Chen’s Ramen 🍜

Come in and enjoy!

111 SOUTH 24TH WEST S14

Popular Items

Spicy Beef Ramen$15.99
Broth: Homemade beef bone broth with beef base
Toppings: beef rib & birsket,marinated egg,daikon,fried onions.
Overload Topping Ramen$17.99
Broth: Homemade rich pork and chicken broth
Toppings: slice chashu(pork),beef rib & birsket,daikon,marinated egg,scallions,fried onions.
Barbecued Pork Buns (2)叉烧包$6.00
Tonkotsu Ramen$14.99
Broth: Homemade extra rich tonkotsu pork bone broth
Toppings: slice chashu(pork),sweet corn,marinated egg,bamboo,scallions,fried onion.
California Roll$8.00
IN : crab, cucumber, avocado
GYOZA(6)饺子$7.00
pork & vegetables
Shoyu Reman$14.99
Broth: Homemade chicken broth with shoyu (soy sauce) base
Toppings: teriyaki chicken,marinated egg,bamboo,bok choy ,fried onions,scallions.
Crab Wonton(6)炸馄饨$7.00
crab and cram cheese
Shagydoy Roll$16.00
IN : shrimp tempura, cream cheese OUT : crab,crunchy onions,spicy mayo &eel sauce
Spicy Miso Ramen$14.99
Broth: Homemade rich pork broth with miso base
Toppings: chopped chashu(pork),marinated egg,sweet corn,scallions,fried onions,bok choy.
111 SOUTH 24TH WEST S14

Billings MT

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
