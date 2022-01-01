Sal's Pizza
Take-out, curbside, delivery, and outdoor dining! We’ll cater to you and your preference!
PIZZA
360 Union Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
360 Union Street
Laconia NH
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
405 Pub & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
D'Angelo
DA - DEDHAM TEST
Union Diner
Come on in and enjoy!
Papa Gino's
Come in and enjoy!