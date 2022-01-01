Brisket in Billings
Billings restaurants that serve brisket
Bull Mountain Grille
2376 Main Street Suite 818, Billings
|Brisket Sandwich
|$17.98
|Brisket Sandwich
|$14.99
Smoked beef brisket, sliced thin then sauteed in our golden BBQ sauce. Served on a steak roll topped with fresh sauteed mushrooms.
The Vig Alehouse & Casino
501 Hilltop Road, Billings
|Nachos-Brisket
|$15.24
Our famous queso atop house-made chips, onions, tomatoes, black olives, shredded cheddar and the protein of your choice!
|BBQ Brisket Salad
|$13.74
Our house-made BBQ brisket served on mixed greens with
bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onions, & bell peppers.
|The Butcher's Brisket
|$13.74
House-made brisket tossed in Jim Beam BBQ sauce & topped
with cheddar & bleu cheese. Served on a brioche bun.
CJ's Bar and Grill
2455 Central Avenue, Billings
|GO: Brisket Nachos
|$24.00
|GO: Brisket by the Pound
|$23.00
|GO: Beef Brisket
|$21.00
Montana Brewing Company
113 N Broadway, Billings
|Brisket Mac
|$16.00
Shell Pasta smothered in cheese sauce with certified angus beef brisket, BBQ sauce, and crispy onion straws.
|BBQ Brisket
|$15.50
Certified Angus Beef Brisket topped with BBQ sauce & cheddar cheese. Served on our “World Famous” pretzel bun.