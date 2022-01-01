Go
Sal's Pizza

Take-out, curbside, delivery, and outdoor dining! We’ll cater to you and your preference!

PIZZA

360 Union Street • $

Avg 4.4 (465 reviews)

Popular Items

Mini chocolate dipped cannoli$1.99
Large 16" Cheese$13.99
Large 16" Pizza$13.99
Medium 12" Pizza$10.99
XL 19" Pizza$15.99
Chef Salad$8.99
Garden salad with Black Forest Ham, Oven roasted turkey, and shredded cheddar cheese
Medium 12" Cheese$10.99
Gluten Free Pizza$10.99
XL 19" Cheese$15.99
Large Cape Cod Chips$3.79
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Seating
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

360 Union Street

Laconia NH

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
