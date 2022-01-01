Go
Sally Bell's Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

2337 W Broad St • $

Avg 4.3 (447 reviews)

Popular Items

Cupcakes$2.29
Strawberry & Yellow Batter$1.89
Devil Egg Half$0.79
Chicken Salad Box Lunch$10.99
Potato Salad (Pound)$5.50
Chocolate Yellow Batter$2.29
Smithfield Ham Box Lunch$10.99
Tuna Salad Box Lunch (Wheat)$10.99
Turkey & Provolone Box Lunch (Wheat)$10.99
Roast Beef & Swiss Box Lunch$10.99
Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2337 W Broad St

Richmond VA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

