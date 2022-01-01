Billings American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Billings
GRILL
Walkers Grill
2700 1st Ave N, Billings
|Popular items
|Korean Beef Bowl
|$21.00
bulgogi style beef, ramen noodle, radish, scallion, gochujang mayo
|Beef Burger
|$17.00
½ pound patty, white cheddar, butter lettuce, house-made pickles, bacon jam, secret sauce, house-made brioche bun, side of fries
|Wedge Steak Salad
|$18.00
butter lettuce, grilled flank steak, bacon, pickled red onions, tomato, blue cheese dressing, hard boiled egg
PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bull Mountain Grille
2376 Main Street Suite 818, Billings
|Popular items
|Bull Mountain Rancher
|$25.99
A juicy , 8oz. flat iron steak that is tender and full of flavor, glazed with merlot peppercorn sauce.
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$21.99
Half a million MONTANANS can't go wrong when ordering this Certified Angus Steak. A guest favorite, served with brown or cream gravy.
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$7.49
Kids chicken bites, fried golden brown.
Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino
520 Hansen Lane, Billings Heights
|Popular items
|All American Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Certified Angus Beef burger patty served on a toasted bu topped with American Cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
|Wontons
|$11.69
House made wontons filled with cream cheese, crab meat and green onions. Served with your choice of sweet and sour or creamy cayenne sauce
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.49
Crispy chicken tenders served on a toasted burger bun with mayo, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles. Served with one side