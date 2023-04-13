Restaurant header imageView gallery

CJs Bar and Grill 2455 Central Ave

2455 Central Ave

Billings, MT 59102

PIZZA

Personal Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Personal CJs Jump Start

$17.00

Personal Fender Bender

$17.00

Personal Part Department

$17.00

Personal Gas-n-Go

$17.00

Personal Complete Overhaul

$18.00

Personal Unleaded

$16.00

Personal Spark Plug

$17.00

Personal Fix er Up

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza-Personal

$13.00

Cauliflower Pizza

$14.00

Personal Half CJs Jump Start

$16.00

Personal Half Fender Bender

$16.00

Personal Half Parts Department

$16.00

Personal Half Gas n Go

$16.00

Personal Half Complete Overhaul

$17.00

Personal Half Unleaded

$15.00

Personal Half Spark Plug

$16.00

Personal Half Fix er Up

$15.00

Small Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Small CJs Jump Start

$20.00

Small Fender Bender

$20.00

Small Part Department

$20.00

Small Gas-n-Go

$20.00

Small Complete Overhaul

$21.00

Small Unleaded

$19.00

Small Spark Plug

$20.00

Small Fix er Up

$19.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza-Small

$16.00

Small Half CJs Jump Start

$19.00

Small Half Fender Bender

$19.00

Small Half Parts Department

$19.00

Small Half Gas n Go

$19.00

Small Half Complete Overhaul

$20.00

Small Half Unleaded

$18.00

Small Half Spark Plug

$19.00

Small Half Fix er Up

$18.00

Large Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Large CJs Jump Start

$22.00

Large Fender Bender

$22.00

Large Parts Department

$22.00

Large Gas-n-Go

$22.00

Large Complete Overhaul

$23.00

Large Unleaded

$21.00

Large Fix 'er Up

$21.00

Large Spark Plug

$22.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza-Large

$19.00

Large Half CJs Jump Start

$21.00

Large Half Fender Bender

$21.00

Large Half Parts Department

$21.00

Large Half Gas n Go

$21.00

Large Half Complete Overhaul

$22.00

Large Half Unleaded

$20.00

Large Half Spark Plug

$21.00

Large Half Fix er Up

$20.00

Appetizers - Pizza

Cheese Bread

$11.00

TAKE-OUT

Kids Take Out

GO: Kids Rib Plate

$8.00

GO: Kids Popcorn Chicken

$7.00

GO: Kids Sliders

$9.00

GO: Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

GO: Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

GO: Kids PB&J

$5.00

GO: Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

GO: Kids Cheese Nachos

$7.00

GO: Princess Leia Kids Cocktail

$4.00

GO: Darth Vader Kids Cocktail

$4.00

GO: Kids Pizza

$11.00

Appetizer Take Out

GO: Sliders Appetizer (2)

$11.00

GO: Sliders Appetizer (4)

$15.00

GO: Sliders Appetizer (6)

$25.00

GO: Slider Combo (5)

$19.00

GO: Appetizer Combo

$18.00

GO: Calamari

$14.00

GO: Chicken Nachos

$22.00

GO: 1/2 Chicken Nachos

$18.00

GO: Beef Nachos

$22.00

GO: 1/2 Beef Nachos

$18.00

GO: Chili Nachos

$22.00

GO: 1/2 Chili Nachos

$18.00

GO: Pulled Pork Nachos

$24.00

GO: 1/2 Pulled Pork Nachos

$20.00

GO: Brisket Nachos

$24.00

GO: 1/2 Brisket Nachos

$20.00

GO: Cheese Nachos

$22.00

GO: 1/2 Cheese Nachos

$18.00

GO: Wontons

$14.00

GO: Garlic Ribs

$22.00

GO: Shoestrings

$8.00

GO: Onion Rings

$8.00

GO: Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

GO: Wing Zings

$14.00

GO: Zesty Sausage

$15.00

GO: Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

GO: Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.00

GO: Steamer Clams

$17.00

GO: Big Tin Skin

$21.00

GO: Skins (Copy)

$8.00

Salads & Soups Take Out

GO: Caesar Salad

$11.00

GO: Salmon Caesar Salad

$23.00

GO: Sirloin Caesar Salad

$25.00

GO: Cashew Salad

$13.00

GO: Romaine Wedge Salad

$11.00

GO: Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$18.00

GO: Slim Pluckins

$17.00

GO: Taco Salad

$17.00

GO: Chili & Cornbread

$11.00

GO: Chili Pint

$9.00

GO: Chili Quart

$18.00

GO: Clam Chowder Pint-Fridays only

$9.00

GO: Clam Chowder Quart-Fridays only

$18.00

GO: Salad Dressing - Pint

$8.00

GO: Salad Dressing - Quart

$12.00

GO: Soup - Pint

$9.00

GO: Soup - Quart

$18.00

GO: Soup & Cornbread

$11.00

Sides Take Out

GO: Coleslaw - Pint

$7.00

GO: Cornbread

$5.00

GO: Lavosh - Bag

$11.00

GO: Bag of Lavosh with Cream Cheese

$16.00

GO: Lavosh - Single

$4.00

GO: Baked Potato

$4.00

GO: BBQ Sauce - 1/2 Pint

$6.00

GO: BBQ sauce - Liter Bottle

$12.00

GO: BBQ Sauce - Pint

$8.00

GO: Caesar Salad - Side

$6.00

GO: Cream Cheese Pint

$10.00

GO: Cream Cheese 1/2 Pint

$6.00

GO: Side Salad

$6.00

Burgers & Sandwiches Take Out

GO: Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

GO: Cajun Chicken Club

$16.00

GO: Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

GO: Chicken Dip

$14.00

GO: CJ's Style Pork Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

GO: Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

GO: Mesquite Burger

$14.00

GO: Pork Chop Sandwich

$14.00

GO: Prime Rib Dip

$20.00

GO: Prime Rib Philly

$20.00

GO: Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

GO: Real BLT

$14.00

GO: Real BLT 1/2

$10.00

GO: Shrimp Poorboy

$17.00

GO: Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$14.00

GO: Smoked Turkey Club

$15.00

GO: Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

GO: Turkey Club 1/2

$10.00

Entrees Take Out

GO: Baby Backs - 1/2 rack

$26.00

GO: Baby Backs - Full rack

$34.00

GO: Original Ribs - 1/2 rack

$27.00

GO: Original Ribs - Full rack

$37.00

GO: Teriyaki Chicken Entree

$19.00

GO: Cajun Style Chicken

$19.00

GO: Montana Chicken

$20.00

GO: Rotisserie Chicken

$20.00

GO: New York Strip Steak

$35.00

GO: MT Ribeye

$35.00

GO: Sirloin

$28.00

GO: CJ's Cut Prime Rib

$35.00

GO: MT Cut Prime Rib

$38.00

GO: Smoked Pork Chop

$21.00

GO: Beef Brisket

$21.00

GO: Boneless Pork

$20.00Out of stock

GO: Pulled Pork

$20.00

GO: Sausage

$20.00

GO: Mini Combo - Take Out

$30.00

GO: Full Combo - Take Out

$36.00

GO: Baby Backs - Double Rack

$50.00

GO: Original Ribs - 1 1/2 Racks

$55.00

GO: Salmon

$26.00

GO: Shrimp

$23.00

GO: Original Ribs- 3 Rib Sampler

$23.00

Desserts Take Out

GO: Chocolate Cake

$9.00

GO: White Cake

$9.00

GO: German Chocolate Cake

$9.00

GO: Choc Chip Cookie

$10.00

GO: Salted Caramel Cookie

$10.00

Soups, Sauces, & Dressings

GO: BBQ Sauce 1/2 Pint

$5.00

GO: BBQ Sauce Pint

$8.00

GO: BBQ Sauce Quart

$12.00

GO: Salad Dressing Pint

$8.00

GO: Salad Dressing Quart

$12.00

GO: Soup Pint

$9.00

GO: Soup Quart

$13.00

GO: Beanless Chili Pint

$9.00

GO: Beanless Chili Quart

$13.00

GO: Clam Chowder 1/2 Pint

$5.00

GO: Clam Chowder Pint-Fridays only

$9.00

GO: Clam Chowder Quart-Fridays only

$13.00

Meats by the Pound

GO: Pulled Pork by the Pound

$16.00

GO: Sliced Pork by the Pound

$16.00

GO: Sausage by the Pound

$16.00

GO: Smoked Turkey Breast by the Pound

$16.00

GO: Brisket by the Pound

$23.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
2455 Central Ave, Billings, MT 59102

