$9.99

Chicken Tostadas Carte

$9.99

Bean Tostadas

$6.99

Queso Enchiladas "Carte"

$7.99

Refried Beans Enchiladas "Carte"

$7.99

Beef Enchiladas "Carte"

$8.99

Chicken Enchiladas "Carte"

$8.99

Guisado Enchiladas "Carte"

$9.98

Shrimp Enchiladas "Carte"

$10.98

Beef Spicy Flautas "Carte"

$7.99

Chicken Spicy Flautas "Carte"

$7.99

Street Tacos Faj. Stk

$8.25

1/2 Ala Carte

One Beef Hard Taco

$3.00

One Chicken Hard Taco

$3.00

One Bean Hard Taco

$2.95

One Steak Hard Taco

$4.00

One Shrimp Hard Taco

$4.00

One Soft Beef Taco

$2.75

One Soft Chicken Taco

$2.75

One Soft Bean Taco

$2.75

One Soft Steak Taco

$3.25

One Soft Shrimp Taco

$3.25

One Carmela Beef Taco

$3.25

One Carmela Chicken Taco

$3.25

One Carmela Steak Taco

$4.00

One Carmela Shrimp Taco

$4.25

One Beef Taquito

$3.25

One Chicken Taquito

$3.25

One Bean Taquito

$3.25

One Steak Taquito

$3.75

One Shrimp Taquito

$4.25

One Bean Burrito

$3.50

One Fajita Veggie Burrito

$4.50

One Beef Burrito

$4.00

One Chicken Burrito

$4.00

One Steak Burrito

$4.50

One Shrimp Burrito

$5.00

One Tostada

$2.25

One Beef Tostada Deluxe

$3.75

One Chicken Tostada Deluxe

$3.75

One Cheese Quesadilla Dlx

$4.50

One Bean Quesadilla Dlx

$4.75

One Beef Quesadilla Dlx

$5.25

One Chicken Quesadilla Dlx

$5.25

One Steak Quesadilla Dlx

$5.75

One Shrimp Quesadilla Dlx

$6.25

One Cheese Enchilada

$3.25

One Bean Enchilada

$3.25

One Beef Enchilada

$3.50

One Chicken Enchilada

$3.50

One Steak Enchilada

$4.25

One Shrimp Enchilada

$4.50

pork tamale

$2.25

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.50

Bean Quesadilla

$3.50

Beef Quesadilla

$4.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$4.00

Steak Quesadilla

$4.50

Shrimp Quesadilla

$5.00

One Cheese Quesadilla

$3.00

One Bean Quesadilla

$3.25

One Beef Quesadilla

$3.75

One Chicken Quesadilla

$3.75

One Steak Quesadilla

$4.25

One Shrimp Quesadilla

$4.75

Spicy Chicken Flauta (1 only)

$2.75

Spicy Beef Flauta (1 only)

$2.75

Extras

Sm Sour Cream

$0.50

Lg Sour Cream

$1.00

16oz Sour Cream

$5.00

1/2 Avocado

$2.99

Deluxe Guacamole

$2.99

Half Beans & Rice Plate

$3.99

Refried Beans

$3.99

Spanish Rice

$3.99

Add Beans

$2.00

Extra Cheese

$2.00

Salad Dressing

$1.00

Side Fries

$3.99

Side Of Cheese

$1.50

Side Chili

$1.00

2 tortillas

$0.99

4 tortillas

$1.99

Side Jalapenos

$0.99

Side of Queso Cheese

$0.99

Hot

$0.59

Mild

$0.59

Atomic

$0.99

Green

$0.99

16 oz Mild

$5.99

16 oz Hot

$5.99

16 oz Green

$6.99

16 oz Atomic

$6.99

2 Flour

$1.00

2 Corn

$1.00

4 Flour

$1.75

4 Corn

$1.75

Side Green Pepper

$0.75

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Lettuce

$0.75

Side Onion

$0.75

Side Tomato

$0.75

Side Olives

$1.00

Side Of Cilantro

$0.50

Jalapenos Inside

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Taco

$5.95

Kid Burrito

$5.95

Kid Quesadilla

$5.95

Kid Hot Dog

$5.95

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kid Chicken Sticks

$5.95

Kid Hamburger

$5.95

Kid Grilled Ham and Cheese

$5.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.95

Kid Soft Taco

$5.95

Kids Enchilada

$5.95

Spicy Flauta Dinner

Beef Flautas Dinner

$10.98

Chicken Flautas Dinner

$10.98

Hot Tamale Dinner

Hot Talames Dinner

$10.98

Tostadas Deluxe Dinner

Bean Tostadas Dinner

$11.99

Beef Tostadas Dinner

$12.98

Chicken Tostadas Dinner

$12.98

Guisado Tostadas Dinner

$13.97

Shrimp Tostadas Dinner

$14.97

Lunch Specials

Lunch Tortilla Soup & Garden Salad

$6.95

Lunch One Burrito

$6.95

Lunch One Enchilada

$6.95

Lunch Hard Taco

$6.95

Lunch Soft Taco

$6.95

Lunch One Taquito

$6.95

Lunch One Tostada

$6.95

Lunch One Quesadilla

$6.95

Lunch Guisado w/Warm Tortillas

$6.95
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1715 N Telegraph, Waterford, MI 48328

Trini & Carmen's Waterford image
Trini & Carmen's Waterford image

