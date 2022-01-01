Go
Toast
  • /
  • Woburn
  • /
  • Sam Walker's American Tavern

Sam Walker's American Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

1 Rainin Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

WALKER'S BURGER ROYALE$17.00
aged cheddar | applewood smoked bacon | onion strings | bbq sauce | lettuce | tomato | brioche bun
MEMPHIS WINGS$15.00
dry rub | bbq sauce | slaw
AERONAUT DOUBLE HOP HOP$9.00
HEALTHY BURGER$16.00
black bean | quinoa | sweet potato | farro | bibb lettuce | tomato | spicy aioli | avocado | brioche bun
BURNT ENDS QUESADILLA$16.00
beef brisket | roasted corn | pickled red onion | pepper jack & cotija cheeses | guacamole | pico de gallo | avocado-lime crema
ITALIAN EGG ROLLS$14.00
prosciutto | mortadella | capicola | fontina cheese | vinegar peppers | extra virgin olive oil | balsamic reduction
CHICKEN CAPRESE$16.00
grilled chicken breast | burrata | bacon | tomato | basil pesto | arugula | ciabatta roll
ALLAGASH WHITE$8.00
STANDARD BURGER$16.00
american | lettuce | tomato | red onion | brioche bun
SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN$23.00
cornflake crusted half-a-chicken | spicy honey | garlic whipped potato | coleslaw | house dill pickles
See full menu

Location

1 Rainin Road

Woburn MA

Sunday9:55 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:25 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:25 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:25 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:25 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:25 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday9:55 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Boston Burger Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rang Indian Bistro

No reviews yet

Every meal at Rang is served with friendly, and professional service by our award winning wait staff. Our servers are always ready to help you with the menu, and along with the food will make your dining experience a memorable one.

Aaron’s Taco Cart’el

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Felicia's of the North End

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston