Italian
La Collina Italian Restaurant

6830 North Rochester Rd

Rochester, MI 48306

Popular Items

Branzino
Spaghetti Bolognese
Side Of Polenta Cubes

Antipasti (Starters)

Polpo Con Cavolini

$19.00

Burrata Caprese

$16.00

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$19.00

Formaggi & Salumi

$15.00

Frittura Mista

$18.00

Involtini Di Melanzane

$16.00

Lamb Sausage

$19.00Out of stock

Pesce alla Griglia

$32.00

Lollipop Lamb Chops

$13.00

Salsiccia e Peperoni

$16.00

Insalate e Zuppa (Soup & Salads)

Zuppa di Vegetali

$12.00

Insalata Mista

$11.00

Panzanella Salad

$12.00

Insalata di Rucola e Pomodorini

$13.00

Ceasar Salad for 1

$11.00

Dinner Caesar With Chicken For 1

$18.00

Beet Salad

$14.00

Primi Piatti (Pasta & Risotto)

Caccio e Peppe

$25.00

Strozzapretti Norcina

$27.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

$25.00

Linguine Nero allo Scoglio

$36.00

Linguine Con Vongole E Zafferrano

$27.00

Penne Con Crema di Zucchine

$23.00

Pappardelle con Porri e Salmone

$27.00

Bucatini Amatriciana

$26.00

Spaghetti Napoletana

$21.00

Risotto ai Frutti Di Mare

$36.00

Lamb Risotto

$26.00

Gnocchi al Pomodoro Fresco

$23.00

FISH

Ora King Salmon

$40.00

Cioppino

$37.00

Branzino

$45.00

Orata (Mediterranean Seabream)

$42.00

MEAT

Filetto Di Manzo

$49.00

Veal Chop Milanese

$49.00

Veal Chop Paillard

$55.00

Veal Chop Parmesan

$52.00

Veal Porcini

$35.00

Veal Limone

$34.00

Veal Scallopine Milanese

$35.00

Veal Scalopine Parmesan

$35.00

Pollo Al Limone

$29.00

Chicken Parmegian

$32.00

Chicken Milanese

$29.00

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$15.00

Sides

Patatine Fritte

$12.00

Spinaci Al Burro

$12.00

Meat Balls

$5.00

Side Of Zip Sauce

$5.00

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$8.00

Side Of Vegetables

$12.00

Side Of Potatoes

$12.00

Side Of Polenta Cubes

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy! Authentic Italian Cuisine now servicing Rochester Hills.

6830 North Rochester Rd, Rochester, MI 48306

