Go
Seville Club image

Seville Club

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

124 Enger Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15214

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

124 Enger Ave, Pittsburgh PA 15214

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Maxwell's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hysyde Lounge

No reviews yet

An enjoyable establishment that serves alcoholic drinks and food.

Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar

No reviews yet

Traditional coffee, espresso & tea along with a few of our own signature drinks. A selection of pastries & a light food menu. Coffee from some of the best roasters in Pittsburgh & other area. Free wifi.

Shenanigans Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Seville Club

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston