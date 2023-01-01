Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Augusta
  • /
  • Savannah River Brewing Company - 813 5th St
Main picView gallery

Savannah River Brewing Company - 813 5th St

Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

813 5th St

Augusta, GA 30901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

813 5th St, Augusta GA 30901

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Brunch House of Augusta - 573 Greene Street
orange starNo Reviews
573 Greene Street Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Cafe On 8th - 226 8th Street, Augusta GA 30901
orange starNo Reviews
226 8th Street Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Poolside Cafe - 1250 Gordon Highway
orange starNo Reviews
1250 Gordon Highway Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
SylviaMae's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1002 Greene Street Ste. 101 Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Taste Wine Room -
orange starNo Reviews
879 Broad St Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Nacho Mama’s - 976 Broad St.
orange star4.6 • 547
976 broad st augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Augusta

Frog Hollow Tavern
orange star4.8 • 6,254
1282 Broad St Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta
orange star4.3 • 2,527
3051 Washington Rd Augusta, GA 30907
View restaurantnext
Oliviana
orange star4.2 • 1,370
399 Highland Ave Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurantnext
French Market Grille - 425 Highland Avenue
orange star4.3 • 964
425 Highland Avenue Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurantnext
Craft & Vine
orange star4.7 • 912
1204 Broad Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Nacho Mama’s - 976 Broad St.
orange star4.6 • 547
976 broad st augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Augusta

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Evans

Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 5 (15 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.7 (33 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Savannah River Brewing Company - 813 5th St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston