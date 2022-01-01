Go
Sam’s Ocean View

We are a beautiful open air OceanFront Restaurant with a globally inspired menu using quality ingredients to create every day good food. Our decor is eclectic and colorful and our atmosphere lively and cozy. We have a full bar with a great list of drinks and a very thoughtfully curated wine list.

4-1546 Kuhio Hwy

Location

Kapaa HI

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
