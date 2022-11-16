Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream

Walkers Grill

434 Reviews

$$

2700 1st Ave N

Billings, MT 59101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Meatloaf
Caesar
Beef Burger

Small Plates

Brussels

$14.00

fried Brussels, roasted peanuts, garlic, chipotle mayo, honey, lime

Burrata

$15.00

honey butter, cornbread, peach preserves, pickled fresno chilis

Charcuterie Board

$21.00

assorted meats and cheeses, homemade mustard, fruit preserves, crackers

Deviled Eggs

$13.00

candied bacon jam, pickled fresnos, blue cheese

Pork Tacos

$11.00

pickled vegetables, queso fresco, al pastor sauce

Poutine

$15.00

cheese curds, shiitake mushroom gravy, malt vinegar mayonnaise, herb gremolata, fries

Soup

$11.00

Wings

$18.00

Salads

Caesar

$9.50

swanky roots summer crisp lettuce, caesar dressing, garlic crouton, parmesan

Walkers House

$9.50

candied walnuts, stilton blue cheese, slivered red onion, cherry peppers, bacon, lemon basil vinaigrette

Beets

$12.00

beets, pumpkin spiced pumpkin seeds, frisee, butternut squash puree, maple dijon dressing, apple

Wedge Steak Salad

$20.00

butter lettuce, grilled flank steak, bacon, pickled red onions, tomato, blue cheese dressing, hard boiled egg

Pastas

Korean Beef Bowl

$22.00

bulgogi style beef, ramen noodle, radish, scallion, gochujang mayo

Bourbon Street Pasta

$22.00

linguine pasta, sweet peppers, tomatoes, parmesan, andouille sausage, roasted chickens, shrimp

Diavolo

$25.00

shrimp, spicy tomato sauce, pancetta, fettuccine pasta, lime, fresh basil

Curry

$20.00

pan-seared tofu, rice noodles, peanuts, green onion, red chilis, zucchini, bell peppers, coconut milk *sub chicken $2/Shrimp $3

Entrees

Beef Burger

$18.00

½ pound patty, white cheddar, butter lettuce, house-made pickles, bacon jam, secret sauce, house-made brioche bun, side of fries

Fried Chicken

$32.00

buttermilk fried pickle brined chicken thighs, black pepper and cream cheese grits, pickled cucumbers, nashville style hot sauce

Meatloaf

$34.00

fried red potatoes, shiitake mushroom gravy, add fried egg $2

New York

$39.00

10oz hand cut kraft ranch strip, worcestershire demi, pommes aligot, roasted cippolini onion

Pork Ribeye

$30.00

Pork Shank

$35.00

apple cider brined shank, bourbon brown sugar apples, whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetable

Trout

$36.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$10.50

cheescake icing, fried carrots, milk crumble

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Meatloaf

$9.00

Kids Bacon Mac

$6.00

Kids Bourbon

$10.00

NA Beverages

7-UP

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Pellegrino Blood Orange

$4.00

Pellegrino Limonata

$4.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Perrier

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Walkers is a well-established downtown favorite in Billings with a menu offering a glorious mix of international cuisine and western comfort food. Our wait staff contribute friendly service in a casual, yet urban, dining setting and the barkeeps are some of the finest in the region and have been classically-trained in the art of drink.

Website

Location

2700 1st Ave N, Billings, MT 59101

Directions

Gallery
Walkers Grill image
Walkers Grill image
Walkers Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Vig Alehouse
orange starNo Reviews
501 Hilltop Road Billings, MT 59105
View restaurantnext
Montana Jack's Restaurant & Catering - Billings Heights
orange starNo Reviews
520 Hansen Lane Billings Heights, MT 59105
View restaurantnext
CJ's Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2455 Central Avenue Billings, MT 59102
View restaurantnext
American Fresh Sushi - Billings
orange starNo Reviews
300 South 24th Street West Billings, MT 59102
View restaurantnext
Bull Mountain Grille
orange star4.3 • 1,455
2376 Main Street Suite 818 Billings, MT 59105
View restaurantnext
Bar MT
orange star4.9 • 52
2314 Montana Ave Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Billings

Shanghai Village - Downtown Billings
orange star4.5 • 2,041
2926 2nd Ave N Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
Bull Mountain Grille
orange star4.3 • 1,455
2376 Main Street Suite 818 Billings, MT 59105
View restaurantnext
Tippy Cow Cafe
orange star4.5 • 600
279 E Airport Rd Billings, MT 59105
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - DoubleTree
orange star4.5 • 575
27 N. 27th Street Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - N 27th St
orange star4.5 • 575
1211 N 27th St Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
Mazevo Coffee - 819 Grand
orange star4.6 • 437
819 Grand Ave Billings, MT 59102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Billings
Red Lodge
review star
Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)
Bozeman
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Helena
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Gillette
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Butte
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Lander
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Rexburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston