Go
Toast

Sarita's Grill & Cantina

Thank you for supporting local businesses during these difficult times! We greatly appreciate your business!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

18780 HWY 22 Ste A • $$

Avg 4.5 (448 reviews)

Popular Items

Mini Chimichangas$9.95
deep fried rolled flour tortillas stuffed with melted cheese mixed with sour cream, jalapenos, and your choice of chicken or beef fajita. cut in half and served as 10 pieces. served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Extra Chips and Salsa$5.50
Mona's Mexican Pizza$13.95
two crispy flour tortillas filled with ground beef and refried beans, topped with ranchero sauce, melted shredded cheese, black olives, and jalapenos. served with guacamole. (8 pieces)
Quesadillas$8.95
grilled flour tortilla stuffed with melted shredded cheese and your choice of meat. cut into 4 large pieces and served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Kids Quesadilla$7.50
grilled flour tortilla filled with melted shredded cheese and your choice of meat cut into 2 small pieces.
Beef Fajitas$16.95
Nachos Tejanos$10.95
crispy flour tortillas topped with refried beans, melted shredded cheese, and your choice of chicken or beef fajita. served with sour cream, guacamole, and jalapenos. (8 pieces)
Chile con Queso$6.50
white cheese sauce made with tomatoes, jalapenos, red onions, and red crushed pepper. served with chips.
Taco Salad$9.95
a large, crispy tortilla shell filled with a mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with tomatoes, black olives, shredded cheese, your choice of meat, guacamole and sour cream.
Chicken Fajitas$14.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

18780 HWY 22 Ste A

Maurepas LA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

New Orleans Original Daiquiri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Diversion Pizza

No reviews yet

French Settlement Elite Card
Free Small Breadsticks w/Purchase of $25 or more just show your card

Rum Buoys2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Off The Hook

No reviews yet

Off The Hook was founded with a simple idea in mind: to share with you our love for Cajun foods and culture in a timely manner. The goal of our owners is to promote family recipes, for bold, authentic flavors representative of the region, combining the essence of Cajun cooking with the speedy convenience of a quick-service restaurant.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston