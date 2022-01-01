Go
Taqueria Salsa Grille

Taqueria Salsa Grille was the original store that was opened inside of George's International Market. It recently was moved into its on location next to the store now.. Our menu is a bit different from the other locations.. Come in and try some of our traditional items that can only be found at this location.. ! Tamales, Torta's, and Elote's ..!

2031 Broadway St

Popular Items

Salsa Grille Large Bag of Chips$3.79
16 ounce bag of our Salsa Grille Chips. Fried fresh daily.
BURRITO$7.50
Flour Tortilla with melted Chihuahua cheese and choice of meat, then grilled, and stuffed with your choice of fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
TAMALES
Salsa Grilles scratch Tamales made in our Taqueria and sold in Individually, Half Dozen, and Dozen.
ELOTE
Fresh corn cooked in butter with a mix of sour cream & mayo, spirnkled with cotija cheese, and spiced with paprika or spice it up with Cayenne pepper
Horchata
BOWL$7.50
Warm crunchy tortilla chips with your choice of beans and meat, then covered in our signature roasted poblano queso sauce with your choice of toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
STREET TACOS$2.50
Choice of Flour or Corn, meat, onions, and cilantro.. .50 for additional toppings. Lengua has $1.00 up charge
Roasted Poblano Queso
Creamy jack cheese with roasted poblano peppers/spices.
- Hot
- Vegetarian
- Gluten Free
NACHOS$7.50
Warm crunchy tortilla chips with your choice of beans and meat, then covered in our signature roasted poblano queso sauce with your choice of toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
Amarillo Rice$1.75
8oz | Yellow rice cooked with sweet onions/tomatoes/traditional spices.
- Hot
- Vegetarian
- Vegan
- Gluten Free
Location

Fort Wayne IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

