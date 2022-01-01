Seville Club
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
124 Enger Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15214
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
124 Enger Ave, Pittsburgh PA 15214
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Maxwell's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Hysyde Lounge
An enjoyable establishment that serves alcoholic drinks and food.
Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar
Traditional coffee, espresso & tea along with a few of our own signature drinks. A selection of pastries & a light food menu. Coffee from some of the best roasters in Pittsburgh & other area. Free wifi.
Shenanigans Bar & Grille
Come in and enjoy!