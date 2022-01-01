Billings American restaurants you'll love

Billings restaurants
Toast

Walkers Grill image

GRILL

Walkers Grill

2700 1st Ave N, Billings

Avg 4.5 (434 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Korean Beef Bowl$21.00
bulgogi style beef, ramen noodle, radish, scallion, gochujang mayo
Beef Burger$17.00
½ pound patty, white cheddar, butter lettuce, house-made pickles, bacon jam, secret sauce, house-made brioche bun, side of fries
Wedge Steak Salad$18.00
butter lettuce, grilled flank steak, bacon, pickled red onions, tomato, blue cheese dressing, hard boiled egg
Bull Mountain Grille image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bull Mountain Grille

2376 Main Street Suite 818, Billings

Avg 4.3 (1455 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bull Mountain Rancher$25.99
A juicy , 8oz. flat iron steak that is tender and full of flavor, glazed with merlot peppercorn sauce.
Chicken Fried Steak$21.99
Half a million MONTANANS can't go wrong when ordering this Certified Angus Steak. A guest favorite, served with brown or cream gravy.
Kids Chicken Strips$7.49
Kids chicken bites, fried golden brown.
Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino image

 

Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino

520 Hansen Lane, Billings Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
All American Bacon Cheeseburger$12.99
Certified Angus Beef burger patty served on a toasted bu topped with American Cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
Wontons$11.69
House made wontons filled with cream cheese, crab meat and green onions. Served with your choice of sweet and sour or creamy cayenne sauce
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Crispy chicken tenders served on a toasted burger bun with mayo, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles. Served with one side
Wontons

Chicken Tenders

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Milkshakes

Enchiladas

Chicken Fried Steaks

