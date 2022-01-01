Go
Lucky Duck Pizza & Subs

Pizza, Wings and more

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

5127 Highland Rd • $

Avg 4.6 (2586 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Pizza (12")$9.00
Hand tossed 12" pizza cut intp 6 pieces
Medium Pizza (14")$11.00
Hand tossed 14" pizza cut into 8 slices
Baby Bella$5.50
Hand Tossed personal pizza, approximately 8" round, cut into 4 pieces
Slice$2.00
Chicken & Chips$12.00
5 pieces of Golden Fried Chicken Tenderloins and a bountiful order of Fries
Served with half order of Bubble Bread
Calzone$6.00
Closed, folded pizza filled with toppings, finished with butter parmesan and oregano
Large Pizza (16")$13.00
Hand tossed 16" pizza cut into 10 pieces
XL Pizza (18")$17.50
Hand tossed 18" pizza cut into 12 pieces
Lunch Deal$5.50
8 x 10 Premium Hawaiian Pizza$16.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5127 Highland Rd

Waterford MI

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
