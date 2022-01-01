Go
Sant Ambroeus

200 VESEY STREET-STORE #199

Spaghetti al Pomodoro e Basilico$23.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, basil, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Tacchino$7.00
turkey, mozzarella, tomato, Dijon mustard, 9 grain multiseed bread
Prosciutto Cotto & Swiss$7.00
Swiss cheese
San Daniele Prosciutto & Swiss$7.00
Swiss cheese
Salamino Felino$7.00
thinly sliced Milanese salami
Carciofi E Rucola$25.00
thinly sliced artichokes, arugula, hearts of palm, shaved 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Crudo di Cavolini$21.00
shaved Brussels sprouts, dried cranberries, toasted hazelnuts, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Fettuccine alla Bolognese$31.00
traditional veal raguÌ, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe$25.00
Pecorino Romano, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano, freshly ground black pepper
Paninetti Tuna & Artichokes*$7.00
tuna, marinated artichoke, light mayonnaise, *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
New York NY

Sunday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:30 am - 3:59 am
