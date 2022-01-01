Taqueria Salsa Grille
Taqueria Salsa Grille was the original store that was opened inside of George's International Market. It recently was moved into its on location next to the store now.. Our menu is a bit different from the other locations.. Come in and try some of our traditional items that can only be found at this location.. ! Tamales, Torta's, and Elote's ..!
2031 Broadway St
Fort Wayne IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
