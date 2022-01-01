Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Billings

Go
Billings restaurants
Toast

Billings restaurants that serve brisket

Bull Mountain Grille image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bull Mountain Grille

2376 Main Street Suite 818, Billings

Avg 4.3 (1455 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Sandwich$17.98
Brisket Sandwich$14.99
Smoked beef brisket, sliced thin then sauteed in our golden BBQ sauce. Served on a steak roll topped with fresh sauteed mushrooms.
More about Bull Mountain Grille
Item pic

 

The Vig Alehouse & Casino

501 Hilltop Road, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos-Brisket$15.24
Our famous queso atop house-made chips, onions, tomatoes, black olives, shredded cheddar and the protein of your choice!
BBQ Brisket Salad$13.74
Our house-made BBQ brisket served on mixed greens with
bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onions, & bell peppers.
The Butcher's Brisket$13.74
House-made brisket tossed in Jim Beam BBQ sauce & topped
with cheddar & bleu cheese. Served on a brioche bun.
More about The Vig Alehouse & Casino
CJ's Bar and Grill image

 

CJ's Bar and Grill

2455 Central Avenue, Billings

No reviews yet
Takeout
GO: Brisket Nachos$24.00
GO: Brisket by the Pound$23.00
GO: Beef Brisket$21.00
More about CJ's Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Montana Brewing Company

113 N Broadway, Billings

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Mac$16.00
Shell Pasta smothered in cheese sauce with certified angus beef brisket, BBQ sauce, and crispy onion straws.
BBQ Brisket$15.50
Certified Angus Beef Brisket topped with BBQ sauce & cheddar cheese. Served on our “World Famous” pretzel bun.
More about Montana Brewing Company

Map

Map

