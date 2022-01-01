Sarita's Grill & Cantina
Thank you for supporting local businesses during these difficult times! We greatly appreciate your business!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
18780 HWY 22 Ste A • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
18780 HWY 22 Ste A
Maurepas LA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
New Orleans Original Daiquiri
Come in and enjoy!
Diversion Pizza
French Settlement Elite Card
Free Small Breadsticks w/Purchase of $25 or more just show your card
Rum Buoys2
Come in and enjoy!
Off The Hook
Off The Hook was founded with a simple idea in mind: to share with you our love for Cajun foods and culture in a timely manner. The goal of our owners is to promote family recipes, for bold, authentic flavors representative of the region, combining the essence of Cajun cooking with the speedy convenience of a quick-service restaurant.