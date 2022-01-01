Italian
Bars & Lounges
La Collina Italian Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy! Authentic Italian Cuisine now servicing Rochester Hills.
Location
6830 North Rochester Rd, Rochester, MI 48306
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill | M-59, Sterling Heights, Michigan
No Reviews
44899 Mound Road Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rochester
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Rochester Hills North
4.8 • 1,139
3080 Walton Blvd Rochester Hills, MI 48309
View restaurant